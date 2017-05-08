Big win for Sharks XV

After losing to Griquas in their opening SuperSport challenge match a fortnight ago, the Sharks XV returned to winning ways on Saturday and put the Griffons to the sword in Welkom. Eight tries were scored in a 52-24 bonus point victory.

Garth April was the man who did the bulk of the damage, scoring twice himself in a tight first half that saw the visitors turn just 19-17 ahead. Big lock Hyron Andrews was the other scorer in the half.

The second period was a different story, though, with Jacques Vermeulen, Morne Joubert and Tristan Blewett scoring within minutes of each other to take the game away from the Griffons. Two late penalty tries further inflated the scoreline, despite a consolation score by former Sharks age group fullback Alrin Eksteen for the home side.

Griffons (24): Tries Vuyo Mbotho, Tertius Maarman, Alrin Eksteen; Conversions: Duan Pretorius (3), Penalties: Pretorius

Sharks XV (52): Tries Garth April (2), Hyron Andrews, Morne Joubert, Tristan Blewett, Jacques Vermeulen, Penalty Try (2); Conversions: April (4)