Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Western Force

The last game at Kings Park was a real wash out – can the Sharks do better this time?
They’ve opened up a handy lead over the Jaguares on the Africa 2 Conference log, but with the Lions galloping away from them, big wins against teams like the Force are now a must. Can the Sharks put their nonsense to bed and find a way to claim a bonus point win today?
We’ll find out at 3.05pm when this one kicks off.
Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Patrick Lambie, 23 Johan Deysel.
Western Force: 15 Marcel Brache, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Isireli Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polata-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan.
Replacements: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Lewis Carmichael, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Mitchell Short, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Peter Grant.
this grey high vs pual roos game is entertaining
Gooooooo Sharkssssssssssssssssssss please please pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee up your game and find that killer instinct that brings in BP’s
Sometimes I wish the Banana Boys were back….. The older peeps would know why.
Peter Grant still with the force???
@Pokkel (Comment 4) : Not sure mate, have not seen or heard of him in a very long time.
Dear Sharks, do the hard work first, earn your right to run the ball. Points will follow, as long as you do the hard graft first.
@sharks_lover (Comment 5) : He’s still there
@FireTheLooser (Comment 6) : For sure, but we need to make the ball work,
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : Ahhh ok thanks Fires
@revolverocelot (Comment 1) : Watched Grey college Vs affies, had tons moet entertainment than the tags/blues snore-fest.
Was amazed to see that most of them boys are quite equal in size, locks, props, centres, flanks, none towered above the other.
Seems skill and attacking ambition is killed at franchise level. (I’m looking at you bulls, streamers)
Captain Philip speaking better english than AJ (not saying much I know, but never realised that he’s that well spoken)
I hate those Bok kicks so much
Yay we need bonus points let’s kick at goal, while we’re at it let’s play the most boring backline moves ever. Thank goodness rhyno Smith wants to win
Currently like a boxing match, feeling each other out in the first round, excuse the pun. lol
@FireTheLooser (Comment 10) : Are those the same Stormers that have scored double the amount of tries so far this season as the Sharks?
The same Stormers who have scored the 4th most tries so far of all teams?
Worrying to still see such a blasé attitude towards respect for possession.
Anyone in the UK watching this? Supposed to be on Sky (red button), but nuffink.
@McLovin (Comment 15) : Nope, the streamers that had 155 points scored against them in 3 games.
@McLovin (Comment 15) : Mate, the list of teams that have scored more tries than us is a long one, which includes the Sunwolves.
@McLovin (Comment 17) : I’m watching it on Youtube
@McLovin (Comment 17) : I’ve complained on their Facebook page, feel free to join me
Yes plz nkosi on debut!
@McLovin (Comment 15) : Unfortunately the Stormers concede more than they score.
Oh no, knock on earlier
@RuckingFun (Comment 22) : Knock on by Curwin.
Spectators try….. We’ll try that one again
Pity about the knock there.
@RuckingFun (Comment 24) : Feel so bad for him, what a step and finish
What a step!!!
@andredewaal (Comment 21) : Thanks. Won’t bother though. Just killing time before Sarries v Wasps.
Very young backline for the sharks
They show us how to run with a ball.
And the Force scores after an excellent backline move. Kak defence from Bosch there
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 20) : Link? Muchas Gracias.
Force lead 7-6
Woohoo already being outscored by the worst team in the competition’s history. Anyone else been supporting the sharks so long that this dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde bullshit every week is becoming unbearable
Good try by geez that.must be the least straight throwin to a scrum ever
WTF Sharks vs Rebels is back
You not allowed to knock the ball out
@andredewaal (Comment 39) : Thank you kindly.
Nothing working for the Sharks today
That should have been a penalty try … you are not allowed to knock the ball into touch
Rasta needs to check the offside line, the force thinks it starts in our backline
We look like a bunch of dear in headlights
We just give away hard earned possession every time Claasen box kicks
Kick Kick Kick f**ing kick.
Hopefully not deva vu
We had possesion for most of the 1st 20mins and all we have to show is 6 points. 1st real set piece the Force get they score a try Loosing the ball at almost every ruck. Ryno has been really good though.
@sharks_lover (Comment 47) : Welcome to the sharks school on how to lose supporters
Force getting away with murder at the breakdown
@McLovin (Comment 34) : It ended at 28 mins. Now it just goes back to when it was 6-0 and replays it. Don ‘t bother.
Again they play as though they are a part of our back line.
I wanna see Deysel at 12, Ward 13
Ward try
Finally
@jdolivier (Comment 44) : seems rasta finally got the message
@FireTheLooser (Comment 54) : I agree
I don’t know why but I’m annoyed with Rasta.
We need a proper backline coach. And a specialist forwards coach to sort out our rucking and mauling especially from the lineout.
Tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Du Preezzz
Now they wake up
Pressure and hard work paying off
Great play by the sharks
Good support play from JLDP
14 points in 2 minutes
@byron (Comment 57) : Took his sweet time getting there, now for a minimum fof 6 more tries boys and keep them scoreless
@bokbok (Comment 59) : Rucks and mauls are a coin flip, scrums he is clueless, has no idea of offside lines. That might be a start
At last a bit of inter play, Personally i do not think Curwin is having a good game, Claasens needs to stop kicking everything away.
@sharks_lover (Comment 69) : Agree on both
@sharks_lover (Comment 69) : Swap Smith and Bosch for 10min let’s see what happens. Claasens needs to go peel oranges he is not in the mood for the game
I think Reinach and Lambie will be the spark later in the game.
@Bokhoring (Comment 62) : They weren’t asleep, just struggled to get reward for attacking play when Force is allowed to infringe at every breakdown….Force have always thrived on negative play, we need to figure out how to nullify it.
@sharks_lover (Comment 66) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 63) : Took us a very long time to wake up. Won’t get away with it against better teams.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 73) : it seems to be an ozzie thing at the moment
Now we need at least two more tries
@Bokhoring (Comment 76) : 5 more
@jdolivier (Comment 71) : He hasn’t been kicking away posession a quarter as much as Reinach so you can attribute most of our points to that.
Pretty sure I saw a tip tackle in the first half, think it might have been one of the du preezs, hopefully not sited
@Quintin (Comment 74) : Correct Quinton, our option taking has been poor till the last few minutes,
60 offsides and 4 neckrolls
I really like Nkosi. Lovely runner plus a step. Mvovo will have to pull up his socks
And then everyone of these selfish buggers trying to score the try themselves
Another try butchered. Damn
That ball was dropped backwards
Ward is also having a great game
Forwards should not kick.
Zero faith in our game plan otherwise we wouldn’t freaking kick everything
Now Rasta spots an offside, the Aussie dollar must be doing well………..
Sharks 23 – Force 7
Clear knock not given by their 10
@sharks_lover (Comment 91) : Can only shake my head
Ffs reinach just pass the fucking ball
That would be the freakiest try I have ever seen
Bosch punts the ball and scores. 28 -7
Ward should try out for Bafana
Ugly try but we’ll take it
@Bokhoring (Comment 94) : Ward is really a turning into a future star for us
Bosch converts 30 -7
2 more tries boys and keep them out
Pat is on
Lambie is up for Bosch! ‘
Crazy soccer skills
@jdolivier (Comment 98) : I really like him
Lewies also on
Peter Grant on for Force
Ward my MOM so far
@sharks_lover (Comment 107) : I’m trying to figure out whether the twins are inconsistent today, or whether one’s playing well, and the other is rubbish.
Force is pushing early. Consistency please Rasta
@FireTheLooser (Comment 108) : The latter, Dan has been so so
@FireTheLooser (Comment 108) : JLDP is good as usual. Dan not so much
Kr is terrible today
@Bokhoring (Comment 109) : I am trying not to even talk about the ref,
@sharks_lover (Comment 110) : I would prefer the Ninja at 8, Dan on the bench and a proper 6
@Bokhoring (Comment 111) : Ditto
@sharks_lover (Comment 107) : Agreed and reinach should get the hibernation award, I’m sure we could clone joost and raise him to 18 years old before Cobus passes the ball from a ruck, that is if he doesn’t kick it away first
@Bokhoring (Comment 114) : Correct, Keegan at 6, Ninja at 8, JL at 7
Ninja is even a better 9 than CR
@jdolivier (Comment 116) :
The refereeing of the scrums is abismal
Jeez Rasta
Ref just about begging Reinach to get the ball in, but Reinach knows better
And again … more abismal
@FireTheLooser (Comment 122) : the law is quite clear that the scrum HAS to be stable. I dont blame him
Guys that was wrong though from the ref, that scrum was never still.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 122) : Scrum all over the place. Like landing on an aircraft carrier in hurricane
Sharks getting bored with the Force, seem to be falling asleep – same goes for the crowd
About 6 knockons missed by the red
Now the Sharks need 2 tries again
Sharks had ascendancy at that scrum, would have won the ball either way….Ref has the whistle, right or wrong, do what he tells you
Force score 12 -30 sharks
That’s the bonus point gone.
@Bokhoring (Comment 130) : Try two miracles this team can not finish a bad team off, they lack the discipline and character
Sharks inability to focus for the full 80 is concerning
@sharks_lover (Comment 133) : Unfortunately we never had it, was one try short, now 2
Sharks at home continue to blow hot and cold. Highlander’s scored 3 tries in 6 minutes. Time is not an issue. It’s our attitude and coaching.
Can’t watch the game but by the sound of things pretty pathetic?
Am intercepts and scores
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 138) : People on r365 have labelled us the most boring team in the comp, starting to look true
Intercept from Am gives us a chance for the bonus point again
Am scores, but seriously we are plain rubbish, and the less said about the Ref the better.
Am finally getting something right today, innercept try
Lambie converts 37 – 12 to Sharks
@jdolivier (Comment 140) : Fact.
