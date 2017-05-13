Super Rugby 2017: Kings v Sharks

The boys from the Bay reckon they’re going to roll us today.
Let’s show them how wrong they are! Kick-off is at 17h15.
Southern Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe.
Replacements: 16 Kurt Haupt/Tango Balekile, 17 Chris Heiberg, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Stefan Willemse, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Stokkies Hanekom.
Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 Sibusiso Nkosi.
Goooooooooooo Sharksssssssssssssss defeat the Mpondo kingdom
is there perhaps anywhere i can stream from?
@DuToit04 (Comment 2) : No streams. That’s normally the case when Sky doesn’t televise a game or it’s on the red button.
Come on Sharks, let’s dominate them
5 easy points for the Sharks today.
http://www.vipbox.nu/rugby/459273/2/southern-kings-vs-sharks-live-stream-online.html
@DuToit04 (Comment 6) : Cheers old boy!
@DuToit04 (Comment 6) : Thanks!!!
Kings on fire so far.
So far looks like it’s the other Sharks team on the field… the one we don’t like too much.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : the reason is there is a recruitment freeze on due to the Fox network takeover bid. Thinus Delport is in the studio today and will be televised either at 10pm or 9:30 tomorrow
WTF Lambie!!!
Sharks butcher a try.
Sneaky Dan
Seems like only a matter of time before the dam wall breaks.
Lambie probably out for 6 weeks again watch April run the kings ragged
Smith and Lambie take each other out. Both look ok though
Lambie should have played off the bench.
Kings demolish our scrum.
13-11 after Lionel drop
Good turnover from Ettas
Don’t lineouts have to be straight anymore?
April sneaks over a 55m kick
Haak Haak wie is kak
Cronje is slaying the Sharks with great passing and scores in the end. Smith cops a yellow to boot
There’s life in the Kings yet.
18-16 Kings. Sharks need to wake up – too many iffy kicks.
Sharks is kak!!!!! If we lose to the kings we deserve a 2year hiatus like the lions had to figure out a coaching strategy and at least a style of play this one week good one week bad crap is getting old
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Was about 1m forward but who cares
Cronjé 6 Lambie 0
@jdolivier (Comment 29) : wouldnt go that far.
but we are poor in stages thus far, I kept saying we need to expect a tough game. Ryno smith having a nightmare
we can still win hopefully
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 31) : And to think we forced him too leave
Sharks need to calm this down, stop playing the kings at the helter skelter game
@revolverocelot (Comment 32) : Bud just f***ing frustrated that we are facing a team we should be putting to the sword and making it a hard game. AGAIN
if ryno smith had kicked that ball into the stands we would have not conceded that first try as they would not have been able to take a quick throw in.
and we are lucky that wandile is off sick with a cold from the kings
@jdolivier (Comment 29) : we don’t learn. Sbu Nkosi should be playing as he makes us dangerous. Beast should go on leave. Why Thomas does not start is beyond me.
Sharks need to bring their forwards more into the game. Botha and Coenie make metres when they take up the ball.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 37) : Mvovo will be dragged along as long as odwa unfortunately. Lambie is also not even close to ready yet. We need big Andre back. Ward is good, Am is good, together it’s like a blind person trying to communicate with a deaf person
@jdolivier (Comment 33) : The Sharks do that with lots of players, then import Frenchmen to sit and do nothing.
@revolverocelot (Comment 36) : Wandile couldn’t tackle a 80 year old in a wheelchair, mvovo would have looked dangerous against him
@DuToit04 (Comment 6) : Dude, this stream of yours is qualty!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 40) : Hopefully the new CEO can steady this derelict ship. Every time this season they pull off a convincing win they follow it up with utter shit. Same with players careers
Bock scores from kickoff and makes Mvovo look like Beast. Time to bring Nkosi on
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : We’ll see this second half what they’re made of
25-16 and the Sharks are in trouble.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 45) : As if to prove my point mvovo makes bock look like a bok
Beautiful try!
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : Don’t be arrogant! The Kings have been playing really well! On what basis should the Sharks, that have been very inconsistent, be putting the Kings to the sword?
@KingCheetah (Comment 49) : Kings did very well against the Aussie teams not so much against home grown teams that are physical
Sharks need to stop the fighting and start playing
And now the Sharks forwards join the backs in being kak.
