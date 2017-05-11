Pat leads once again

The Sharks team to face the Kings in Port Elizabeth this weekend has been named, with Pat Lambie back in the starting line up to lead the team.

Lambie’s return is very well planned with the absence of Curwin Bosch due to Junior Bok commitments. The only other change in the backline is Lwazi Mvovo returning in the place of Sbusiso Nkosi.

The only changes amongst the forwards comes in the front row, with Franco Marais taking over the hooking position and Beast Mtawarira taking over from Thomas du Toit.

On the bench, Garth April comes on board as cover for both flyhalf and fullback, while Nkosi gets the nod above Johan Deysel.

Kick off for the match is 17h15 on Saturday afternoon.

Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (Capt), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (vice), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Reserves: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 Sbusiso Nkosi.

Some facts going into the match:

Going into round 12 of the competition, the Cell C Sharks have a 95% success rate at scrum time

With 16 clean breaks to his name Cell C Sharks right wing, Kobus van Wyk, currently ranks within the top 10 in the competition

Jean-Luc du Preez has made the second most tackles in the competition, with his current tackle count sitting at 99.