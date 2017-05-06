Sharks beat Force, but bonus point eludes

The Sharks have picked up a handy 37-12 win over the Western Force at Kings Park, but are still – frustratingly – in search of their first try bonus point of the season.

The Sharks scored four tries, their best in some time and had three others disallowed; the Force scored first and also picked up a late score to prevent the Sharks from ending three tries clear.

Curwin Bosch nailed two early penalties before the Force turned the game on its head with a try to winger James Verity-Amm. Somewhat lucky to be ahead 7-6, the Force battled well but ultimately were outmuscled in most areas; the Sharks eventually got onto the board late in the first half after Force centre Curtis Rona had been yellow carded for a professional foul. Jeremy Ward scored his first career try at this level just before half time, with Jean-Luc du Preez adding on of his own minutes later to see the Sharks go into half time leading 20-7.

It was more of the same in the second half, with the Sharks making most of the play but undoing their own good work through silly errors. Curwin Bosch eventually scored the third try after some outrageous backline play that saw Sbu Nkosi and Ward show off their dribbling skills en route to the line. With a 30-7 advantage, the bonus points was on a plate, but for a lapse that saw the Force score through Marcel Brache in the final quarter.

A great intercept try by Lukhanyo Am gave the Sharks some hope again, but ultimately, they failed to register the needed 5th try and will once again have many question to answer about their own play against a side that simply shouldn’t be troubling them.

Sharks (37): Tries Ward, J du Preez, Bosch, Am. Conversions Bosch (3), Lambie. Penalties Bosch (3).

Force (12): Tries Verity-Amm, Brache. Conversion Prior.