Why is Beast starting?
You can’t win if you can’t scrum
Time to change the front row asap
@KingCheetah (Comment 49) : Confidence is aiming to walk on the moon arrogance is thinking you’ll get there by jumping. A kings team punching above their weight shouldn’t be a tough ask for a team also confident and supposedly of a higher quality
WTF Mvovo
@RuckingFun (Comment 55) : Up until now we had a 95% successful scrum rate…….
Mvovo really now
@RuckingFun (Comment 59) : Wasn’t his foot on the line when he caught it??
@jdolivier (Comment 50) : You mean like the Sharks fared against the Rebels? Come on man, give credit where credit is due! Kings have been playing great rugby, whereas the Sharks have been four at best!
This ref is doing us no favours
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : we still do … weve only lost balls where we have not had the throw in
@KingCheetah (Comment 61) : Did you seriously believe that the force were a team to fear both times they beat the saders
No yellow for that high tackle Mr ref
Sharks backline need to find some moves on attack. Shoveling the ball sideways gets us nowhere
@byron (Comment 63) : Begs the question how are we losing the contest on their ball so hard, but not on ours
@jdolivier (Comment 67) : theyve shoved early twice
This ref is clueless
Yellow for Kings. Why is the ref so against them?
April’s tactical kicks put us on more pressure than they worth
@byron (Comment 68) : The ref is not having a bad game, he is focusing solely on the sharks unfortunately, better captaincy perhaps
@McLovin (Comment 70) : He had to notice something eventually
The only thing more clueless than the ref is the Sharks kicking.
@byron (Comment 68) : now theyre pulling out of the contest
@byron (Comment 75) : and then a fair contest
Try
Much better from the Sharks assisted by scrumming against 7. Mvovo scores
Beast is finished. He must go to Europe.
April with ball in hand is poetry in motion…….
Great conversion from April. 26-25 Sharks lead
Pass to mvovo was forward we got lucky
@jdolivier (Comment 82) : That damn ref hey?
Surely there was a knock there?
Foward pass
van der Walt is quality
Blatant knock on there bloody hell
28-26 Kings
@McLovin (Comment 84) : Shouldn’t you be picking a street fight with a prostitute after your papsak, leave the poor argie ref alone
Fuck ref!!!!
Professional foul 5m from the try line by the Sharks and no yellow?
Reinach is awake tonight – have to give him that
And what the fuck are the touch judges doing there?
@McLovin (Comment 92) : The knock on makes it blind justice
Another missed knockon
Best game I have seem from Reinach in ages
@byron (Comment 96) : And a forward pass on the try line
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Agreed
Very entertaining game
There’s something wrong with our recruitment.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 101) : its called a budget
@GreatSharksays (Comment 101) : Nope – it is our specialist coaching
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 100) : That it is unfortunately the kings are the more entertaining side tonight
@jdolivier (Comment 56) : Wow! Your arrogance is astounding! The Rebels held you to a draw, the same team the mediocre Kings smashed by 41 points. A team you were lucky to beat in the first encounter at home?
@KingCheetah (Comment 105) : And your ignorance is astounding, rather go find friends on a cheetahs group if they have one
Blitz Boks 17-0 up against Canada.
Am has had a good game
Ref doing his best to keep Sharks in front. He must have money on the game.
Kings game losing a lot when Schreuder went off
@McLovin (Comment 109) : ????
@McLovin (Comment 109) : Maybe he rates a farm in kzn higher than one in the eastern cape
@Bokhoring (Comment 111) : How do you do a smiley on the mobile app
7′s Boks 22-0 up now.
Hope that pass doesn’t cost us the game
Mr dependable had a bit of a brain fart there
Kings look like they’ve run out of gas. Plus the ref.
@KingCheetah (Comment 105) : to be fair to JD the kings have only won 2 matches this season to the sharks 7 wins. One good win doesnt make u a super team especially against the rebels
31-0 now to the 7′s boys.
I think the King’s have this one
@Bokhoring (Comment 116) : And we lost it
Now that’s a team that plays for their home fans. Which I supported a team like that. Robert du Perez and his coaching team are useless.
Come on cronje is running out the clock on purpose bring in the top
Well deserved Kings!!!
