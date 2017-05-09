From jesters to Kings

The Southern Kings took a lot of flak back in 2016 when they returned to the Super Rugby playing field with an interesting jersey design form kit manufacturer BLK. The Kings revealed an abstract version of a beaded design symbolic to the Eastern Cape.

To say the least, the design did not go down well as many suggested the Kings looked like jesters; professional clowns employed to entertain a king or nobleman in medieval times.

Their campaign ended as many predicted at the bottom of the log with only two wins from fifteen matches. Both against new comers the Sunwolves and the Jaguares at home.

Despite another mass exodus from players as in 2013, the Kings had some continuity as they retained the services of head coach Deon Davids, but unfortunately they went through another building phase as they had to say goodbye to the likes of Steven Sykes, Lizo Gqoboka, Edgar Marutlulle, James Hall, Louis Fouche and Shane Gates to only name a few.

The Kings however did manage to keep some exciting youngsters in Malcolm Jaer, CJ Velleman and Chris Cloete. They also signed a few experienced campaigners in Ross Geldenhuys, Louis Schreuder and Lionel Cronje to go along with seasoned Kings player, Schalk Ferreira, who was appointed captain.

The Kings started their 2017 Super Rugby campaign with a loss against the Jaguares 26 – 39, but surprised many as they picked up their first win as early as Round 2 against the Sunwolves, beating them 37 – 23 in Singapore. A confident Kings side returned to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to face the Stormers, but conceded 31 points as they lost 10 – 41.

Round 4 saw them put in another solid performance against a struggling Sharks side at Kings Park, as they picked up a losing bonus point after ex PE boy Curwin Bosch secured the win for the Sharks in the seventieth minute, 17 – 19.

The Kings suffered another heavy defeat against fellow South Africans, the Lions, 19 – 42 in Port Elizabeth before heading to Australia to face the Force, Reds and Waratahs.

The tour started off well with another losing bonus point, this time against the side they recorded their maiden Super Rugby win back in 2013, the Force, going down 41 – 46. Next up they gave the Reds a good run for their money in Brisbane. Despite three late tries from the visitors, including a double from Makazole Mapimpi, the game ended 47 – 34 in favour of the Reds.

They often say a tour brings a team together, players have no one else to rely on than one another and that is exactly what happened with the Kings as they picked up their second win and that against the team that gave them their biggest defeat a few seasons ago. The last time the Kings faced the Waratahs was in 2013 when they got thumped 72 – 10 at home, but despite a late score on full time the visitors did enough to get revenge as they picked up another win, 26 – 24.

The Kings returned to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium not only to record back-to-back victories, but also to keep an unbeaten run against the Rebels as they picked up their biggest win to date, 44 – 3.

The Kings enjoyed a break in Round 11 and will be well rested when they host the Sharks in Port Elizabeth this weekend. The Kings’ medical team is also confident that captain Lionel Cronje will be available for Saturday’s clash after he left the field against the Rebels with a concussion.

With momentum on their side, the Kings will definitely back themselves when they face the Sharks, a team that is still struggling to find their rhythm twelve weeks into the competition.

The Kings are currently fourth in the African 2 Conference, fifth in the South African Group and eleventh overall with fifteen log points. They have scored 254 points and conceded 284. They have also scored the third highest number of tries in the group along with the Jaguares, 33, and conceded the forth highest 37, seven less then second placed Stormers.

I’d hate to jump the gun, but with another six matches remaining, the Kings can easily pick up another win or two as they still await the Brumbies and Cheetahs at home.