Super Rugby 2017: Round 12 predictions

Right – on to round 12 already (if you can believe that!)

Blues v Cheetahs (Friday 09h35)

I’m afraid the touring Cheetahs are not going to fare any better in the land of the long white cloud than the Bulls or Stormers did before them. Blues to win by 10 or more.

Brumbies v Lions (Friday 11h45)

The Lions, on the other hand, are in sight of a first-ever unbeaten tour of the Antipodes and I fancy they’ll be too good for the patch Brumbies here. Lions to win by 8.

Crusaders v Hurricanes (Saturday 09h35)

El classico! Saders at home, surely? But this is going to be a great. Crusaders by 2 points.

Rebels v Reds (Saturday 11h45)

Ugh. This will be barely watchable. I fancy the Rebels to take it by 5.

Bulls v Highlanders (Saturday 15h05)

Youch. Another highveld thrashing is on the cards, but once agin it will be the Bully Boys on the receiving end. Highlanders to walk this by 15.

Kings v Sharks (Saturday 17h15)

A closer game than we would have thought at the start of the year, but the Sharks’ best form this year has been on the road and I expect that to continue. Sharks by 10?

Jaguares v Force (Saturday 23h40)

No contest, Jags all the way. Jaguares to win by 10.