Maybe the Sharks should rather be dropped next year. This Kings team is doing a lot with a bunch of no name players and no name coaching staff
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 124) : Yet again we flame out against a weaker side and yet again our captaincy costs us heavily.
Well done Kings. Well played
Definitely didn’t see this coming.
We are not a SR quality team,
Well done kings, painful loss for the sharks
The difference between the teams is pride in the jersey.
Well done to the Kings. Gave it a crack it pulled it off.
@Bokhoring (Comment 125) : Imagine what this Kings coaching team can do with a couple of the big name Sharks players
Anselmi has been kind of kak. Every 50/50 call and then some for the kings. Weak referee
Kings had balls to go for the try, well done Kings. Lots of courage shown
@Bokhoring (Comment 127) : Fuck diplomacy dude kings were good we were unable to adapt in a game because we have no leadership to calmly ask the ref to notice infringing. Ref was fair, they just got him to notice our flaws, we couldn’t. And stupid errors and stupid errors and stupid fucking errors, we lost this more than they won it
First Kings win against SA oppo?
Next week the fast running Wolves waiting for us. I see another banana skin in the way
@RuckingFun (Comment 130) : First ever SA team to lose against the kings. Well done rob and Gary well done
Kings should stay in SR and Sharks kicked they want it more , play for each other and have heart well done to them
To think the Kings did it despite the ref. Where did they find this guy?
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAArgh,what a let down, but no excuses, brilliant ref best we have all year.
Super worried about Patrick he did not look good when he left.
Pray for him guys.
@McLovin (Comment 137) : Apparently, but I don’t give a flying fart in space
@Bokhoring (Comment 133) : Big name Sharks is useless , too much egos
@John (Comment 140) : 3rd win this season against a very inconsistent sharks teams with very questionable decision making, hold on to that thought after they win a few more.
@The hound (Comment 142) : Brilliant ref? I thought his performance was kind of shit
@The hound (Comment 142) : If he had been on the entire game we would have lost by a bigger margin hound, he is not ready yet and currently brings zero to the backline attack
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : What backline attack. 0 + 0 still equals 0
Yup as Philip said, congratulations to them, they beat us we didn’t beat ourselves.
@Bokhoring (Comment 148) : With April we had 2 backline moves work that’s 2 more than the entire season
@The hound (Comment 149) : These guys are actually pretty well coached. No big names but they figured out rugby is a team game. Team is always more important than individuals
Haha a little stuff you to the Sharks from cronje
Never felt so B League in my life as I do now
@RuckingFun (Comment 152) : Had he been staying in the Sharks setup he would have been as kak as ever
Fuck you Sharks. And a big fuck you to Robert du Preez…..
Sharks backline has been poorly coached for a few years now, when was the last good set piece try scored by the backs? It hardly ever happens, our backline coach is rubbish
@SharksRTB (Comment 153) : The 9 all against the reds was well worse, in this game their were moments where it looked like they could pull it off
@RuckingFun (Comment 156) : In the 2 warm up games they looked slick as shit
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : Shit you are harsh ,the guy had hardly had game in18 months, as he gets going he gets taken out.
I am a huge Lambie man, but I think he needs to quit,I had cold shivers when I saw him take one more to the head.
He has given so much to this team, doesn’t need to give more because the vultures are waiting to pick his bones,
@jdolivier (Comment 106) : Ha ha, it’s fine! I really don’t need groupies to boost my ego! Seems like you are just a sore loser!
@The hound (Comment 159) : Also a massive Lambie fan, he isn’t ready plain and simple give him 2 full games with the xv to get back up too speed
@KingCheetah (Comment 160) : Stating that your team is underperforming is not a sore loser, however hanging around people who you actively want to get a rise out of screams of depression and loneliness.
Kings deserve to win. we were poor and losing lambie disrupted us. poor ryno smith had a tough first half, cost us a fair few points.
its going to be tough to make the quarters now, we still gotta play the streamers, lions and bulls :/
@byron (Comment 118) : Agree, but regardless. A team should be judged on their performance, and despite losing, the Kings have played great rugby. A bit of respect wouldn’t be out of place. It was plain arrogance to assume that they should simply be a
Blown away!
Deon Davids and entire Kings coaching stuff to take over at the Sharks. We don’t have an attack gameplan. Fuck Sean Everitt. No bonus point obtained in 11 games.
