Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Western Force


The last game at Kings Park was a real wash out – can the Sharks do better this time?

They’ve opened up a handy lead over the Jaguares on the Africa 2 Conference log, but with the Lions galloping away from them, big wins against teams like the Force are now a must. Can the Sharks put their nonsense to bed and find a way to claim a bonus point win today?

We’ll find out at 3.05pm when this one kicks off.

Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Patrick Lambie, 23 Johan Deysel.

Western Force: 15 Marcel Brache, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Isireli Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polata-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan.
Replacements: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Lewis Carmichael, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Mitchell Short, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Peter Grant.



206 Comments

  • this grey high vs pual roos game is entertaining

    Comment 1, posted at 06.05.17 14:28:43 by revolverocelot
    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Gooooooo Sharkssssssssssssssssssss please please pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee up your game and find that killer instinct that brings in BP’s :mrgreen:

    Comment 2, posted at 06.05.17 14:29:33 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Sometimes I wish the Banana Boys were back….. The older peeps would know why. :mrgreen: :lol:

    Comment 3, posted at 06.05.17 14:33:52 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Peter Grant still with the force???

    Comment 4, posted at 06.05.17 14:35:06 by Pokkel
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Pokkel (Comment 4) : Not sure mate, have not seen or heard of him in a very long time.

    Comment 5, posted at 06.05.17 14:40:33 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Dear Sharks, do the hard work first, earn your right to run the ball. Points will follow, as long as you do the hard graft first.

    Comment 6, posted at 06.05.17 14:41:03 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 5) : He’s still there

    Comment 7, posted at 06.05.17 14:41:40 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 6) : For sure, but we need to make the ball work,

    Comment 8, posted at 06.05.17 14:42:07 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : Ahhh ok thanks Fires

    Comment 9, posted at 06.05.17 14:42:33 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 1) : Watched Grey college Vs affies, had tons moet entertainment than the tags/blues snore-fest.

    Was amazed to see that most of them boys are quite equal in size, locks, props, centres, flanks, none towered above the other.

    Seems skill and attacking ambition is killed at franchise level. (I’m looking at you bulls, streamers)

    Comment 10, posted at 06.05.17 14:50:45 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Captain Philip speaking better english than AJ (not saying much I know, but never realised that he’s that well spoken)

    Comment 11, posted at 06.05.17 14:55:42 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • I hate those Bok kicks so much

    Comment 12, posted at 06.05.17 15:13:07 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Yay we need bonus points let’s kick at goal, while we’re at it let’s play the most boring backline moves ever. Thank goodness rhyno Smith wants to win

    Comment 13, posted at 06.05.17 15:15:38 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Currently like a boxing match, feeling each other out in the first round, excuse the pun. lol

    Comment 14, posted at 06.05.17 15:15:48 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 10) : Are those the same Stormers that have scored double the amount of tries so far this season as the Sharks? :twisted:

    The same Stormers who have scored the 4th most tries so far of all teams?

    Comment 15, posted at 06.05.17 15:26:09 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Worrying to still see such a blasé attitude towards respect for possession.

    Comment 16, posted at 06.05.17 15:26:48 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Anyone in the UK watching this? Supposed to be on Sky (red button), but nuffink. :evil:

    Comment 17, posted at 06.05.17 15:27:36 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 15) : Nope, the streamers that had 155 points scored against them in 3 games.

    Comment 18, posted at 06.05.17 15:28:22 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 15) : Mate, the list of teams that have scored more tries than us is a long one, which includes the Sunwolves.

    Comment 19, posted at 06.05.17 15:28:42 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 17) : I’m watching it on Youtube

    Comment 20, posted at 06.05.17 15:29:37 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 17) : I’ve complained on their Facebook page, feel free to join me :cry:

    Comment 21, posted at 06.05.17 15:31:18 by andredewaal
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Friend of Sharksworld
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Yes plz nkosi on debut!

    Comment 22, posted at 06.05.17 15:31:28 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 15) : Unfortunately the Stormers concede more than they score. :lol: :cry:

    Comment 23, posted at 06.05.17 15:31:56 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Oh no, knock on earlier

    Comment 24, posted at 06.05.17 15:32:12 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 22) : Knock on by Curwin.

    Comment 25, posted at 06.05.17 15:32:21 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Spectators try….. We’ll try that one again

    Comment 26, posted at 06.05.17 15:32:25 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pity about the knock there.

