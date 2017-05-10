Boks get All Blacks in RWC2019

The Springboks have been drawn in Pool B for the Rugby World Cup in 2019 to be held in Japan.

South face the task of playing the World number 1 ranked team in the pool stages, as well as having to face Italy, the very team the Springboks lost to for the first time in 2016. The other 2 teams are yet to qualify, but will be the Africa 1 winner as well as the Repechage winner.

Pool C will be known as the pool of death, featuring all three of England, France and Argentina, with one of those big names falling out at the pool stages already.

Pool A sees Ireland get Scotland and hosts Japan. Japan with a realistic chance of getting through the pool stage should they be able to beat Scotland.

Pool D has Australia and Wales meet again at consecutive World Cups, joined by Georgia.

Full pools below:

Pool A:

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Europe 1

Play-off Winner

Pool B:

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Africa 1

Repechage Winner

Pool C:

England

France

Argentina

Americas 1

Oceania 2

Pool D:

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Oceania 1

Americas 2