@revolverocelot (Comment 163) : Might be a blessing in disguise if we fall out early, longer pre season to figure out what the sharks brand has to become next year, this isn’t it
@KingCheetah (Comment 164) : Point out one instance of disrespect, do you support the cheetahs and hope they struggle every game. No you urge them to win. If you don’t like a statement anyone makes, you may disagree, you started slinging insults
@jdolivier (Comment 162) : That I don’t have an issue with. We all expect and want our teams to perform. My issue was that you unfairly judged the Kings as a team the Sharks should easily put to the sword, when recent results clearly showed the opposite.
@KingCheetah (Comment 164) : At least our team gives a 80 min performance, although it is 80 minutes of shit it is still for the whole game and not just, either the 1st half or part of the 2nd half, and then have a captain that says hey we almost pulled of an upset, and that against a blues team that is more cold than anything else
@SharksRTB (Comment 155) : and to you. He can coach he can’t make them play you uneducated mullet…..
@KingCheetah (Comment 168) : Beating the jags at home should also point to a team that have the capabilities to put a team playing on passion out to pasture. The kings are playing the type of rugby the sharks played in the late 2000′s and it is a pleasure to watch. I do respect them for that. Just a heavily frustrated supporter of a team capable of more
@KingCheetah (Comment 168) : To which you should also be able to relate recently
@jdolivier (Comment 166) : Mate, I just want these guys to just loose each and every game going forward. The wheels must come off so that drastic changes can be made from the top to the bottom. Ricardo Loubscher is a former Bok assistant coach but the white guy Mr Sean Everit gets the gig. If Robert is going to be bringing his buddies to the coaching team then he must taks full accountability.
@jdolivier (Comment 167) : Just ignore him, I’ve been on this site since the beginning and this dude only pops up to stick the knife in when the sharks lose.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 173) : Everitt
@GreatSharksays (Comment 173) : Everitt is not working out, find someone who can. Big fan of using local, but we need a NZ or French backline coach, and we need it yesterday
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 174) : Thumbs up
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 174) : Thats why i say, we know our team performed kak for the whole game, they were out played and could not get back into it, and at least our captain doesn’t think that the team is as shit as the Venter thinks of his own cheeters
@KingCheetah (Comment 168) : You are so right,look we never took a 50 point hiding we lost by a mistake or two.
But the arrogance on here is nauseating,
We also need to look at what could have been, our team is hugely light in the reserves,some of our back line players defense is cringe worthy.
Lionel Cronje should have been in a Sharks jersey today, whoever let him go is responsible for our defeat, same with Anabolic Cloete,he was with us too
I’m out of here, guys. This is simply not worth the effort any more. No joy in it for me.
@robdylan (Comment 180) : Out for today only ne!
Being a modern era sharks supporter is like being in an abusive relationship, for some reason we seem to come back every weekend and expect things have changed
@jdolivier (Comment 171) : @jdolivier (Comment 171) : No problem. I do understand your frustration. I too was harsh on the Kings before, but I have to respect their guts and passion of late. Hard luck on the loss bud.
Sarries about to take the Euro Champs cup. Again.
@The hound (Comment 179) : It’s hard to swallow bud, but it’s not easy to rebuild. And it’s not going to happen in a single season. The Sharks haven’t been playing to their traditional strength. I miss the Sharks of the Plum era!
@robdylan (Comment 180) : All’s not lost. It will get better. Days like these make the wins taste so much sweeter. Hang in there old boy.
@KingCheetah (Comment 183) : There is always the next game………
@robdylan (Comment 180) : Rob don’t take it personally, its only a game of rugby
.Anyone who was at the 2007 Final will never ever be disappointed by a rugby game again,
Thank our lucky stars we don’t get to play a Kiwi team this year. The Stormpies moered these okes in PE and looked what happened to them
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 174) : I have been on here a long time too. If that makes you feel better, then great. I think guys like pastor and JD might differ from your opinion. But to each his own.
@jdolivier (Comment 187) : Jip, and like me you will back your team regardless of the loss! That is why my superbru is such a disaster
I keep backing the Cheetahs to close the game out, and they keep disappointing me lol.
@Bokhoring (Comment 189) : You might be playing the kiwis in the play-offs.
@McLovin (Comment 192) : Won’t make the playoffs. Jags have a much easier run from here.
