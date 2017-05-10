Oosthuizen signed by Lyon – reports

As we revealed a few months back, Sharks lock Etienne Oosthuizen has been eyeing a move to France when his contract ends later this year.
According to various reports yesterday, the Sharks seem to have lost the battle to retain his services and Oosthuizen will leave Durban on completion of the current Super Rugby campaign to take up a contract with Lyon.
This is obviously hugely disappointing for the Sharks, who have stuck by the player and allowed him to grow through his initial discipline and work-rate issues. Oosthuizen is now a critical member of the Sharks tight five and a player for whom no obvious replacement exists.
As a fan, I can only express sadness that Etienne has decided to pursue this choice.Tweet
Thought he would maybe try for Montpellier.
Oh what a huge let down….just as he was gaining some form and finally finding his “place”
Such a good disrupted of opposition mauls and a real enforcer.
He’ll be missed.
@StevieS (Comment 3) : Second to none in that regard currently.
Pity as he has been superb apart from penalties
@Kabouter (Comment 4) : Is there currently a 4 lock in SA that can be called an “enforcer” with a lower penalty count than EO.
Effy-beth is rubbish when he’s not giving away penalties….and rubbish when he is giving away penalties.
Sadly for EO, he probably won’t unseat rubish Effy-beth. SA has a fascination with that guy, for some unproven reason.