    Comment 27, posted at 06.05.17 15:32:26 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 24) : Feel so bad for him, what a step and finish

    Comment 28, posted at 06.05.17 15:32:39 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • What a step!!!

    Comment 29, posted at 06.05.17 15:33:24 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @andredewaal (Comment 21) : Thanks. :smile: Won’t bother though. Just killing time before Sarries v Wasps.

    Comment 30, posted at 06.05.17 15:33:32 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Very young backline for the sharks

    Comment 31, posted at 06.05.17 15:33:43 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • They show us how to run with a ball.

    Comment 32, posted at 06.05.17 15:34:26 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • And the Force scores after an excellent backline move. Kak defence from Bosch there

    Comment 33, posted at 06.05.17 15:34:58 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 20) : Link? Muchas Gracias. :smile:

    Comment 34, posted at 06.05.17 15:35:01 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Force lead 7-6

    Comment 35, posted at 06.05.17 15:35:40 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Woohoo already being outscored by the worst team in the competition’s history. Anyone else been supporting the sharks so long that this dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde bullshit every week is becoming unbearable

    Comment 36, posted at 06.05.17 15:36:04 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Good try by geez that.must be the least straight throwin to a scrum ever

    Comment 37, posted at 06.05.17 15:36:08 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • :shock: WTF Sharks vs Rebels is back :shock:

    Comment 38, posted at 06.05.17 15:37:38 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

    Comment 39, posted at 06.05.17 15:37:40 by andredewaal
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Friend of Sharksworld
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • You not allowed to knock the ball out

    Comment 40, posted at 06.05.17 15:38:47 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @andredewaal (Comment 39) : Thank you kindly.

    Comment 41, posted at 06.05.17 15:39:27 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nothing working for the Sharks today

    Comment 42, posted at 06.05.17 15:39:35 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That should have been a penalty try … you are not allowed to knock the ball into touch

    Comment 43, posted at 06.05.17 15:39:41 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Rasta needs to check the offside line, the force thinks it starts in our backline

    Comment 44, posted at 06.05.17 15:41:04 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • We look like a bunch of dear in headlights

    Comment 45, posted at 06.05.17 15:42:08 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • We just give away hard earned possession every time Claasen box kicks

    Comment 46, posted at 06.05.17 15:42:28 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Kick Kick Kick f**ing kick. :evil:

    Comment 47, posted at 06.05.17 15:42:48 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Hopefully not deva vu

    Comment 48, posted at 06.05.17 15:43:24 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We had possesion for most of the 1st 20mins and all we have to show is 6 points. 1st real set piece the Force get they score a try :roll: Loosing the ball at almost every ruck. Ryno has been really good though.

    Comment 49, posted at 06.05.17 15:44:01 by Quintin

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 47) : Welcome to the sharks school on how to lose supporters

    Comment 50, posted at 06.05.17 15:44:49 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Force getting away with murder at the breakdown

    Comment 51, posted at 06.05.17 15:45:06 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 34) : It ended at 28 mins. Now it just goes back to when it was 6-0 and replays it. Don ‘t bother.

    Comment 52, posted at 06.05.17 15:45:38 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Again they play as though they are a part of our back line.

    Comment 53, posted at 06.05.17 15:46:08 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • I wanna see Deysel at 12, Ward 13

    Comment 54, posted at 06.05.17 15:47:15 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ward try

    Comment 55, posted at 06.05.17 15:47:28 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Finally

    Comment 56, posted at 06.05.17 15:47:42 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 44) : seems rasta finally got the message

    Comment 57, posted at 06.05.17 15:47:43 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 54) : I agree

    Comment 58, posted at 06.05.17 15:47:57 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • I don’t know why but I’m annoyed with Rasta.

    Comment 59, posted at 06.05.17 15:48:34 by bokbok

    bokbokSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We need a proper backline coach. And a specialist forwards coach to sort out our rucking and mauling especially from the lineout.