I think we expecting to much of this team, sure wr have all the names that is important, sure we have an okay coach that said he will change the way we play, but yet wr playing even more shit than inder GG, we have one major issue in this team, and one that no name can fix, that is self belief and love for each other, and commitment towards the team and team mates, only when you bring all the names and surnames together in cohesion will this team turn it around, but im sorry to say that Rob du Preez and Sean evverit does not have the cahunas to achieve this, we keep on bashing the bulls about their vodacom cup coach, but what more do we have? RdP have not won anything except the 1st division, and that it self is not a lot, i feel that no matter how angry or how much i support this team, until we can get them to play for the Sharks, and the jersey they will just stay mediocre, think im out of here, as im just getting my self worked up, and casuing myself undesired hart problems
@Bokhoring (Comment 193) : I see. Going to be close either way.
I’m really trying hard to find some excuses….this one is a difficult pill to swallow.
The silver lining: at least this didn’t happen in front of the die hard Kings Park supporters.
Let’s face it, the Sharks still have a long way to go before they’re able to be a challenger in SR again…..for now, I’ll try to celebrate the good things, and shrug off the multitude of rubbish moments.
(Please can we get a real backline/attack coach – one with some pedigree)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 196) : ….I really wouldn’t mind James Small, not sure why RdP hasn’t requested him yet – they were quite the coaching combo at Pukke.
lots to dissect but the key issue is this
we came up against a team with a quality fh and sh combo that was in red hot form
we have quality fh’s but ones away with the national team bosch. lambie looked off the pace but he got injured, brought back too soon. april looked good back also coming back from injury, ben10 too soon and too green. inny very young still and injured.
SH: classens was off the pace today and cr played ok
kings on the other hand have a revitalised cronje who not only did we let him go, but so did wp, bulls, lions and brumbies, so you cant blame us
and louis shroeder who has put him self on the map with his loan spell, wp will probibly as devald devenage to leave so louie can come back.
oh how I hope wp stick with jano, dewald and goodwel so that we can get lious.
I wonder how this will affect the kings in the currie cup, will they kick on ? depends on which players they keep I guess
With the rugby as it is and Rob quitting, is it safe to talk a little politics?
I have a few Donald Trump and walking on water jokes, I think the Hound would love.
Talk about quitting, it is something that Pat Lambie should seriously consider……..while he still has a brain……….if he still has a brain.
I say it as a fan who loves to watch him play.
Please stop.
gentleman our team has a long way to go, and we did just lose to a team with a lot of gees
But the western force just threw us a live line by beating the jaguares and denying them a losing bonus point.
now we gotta beat the sunwolves in Singapore with and the stormers after that in durb
doable but april has to start, ben on the bench. inny when fit needs to play himself back into fitness with the sharks src team
lambie, oh lambie need to be accessed, and if he needs next week off fine, maybe his back for the stormers game (on the bench!!)
the only fit and inform fh we have is off to a junior wc, why couldnt they let us keep him, they let the canes keep jordie barrett !!!
@revolverocelot (Comment 201) : I think everyone under estimates the team culture and skill of the Vuyo Z as backline coach at the Kings. I had the fortunte to meet the Kings team over supper last night (in my full Sharks gear) and the spirit in that side is immense. They are really playing as a full team and egos are not tolerated.
I also attended a few practice sessions in the last week and the skills coaching is immense. Do not underestimate how much effort is going into their running lines, linking play and offload drills. Also, the forwards are being taught how to evaluate space.
What was noticeable as a major difference between the two sides were how Schreuder marshalls his runners and pods on attack and defence at pace. The two Sharks scrummies are pedestrian compared to him. The Kings also always had a mobile forward running off 10 and 12 looking for offload or ready to cleanout to allow quick ball. Furthermore the Kings were lightyears more dynamic on defence, especially when recovering or lapping around.
Coaching and team unity stood out as differentiators. The twins seems to have lost a bit of their telapathy and our trio did not work as a unit but will get this back.
The Sharks never looked like they had any fun… maybe a case of fear of failure running too high?
This Kings side could be really competitive even against kiwi sides if allowed to play another season together. The vibe in the team feels very much like Lions of two / three years ago, and as it would be this is driven by team culture and coaches just working hard to make their players fitter and more skilled. A perfect example is Bock who turns 35 but made Mvovo look like a pensioner all day.
