Continuity for Sharks XV

The Sharks ‘host’ the Leopards in a Supersport Rugby Challenge clash, interestingly being held at the Douglas Mitchell Sports Ground in Uvongo.

The Sharks got their SRC back on track last weekend with a victory over the Griffons and will hope to continue that with a win against the unbeaten Leopards.

There is some continuity in the pack with no changes for the forwards, due reward for a stellar performance against the Griffons last week.

In the backline there are some rotational changes: Rohan Gouws getting a shot ahead of Damian Stevens as they swop jerseys and Sbura Sithole getting a run in place of Odwa Ndungane. Johan Deysel returns to Sharks XV action after making his debut against the Jaguares two weeks ago, starting in midfield with Marius Louw.

Clement Poitrenaud gets a start for the XV with Garth April having been called up to the Super Rugby team.

The team will be led by the experienced Keegan Daniel. The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, 13th May.

Cell C Sharks XV

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Stephan Coetzee

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Jean Droste

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Khaya Majola

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Keegan Daniel (c)

9. Rowan Gouws

10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

11. Morne Joubert

12. Marius Louw

13. Johan Deysel

14. S’bura Sithole

15. Clement Poitrenaud



Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Gerhard Engelbrecht

18. Rikus Zwart

19. Wian Vosloo

20. Damian Stevens

21. Tristan Blewett

22. Courtney Winnaar