    Comment 60, posted at 06.05.17 15:48:42 by GreatSharksays

    Team captain
    		 

  • Tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Du Preezzz

    Comment 61, posted at 06.05.17 15:49:52 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Now they wake up

    Comment 62, posted at 06.05.17 15:50:05 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pressure and hard work paying off

    Comment 63, posted at 06.05.17 15:50:08 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great play by the sharks

    Comment 64, posted at 06.05.17 15:50:19 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Good support play from JLDP

    Comment 65, posted at 06.05.17 15:50:39 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 14 points in 2 minutes

    Comment 66, posted at 06.05.17 15:50:45 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 57) : Took his sweet time getting there, now for a minimum fof 6 more tries boys and keep them scoreless

    Comment 67, posted at 06.05.17 15:51:01 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @bokbok (Comment 59) : Rucks and mauls are a coin flip, scrums he is clueless, has no idea of offside lines. That might be a start

    Comment 68, posted at 06.05.17 15:52:12 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • At last a bit of inter play, Personally i do not think Curwin is having a good game, Claasens needs to stop kicking everything away.

    Comment 69, posted at 06.05.17 15:52:15 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 69) : Agree on both

    Comment 70, posted at 06.05.17 15:52:46 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 69) : Swap Smith and Bosch for 10min let’s see what happens. Claasens needs to go peel oranges he is not in the mood for the game

    Comment 71, posted at 06.05.17 15:53:15 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I think Reinach and Lambie will be the spark later in the game.

    Comment 72, posted at 06.05.17 15:53:15 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : They weren’t asleep, just struggled to get reward for attacking play when Force is allowed to infringe at every breakdown….Force have always thrived on negative play, we need to figure out how to nullify it.

    Comment 73, posted at 06.05.17 15:53:29 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 66) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 63) : Took us a very long time to wake up. Won’t get away with it against better teams.

    Comment 74, posted at 06.05.17 15:54:04 by Quintin

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 73) : it seems to be an ozzie thing at the moment

    Comment 75, posted at 06.05.17 15:56:15 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Now we need at least two more tries

    Comment 76, posted at 06.05.17 15:58:26 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 76) : 5 more :mrgreen:

    Comment 77, posted at 06.05.17 16:01:20 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 71) : He hasn’t been kicking away posession a quarter as much as Reinach so you can attribute most of our points to that.

    Comment 78, posted at 06.05.17 16:02:00 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Pretty sure I saw a tip tackle in the first half, think it might have been one of the du preezs, hopefully not sited

    Comment 79, posted at 06.05.17 16:03:02 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 74) : Correct Quinton, our option taking has been poor till the last few minutes,

    Comment 80, posted at 06.05.17 16:04:19 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 60 offsides and 4 neckrolls

    Comment 81, posted at 06.05.17 16:04:41 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I really like Nkosi. Lovely runner plus a step. Mvovo will have to pull up his socks

    Comment 82, posted at 06.05.17 16:05:08 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And then everyone of these selfish buggers trying to score the try themselves

    Comment 83, posted at 06.05.17 16:06:32 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Another try butchered. Damn

    Comment 84, posted at 06.05.17 16:06:56 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That ball was dropped backwards

    Comment 85, posted at 06.05.17 16:07:05 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ward is also having a great game

    Comment 86, posted at 06.05.17 16:08:52 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Forwards should not kick.

    Comment 87, posted at 06.05.17 16:09:39 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Zero faith in our game plan otherwise we wouldn’t freaking kick everything

    Comment 88, posted at 06.05.17 16:13:34 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Now Rasta spots an offside, the Aussie dollar must be doing well………..

    Comment 89, posted at 06.05.17 16:14:57 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks 23 – Force 7

    Comment 90, posted at 06.05.17 16:15:00 by KILLER SHARK
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Clear knock not given by their 10

    Comment 91, posted at 06.05.17 16:16:52 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 91) : Can only shake my head

    Comment 92, posted at 06.05.17 16:17:39 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ffs reinach just pass the fucking ball

    Comment 93, posted at 06.05.17 16:19:08 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • That would be the freakiest try I have ever seen

    Comment 94, posted at 06.05.17 16:19:53 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch punts the ball and scores. 28 -7

    Comment 95, posted at 06.05.17 16:20:24 by KILLER SHARK
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ward should try out for Bafana

    Comment 96, posted at 06.05.17 16:20:26 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ugly try but we’ll take it

    Comment 97, posted at 06.05.17 16:20:46 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 94) : Ward is really a turning into a future star for us

    Comment 98, posted at 06.05.17 16:21:06 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Bosch converts 30 -7

    Comment 99, posted at 06.05.17 16:21:19 by KILLER SHARK
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 2 more tries boys and keep them out