I know the Kings staff has set physical standards and skills kpis for each position and make sure that each player is always improving. What has been clear this season is that the Kings finish very strong whilst the Sharks not as much.
Give credit where it is due, the Kings outscored the Sharks 4 tries to 2 and ran us of our feet at times. A fit, skillful and well drilled side beat the Sharks despite having significantly less individual ability. If the Sharks players were on the same fitness, skill and team vibe levels they would have thumped the Kings.
Get Schreuder to DBN ASAP
@revolverocelot (Comment 198) : As far as I know Schreuder is no longer on WP books but will check with Kings mgmt.
The issue for Kings are two fold:
A) Saru owns the Kings franchise and no clear indications how this will be handed to new EP Rugby mgmt.
B) 2018 participation uncertainty
Answers to the above will indicate how they will kick on if at all.
Mapimpi and Cronje already off after SR but I know both want to stay if 2018 SR participation occurs.
Despite all the good things the Kings did, Sharks should have won and only Ginger Ninja’s brain fart with last kickoff receive gave Kings the opportunity to win.
@Bokhoring (Comment 189) : The first few games the Kings were still figuring out their side and working on their skills. They did not have a decent preseason compared to other sides and always planned to progress as season went on.
It was during this time when combos were formed and since then it has all been upwards.
Even in games vs Jags and Stormers Kings were in it and a soft few minutes cost them big points. Kings also corrected their initial defensive structure problems since then. They are a well drilled side and only Lions look like a better coached side
It seems neither the Sharks nor the Jags want the quarter final position. Probably not keen to play the Saders in NZ
@RuckingFun (Comment 156) : I have now calmed down and can talk about this rationally. We have a leadership problem at the Sharks. We decide on a style of play we want, however, we don’t recruit the players that can implement that game plan and don’t ask ourselves if do we have the right coaches to implement that game plan. Just read that Crusaders have two backline coaches. One coaches the scrumhalf, flyhalf and inside centre. The other coaches the outside centre, wings, fullback and also the inside centre (clear focus on the role of a 12 in the functioning of the backline). The 2 backline coaches are former successful Crusaders, former successful All Backs and have actually won competitions as coaches before. Compare their CV’s to that of Everitt’s, compare their experiences to that of Everitt, how do we thenexpect to compete? How do we expect Everitt, as one average coach to be able to coach the backline to be able to unlock defenses and create the cohesion NZ backlines create. I like what the Crusaders have done cause they understand that your scrumhalf, flyhalf and inside centre are responsible for creating opportunities and that your outside backs are responsible for finishing, these two therefore require specific focus. They also have two defense coaches. The other burning issue is our talent scouting and recruitment. The Cheetahs for example in the last 3 years recruited 3 out of the 4 best available centers, Smal Smit, Nico Lee, Van der Spey (spelling)… yet we have a huge centre problem in the sense that we have no depth…Cheetahs have recruited Mampimpi yet we only have one quality 14 as Odwa is now on pension. We say we want to play a dynamic ball in hand game yet the players we recruit are not dynamic. We wanted a fullback that would assist Bosch but instead of recruiting the dynamic Kings fullback we recruited a retired French international that is probably slower than Ginger. So what we say and do are not in cohesion. The other burning issue is our unwavering commitment to certain players…when there are players in the squad that have much more to offer. Why for example have we not given more opportunities to Sbu Nkosi when it is clear that he brings a lot to the party and makes our boring one dimensional attack actually seem 15% dangerous? We need at least 3 Sbu Nkosi, Mampipi type players in that backline to enable to be seen as a team that is a threat on attack. Some big decisions need to be made by Gary. Let me close off with some good news… We have signed Scheduer, not sure whether he’ll join us for the CC or SR next year.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 207) : Then there’s also the Beast issue. Beast should not start ahead of Thomas du Toit. Jeremy Ward is not the answer to our 12 depth. Serious questions need to be asked. We can’t rely on just our power game from the forwards cause once we are matched there we are history. We need competent backline coaches and dangerous backs. Let us determine how we want to play and implement the necessary strategies no matter how difficult. We can’t bring guys that are good and hand them over to Everitt case in point SP Maruis, Cronje… went to other unions and become starts. This phenomenon only happens with backline players….who is the common denominator?