7min remain
@jdolivier (Comment 140) : And we thought things would change with Gold gone…
Terror has already missed 2 tackles and dropped a ball.
Reinach makes Claasens look like a super star.
No fetcher hurting us
Sharks will have to throw caution to the wind and go for the bonus.
…And Kleinhans has dissapeared like a giant needle….Starting to smell like a Hadebe mystery
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 147) : The tragedy about this is that we have glimpses of absolute talent, followed by half an hour absolute shit
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 147) : weve scored 37 points to 12. Lions managed 21 to 15. We are doing well
@Bokhoring (Comment 149) : Reinach makes my 7 year old daughter look like a springbok scrumhalf
Sharks win 37 -12
Again no BP, yeah we won but hell we look like a 3rd grade team.
@jdolivier (Comment 153) : Like a cat getting bored with its prey
@jdolivier (Comment 155) : And she plays golf……..
@jdolivier (Comment 153) : Ja but that’s bog standard Sharks faire
And it finishes on the usual knock by the Sharks. Guess we have to be thankful for the win. Jags won’t be so gracious to the Wolves later tonight – expect them to narrow the gap by 1 pt
@FireTheLooser (Comment 158) : The issue is underlying, the whole relaxed surfer boy culture is why we don’t have a killer instinct
@sharks_lover (Comment 157) : We’re in a rubbish conference against rubbish opposition…When we’re up against the better teams, our intensity improves. Sharks just getting bored with being tested against the bottom dwellers from Oz.
We urgently need a real six and a nine.
Ruan MOM
We won, not a bad score, if we drop the latest bullshit bonuspoint system we would have had one. Less said about Rasta the better, he was out of his league
Reinach 0 value as usual he is an impediment to our game rather than an asset.
@jdolivier (Comment 162) : …Even the crowd is low-energy. So yeah, I agree, Kzn is just extremely laid back.
@jdolivier (Comment 166) : Flawed logic. You work within the structure.
I thought Lambie was good when he came on, and kicked well.
9 all draw, that the Sharks at their worst….Force is miles better than the rubble, we just struggled to keep up the intensity once the game was won.
@jdolivier (Comment 166) : I love the new system. It means you need to play to the end and really be better than the opposition.
@Bokhoring (Comment 172) : We need a better back line coach.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 171) : I reckon with a better 6 and 9 plus a new backline coach we could be far better, well add to that a better mental coach.
Happy for the win but can’t say I am excited about our performance. We need to improve. Guys need to life the intensity.
…And let’s not forget, we had to do the Arg round-trip, might explain our low energy in the second half.
Someone said the other day the Sharks have the best locks??? NOT SO, The Bulls currently the best locks as both Eben and PSDT not playing that well.
We at the Sharks also need another TH as Adriaanse is not looking good, and yes he is leaving in any case.
OK enough negatives from me , well done Sharks I guess a win is a win.
We need a NZ backline coach asap.
REINACH! It’s his fault we didn’t get the BP. What is wrong with that oke?
It does seem the Sharks play better away from Kings Park. Maybe time to move the team to Maritzburg
@robdylan (Comment 180) : Early release for him, as his mind and soul is not with the Sharks anymore
@HB (Comment 182) : I think Rob is sarcastic
@Bokhoring (Comment 183) :
@robdylan (Comment 180) : If you can honest give him any credit today, then you sir, watch the games drunk
@Bokhoring (Comment 183) : Im not, he is almost half Claasens age, and he is so much slower in his distribution, he is a long way of the pace
@jdolivier (Comment 185) : Honestly…..
Well I hope Lambo is on form next week what bosch may yet lack on defence he more than makes up in attack. He doesn’t have to stand back for any wing or center.
@jdolivier (Comment 185) : Pint taken…
@robdylan (Comment 180) : Apparently he is waiting for something …
@coolfusion (Comment 188) : Lambie didnt look too shabby … my worry is who will stand up as our second choice flyhalf
@byron (Comment 190) : His boarding pass. …?
@coolfusion (Comment 192) :
@byron (Comment 191) : April
@coolfusion (Comment 192) : Shame his future club must be bleak
@sharks_lover (Comment 194) : Wasnt he injured?
@coolfusion (Comment 189) : Glad you caught my pint ????
Bulls getting slaughtered,
@byron (Comment 196) : He is playing FB for the Sharks XV today.
@jdolivier (Comment 197) : Just glad is was before we reached the pint of no return…
@coolfusion (Comment 200) : I beer what you are saying
@sharks_lover (Comment 198) : loftus becoming an abattoir instead of the bullrink
@sharks_lover (Comment 199) : good news
@byron (Comment 202) :
I see we did good in the Supersport Challenge cup today – 52 – 24 if the reading is to be correct
Keegan Daniel?Verified account @KeeganDaniel 1h1 hour ago
More
Forgot, first 80min in 13 weeks, lungs were busting. Wowzers.