    Comment 100, posted at 06.05.17 16:21:42 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Pat is on

    Comment 101, posted at 06.05.17 16:21:47 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lambie is up for Bosch! ‘

    Comment 102, posted at 06.05.17 16:21:51 by KILLER SHARK
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Crazy soccer skills

    Comment 103, posted at 06.05.17 16:21:56 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 98) : I really like him

    Comment 104, posted at 06.05.17 16:22:36 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lewies also on

    Comment 105, posted at 06.05.17 16:22:40 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Peter Grant on for Force

    Comment 106, posted at 06.05.17 16:23:03 by KILLER SHARK
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ward my MOM so far

    Comment 107, posted at 06.05.17 16:24:25 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 107) : I’m trying to figure out whether the twins are inconsistent today, or whether one’s playing well, and the other is rubbish.

    Comment 108, posted at 06.05.17 16:25:42 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Force is pushing early. Consistency please Rasta

    Comment 109, posted at 06.05.17 16:26:10 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 108) : The latter, Dan has been so so

    Comment 110, posted at 06.05.17 16:26:23 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 108) : JLDP is good as usual. Dan not so much

    Comment 111, posted at 06.05.17 16:27:09 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kr is terrible today

    Comment 112, posted at 06.05.17 16:27:28 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 109) : I am trying not to even talk about the ref,

    Comment 113,
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 110) : I would prefer the Ninja at 8, Dan on the bench and a proper 6

    • Comment 114, posted at 06.05.17 16:28:00 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 111) : Ditto

    • Comment 115, posted at 06.05.17 16:28:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 107) : Agreed and reinach should get the hibernation award, I’m sure we could clone joost and raise him to 18 years old before Cobus passes the ball from a ruck, that is if he doesn’t kick it away first

    • Comment 116, posted at 06.05.17 16:28:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 114) : Correct, Keegan at 6, Ninja at 8, JL at 7

    • Comment 117, posted at 06.05.17 16:29:00 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Ninja is even a better 9 than CR

    • Comment 118, posted at 06.05.17 16:29:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 116) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 119, posted at 06.05.17 16:29:54 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • The refereeing of the scrums is abismal

    • Comment 120, posted at 06.05.17 16:31:21 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Jeez Rasta

    • Comment 121, posted at 06.05.17 16:31:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ref just about begging Reinach to get the ball in, but Reinach knows better

    • Comment 122, posted at 06.05.17 16:32:38 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • :shock:

    • Comment 123, posted at 06.05.17 16:32:38 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • And again … more abismal

    • Comment 124, posted at 06.05.17 16:32:41 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 122) : the law is quite clear that the scrum HAS to be stable. I dont blame him

    • Comment 125, posted at 06.05.17 16:33:38 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Guys that was wrong though from the ref, that scrum was never still.

    • Comment 126, posted at 06.05.17 16:34:10 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 122) : Scrum all over the place. Like landing on an aircraft carrier in hurricane

    • Comment 127, posted at 06.05.17 16:34:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks getting bored with the Force, seem to be falling asleep – same goes for the crowd

    • Comment 128, posted at 06.05.17 16:34:13 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • About 6 knockons missed by the red

    • Comment 129, posted at 06.05.17 16:35:51 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Now the Sharks need 2 tries again

    • Comment 130, posted at 06.05.17 16:35:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks had ascendancy at that scrum, would have won the ball either way….Ref has the whistle, right or wrong, do what he tells you

    • Comment 131, posted at 06.05.17 16:36:02 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Force score 12 -30 sharks

    • Comment 132, posted at 06.05.17 16:36:30 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That’s the bonus point gone.

    • Comment 133, posted at 06.05.17 16:36:39 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 130) : Try two miracles this team can not finish a bad team off, they lack the discipline and character

    • Comment 134, posted at 06.05.17 16:37:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks inability to focus for the full 80 is concerning

    • Comment 135, posted at 06.05.17 16:37:14 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 133) : Unfortunately we never had it, was one try short, now 2

    • Comment 136, posted at 06.05.17 16:37:38 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks at home continue to blow hot and cold. Highlander’s scored 3 tries in 6 minutes. Time is not an issue. It’s our attitude and coaching.

    • Comment 137, posted at 06.05.17 16:37:53 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Can’t watch the game but by the sound of things pretty pathetic?

