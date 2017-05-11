Pat leads once again

The Sharks team to face the Kings in Port Elizabeth this weekend has been named, with Pat Lambie back in the starting line up to lead the team.
Lambie’s return is very well planned with the absence of Curwin Bosch due to Junior Bok commitments. The only other change in the backline is Lwazi Mvovo returning in the place of Sbusiso Nkosi.
The only changes amongst the forwards comes in the front row, with Franco Marais taking over the hooking position and Beast Mtawarira taking over from Thomas du Toit.
On the bench, Garth April comes on board as cover for both flyhalf and fullback, while Nkosi gets the nod above Johan Deysel.
Kick off for the match is 17h15 on Saturday afternoon.
Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (Capt), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (vice), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Reserves: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 Sbusiso Nkosi.
Some facts going into the match:
Going into round 12 of the competition, the Cell C Sharks have a 95% success rate at scrum time
With 16 clean breaks to his name Cell C Sharks right wing, Kobus van Wyk, currently ranks within the top 10 in the competition
Jean-Luc du Preez has made the second most tackles in the competition, with his current tackle count sitting at 99.Tweet
My kingdom for a scrumhalf!
Team as expected
Kings to cop a hiding. Bonus point in the bag.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : From your lips to God’s ears
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Stormers to not score a single point this round
@The hound (Comment 4) : Lol, bonus point…should called it a unicorn. Seriously, if the Sharks are not complacent, there’s no way they should let things get out of hand.
No surprises, would love to see Thomas keeping the 1 jersey though
@vanmartin (Comment 5) : Actually looking forward to them not playing this weekend. Embarrasment to resume next week.
@The hound (Comment 4) : Has to happen at some point.
@McLovin (Comment 9) : From your lips to God’s ears :
Off topic: I see Heimar Williams is with the Lions now, playing for the golden Lions this weekend
Personally thought nKosi did more than enough to hold onto his position in the starting team
Decent 23 with good depth on the bench.
I would like to see a better performance at the rucks from forwards and backs. Cloete and possibly Velleman will make a bloody nuisance of themselves.
Great to have Pat back running the back line – maybe we can see a bit more guile on attack.
@McLovin (Comment 8) : We’ve all been there bud. Take comfort in the fact that you’re not a Bulls supporter at the moment. Small mercies and all that…
@Baylion (Comment 11) : Thought he was quitting rugby to pursue a finance career or something?
@vanmartin (Comment 14) : Thats what I thought as well,
@vanmartin (Comment 14) : Thats what I thought as well
From the Sharksworld archives
The Sharks today confirmed that centre Heimar Williams has decided to hang up his boots – at the age of just 25.
Former Affies pupil Williams, who has been a stalwart for the Sharks from under 19 up through to Super Rugby level since joining the Academy after school, is one of relatively few modern players to place as much of an emphasis on a professional qualification as they do on their rugby career. Having worked hard to qualify as a Chartered Accountant in parallel with his Sharks commitments, Williams has opted to pursue a career in that field – thus saving his body at least a few years of hard knocks.
@The hound (Comment 16) : Both Anton van Zyl and Callie Visagie played for the Lions while doing their articles. The Lions were after Williams a few years ago under John Mitchell. Will be interesting to see how he steps into the Lions game
Not unhappy with the team, and with the strarting wings back, nice to see they have rewarded Nkosi with a place in the squad.
Anyone know whats happening with Keegan, surely he is fit and ready to play?
@The hound (Comment 16) : @Baylion (Comment 17) : Interesting indeed.
@vanmartin (Comment 19) : Looks like one of those Johan Goosen sneaky type of retiring myself out of my contract deals.
Then join Lion’s as a free agent????????????
Decent team on paper but it means nothing if they still play 1 off runners off 9 and look very awkward trying to pass and offload the ball. The pack should be too good for the Kings and barring a “Rebels performance”we should win. But im not holding my breath for anything resembling quality rugby. Oh how i wish to be proven wrong…
@McLovin (Comment 9) : From your hips to dogs rears….