    • Comment 138, posted at 06.05.17 16:38:06 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Am intercepts and scores

    • Comment 139, posted at 06.05.17 16:39:07 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 138) : People on r365 have labelled us the most boring team in the comp, starting to look true

    • Comment 140, posted at 06.05.17 16:39:10 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Intercept from Am gives us a chance for the bonus point again

    • Comment 141, posted at 06.05.17 16:39:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Am scores, but seriously we are plain rubbish, and the less said about the Ref the better.

    • Comment 142, posted at 06.05.17 16:39:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Am finally getting something right today, innercept try

    • Comment 143, posted at 06.05.17 16:39:28 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lambie converts 37 – 12 to Sharks

    • Comment 144, posted at 06.05.17 16:40:01 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 140) : Fact.

    • Comment 145, posted at 06.05.17 16:40:13 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 7min remain

    • Comment 146, posted at 06.05.17 16:40:39 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 140) : And we thought things would change with Gold gone…

    • Comment 147, posted at 06.05.17 16:41:02 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Terror has already missed 2 tackles and dropped a ball.

    • Comment 148, posted at 06.05.17 16:41:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Reinach makes Claasens look like a super star.

    • Comment 149, posted at 06.05.17 16:43:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • No fetcher hurting us

    • Comment 150, posted at 06.05.17 16:45:43 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks will have to throw caution to the wind and go for the bonus.

    • Comment 151, posted at 06.05.17 16:47:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • …And Kleinhans has dissapeared like a giant needle….Starting to smell like a Hadebe mystery

    • Comment 152, posted at 06.05.17 16:47:47 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 147) : The tragedy about this is that we have glimpses of absolute talent, followed by half an hour absolute shit

    • Comment 153, posted at 06.05.17 16:48:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 147) : weve scored 37 points to 12. Lions managed 21 to 15. We are doing well

    • Comment 154, posted at 06.05.17 16:48:45 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 149) : Reinach makes my 7 year old daughter look like a springbok scrumhalf

    • Comment 155, posted at 06.05.17 16:49:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks win 37 -12

    • Comment 156, posted at 06.05.17 16:50:00 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Again no BP, yeah we won but hell we look like a 3rd grade team.

    • Comment 157, posted at 06.05.17 16:50:04 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 153) : Like a cat getting bored with its prey

    • Comment 158, posted at 06.05.17 16:50:22 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 155) : And she plays golf……..

    • Comment 159, posted at 06.05.17 16:50:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 153) : Ja but that’s bog standard Sharks faire

    • Comment 160, posted at 06.05.17 16:50:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And it finishes on the usual knock by the Sharks. Guess we have to be thankful for the win. Jags won’t be so gracious to the Wolves later tonight – expect them to narrow the gap by 1 pt

    • Comment 161, posted at 06.05.17 16:51:00 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 158) : The issue is underlying, the whole relaxed surfer boy culture is why we don’t have a killer instinct

    • Comment 162, posted at 06.05.17 16:51:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 157) : We’re in a rubbish conference against rubbish opposition…When we’re up against the better teams, our intensity improves. Sharks just getting bored with being tested against the bottom dwellers from Oz.

    • Comment 163, posted at 06.05.17 16:52:54 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • We urgently need a real six and a nine.

    • Comment 164, posted at 06.05.17 16:54:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ruan MOM

    • Comment 165, posted at 06.05.17 16:54:57 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • We won, not a bad score, if we drop the latest bullshit bonuspoint system we would have had one. Less said about Rasta the better, he was out of his league

    • Comment 166, posted at 06.05.17 16:55:07 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Reinach 0 value as usual he is an impediment to our game rather than an asset.

    • Comment 167, posted at 06.05.17 16:55:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 162) : …Even the crowd is low-energy. So yeah, I agree, Kzn is just extremely laid back.

    • Comment 168, posted at 06.05.17 16:55:16 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 166) : Flawed logic. You work within the structure.

    • Comment 169, posted at 06.05.17 16:56:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I thought Lambie was good when he came on, and kicked well.

    • Comment 170, posted at 06.05.17 16:57:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 9 all draw, that the Sharks at their worst….Force is miles better than the rubble, we just struggled to keep up the intensity once the game was won.

    • Comment 171, posted at 06.05.17 16:58:26 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 166) : I love the new system. It means you need to play to the end and really be better than the opposition.

    • Comment 172, posted at 06.05.17 16:59:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 172) : We need a better back line coach.

    • Comment 173, posted at 06.05.17 17:00:17 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 171) : I reckon with a better 6 and 9 plus a new backline coach we could be far better, well add to that a better mental coach.

    • Comment 174, posted at 06.05.17 17:01:48 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Happy for the win but can’t say I am excited about our performance. We need to improve. Guys need to life the intensity.

    • Comment 175, posted at 06.05.17 17:02:12 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • …And let’s not forget, we had to do the Arg round-trip, might explain our low energy in the second half.

    • Comment 176, posted at 06.05.17 17:03:57 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Someone said the other day the Sharks have the best locks??? NOT SO, The Bulls currently the best locks as both Eben and PSDT not playing that well.

    We at the Sharks also need another TH as Adriaanse is not looking good, and yes he is leaving in any case.

    • Comment 177, posted at 06.05.17 17:04:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • OK enough negatives from me :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: , well done Sharks I guess a win is a win.

    • Comment 178, posted at 06.05.17 17:05:03 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • We need a NZ backline coach asap.

    • Comment 179, posted at 06.05.17 17:05:24 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • REINACH! It’s his fault we didn’t get the BP. What is wrong with that oke?

    • Comment 180, posted at 06.05.17 17:07:03 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • It does seem the Sharks play better away from Kings Park. Maybe time to move the team to Maritzburg

    • Comment 181, posted at 06.05.17 17:08:13 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 180) : Early release for him, as his mind and soul is not with the Sharks anymore

    • Comment 182, posted at 06.05.17 17:14:25 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 182) : I think Rob is sarcastic

    • Comment 183, posted at 06.05.17 17:15:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 183) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 184, posted at 06.05.17 17:15:57 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 180) : If you can honest give him any credit today, then you sir, watch the games drunk

    • Comment 185, posted at 06.05.17 17:21:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 183) : Im not, he is almost half Claasens age, and he is so much slower in his distribution, he is a long way of the pace

    • Comment 186, posted at 06.05.17 17:21:24 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 185) : Honestly…..

    • Comment 187, posted at 06.05.17 17:21:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Well I hope Lambo is on form next week what bosch may yet lack on defence he more than makes up in attack. He doesn’t have to stand back for any wing or center.

    • Comment 188, posted at 06.05.17 17:26:58 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 185) : Pint taken…

    • Comment 189, posted at 06.05.17 17:32:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 180) : Apparently he is waiting for something …

    • Comment 190, posted at 06.05.17 17:33:14 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 188) : Lambie didnt look too shabby … my worry is who will stand up as our second choice flyhalf

    • Comment 191, posted at 06.05.17 17:34:12 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 190) : His boarding pass. …?

    • Comment 192, posted at 06.05.17 17:34:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 192) : :lol:

    • Comment 193, posted at 06.05.17 17:36:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 191) : April

    • Comment 194, posted at 06.05.17 17:36:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 192) : Shame his future club must be bleak

    • Comment 195, posted at 06.05.17 17:40:35 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 194) : Wasnt he injured?

    • Comment 196, posted at 06.05.17 17:41:09 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 189) : Glad you caught my pint ????

    • Comment 197, posted at 06.05.17 17:41:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Bulls getting slaughtered,

    • Comment 198, posted at 06.05.17 17:43:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 196) : He is playing FB for the Sharks XV today.

    • Comment 199, posted at 06.05.17 17:43:41 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 197) : Just glad is was before we reached the pint of no return…

    • Comment 200, posted at 06.05.17 17:51:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 200) : I beer what you are saying

    • Comment 201, posted at 06.05.17 18:14:19 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 198) : loftus becoming an abattoir instead of the bullrink

    • Comment 202, posted at 06.05.17 18:15:21 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 199) : good news

    • Comment 203, posted at 06.05.17 18:15:55 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 202) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 204, posted at 06.05.17 18:45:41 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • I see we did good in the Supersport Challenge cup today – 52 – 24 if the reading is to be correct

    • Comment 205, posted at 06.05.17 18:48:32 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • Keegan Daniel?Verified account @KeeganDaniel 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Forgot, first 80min in 13 weeks, lungs were busting. Wowzers.

    • Comment 206, posted at 06.05.17 18:50:05 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

