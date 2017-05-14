This does not compute…

Guys – I’m really sorry, but a day when the Sharks lose to the Kings in Super Rugby is, for me, a day when the world stops making sense.
Maybe the problem here is my own ego – maybe I simply cannot countenance or accept the reality of where Sharks rugby is right now. Maybe I’ve become too close to the system, bought into too much of the hype and ignored all the evidence; thus allowing myself to believe that despite everything that has happened, we remain a side that could challenge for a Super Rugby trophy.
They say the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing but expect different results. Every year I expect the Sharks to be great and the reality is that they aren’t and probably aren’t ever going to be. Perhaps 1996 really was an anomaly and all that’s been happening ever since then is just a gradual correction back towards where the Sharks naturally belong (and are comfortable), which is clearly somewhere around the middle of the table.
So – this is the reality and for me (and for many of you) it’s about deciding what to do with that information. You can’t change what is, you can only control how you react to what is. I don’t know yet whether I am a big enough man to accept the Sharks for what they are, rather than insisting on them being something that they aren’t and don’t seem to want to be either.
I wonder if they laugh at us foolish and overly-passionate fans – the ones who genuinely believe that some day the Sharks will be Super Rugby champions? Probably not – that’s again just my ego trying to make this about “me” when the reality is that my hopes and desires here are of no real consequence.
I need some time to process this and decide whether I can continue on this path. I'm sure you will all understand.
I take you back a year ago when I was up in arms here. When the blind eye by so many was always going to be a wake up call. Sadly the right people will never get to where so many fans are. We need to decide.. Are we rugby supporters but more important.. Sharks fans. Do we want the best for the banana boys, the Sharks are no longer that. SA rugby is in worst state. Lions are doing well but realistically wont be in the final. More importantly the Sharks messed up when Plum was shiwn the door. The rest is history. Can we get out of it? Yes, but not by keep on going to watch the games. Stop your dstv and get Netflix and showmax and stop fillung the pockets of the people that don’t have the same interest as we have
I feel your pain Rob. To be honest I think the Sharks stopped believing they can be champs that final against the Bulls in 2007. We never looked the same team or mentality after that day.
When Japan and Italy beat the boks I think my budget for Rugby went to 0
Following Rhyno Smith and Pat’s clash of heads, RS was the first to get up. He didn’t even glance in Pat’s direction to see if he was ok. Weird. After Lwazi’s try, the only player he smiled at was Am. Weirder. The du Preez boys have each other’s backs far sooner than they have anyone else’s. This doesn’t feel like a club, or even a team, it’s a company that plays rugby. Surely, surely that shouldn’t be so difficult to sort out, everything else is there. Well, apart from the crowds, but a team that fights for each other will bring them back.
But yes… This could have been a good year if we won our games against the Reds, Rebels, Lions and Kings. Could have… Now (if we reach the playoffs) we once again probably face the daunting task of traveling to three different continents to achieve the impossible. Why do we keep on getting ourselves into these situations? The state of SA rugby in general doesn’t relieve the pain Sharks are causing either.
@ebenp (Comment 1) : I cancelled my DSTV two years ago already. Had it not been for a kind friend to give me his DSTV login details I would still have listened the ruggas on RSG. A couple of years ago I did not miss a single game. If I had to wake up at 2am to watch a game, then I did just that. Politics in sports ruined my passion for the game, however.
Since the inception of SR, the Sharks have always flattered to deceive….If one thing is true, it’s that the Sharks do not know how to win this (and many other) competitions.
But, the fool that I am will continue to fall for their flattery, buying into every season finally being the Sharks’ year.
I am the moer in after that game, and I have to agree, I’m also questioning if it’s ever going to get better. This team time and again build me up with moments of brilliance, but then bring me crashing back to earth with the type of shit we saw yesterday! There is nothing that can get me as angry as the Sharks can. Maybe for the sake of my health I need to think about calling it a day for the die hard supporter in me.
While I can understand that people want to throw in the towel – let’s look at a few things….In business if we have a new CEO, new management and staff, how long do we give the company to start firing on all cylinders? Last night during post match interviews after the Saracens successfully winning EPRC two years in a row, it was said that they owe their success primarily to the core of the players having been together for 4 to 5 years. No SA team is afforded that opportunity and yet we still manage to end better than Australian teams! Instead of kicking our boys when they are down, why don’t we help them build? Why don’t we give them a reason to want to stay rather than going overseas? Why don’t we offer our services in leadership? What about us rallying around them and helping with change management? Why don’t we find creative innovative ways to keep players her so that we can be afforded the same luxury of such continuity.
There are ‘political’ issues at play in every country – in France there have to be a certain number of frenchmen in the starting line up or the club pays fines; in Ireland a position can only be held by a foreigner for two years – but our youngsters aren’t told that before they go overseas.
While money is important and there is certainly an issue with the lure of the Euro and the Pound, surely we can come up with innovative creative ideas that will retain players.
Come on all, let’s not give up on the guys now; let’s rally around them, allow them 18 months to start performing; let’s offer our skills and expertise of leadership etc and together let’s build The Sharks better than what they were even in 2007!
I feel you Rob. Nowadays I wish the best for the Sharks but I can’t honestly say that my blood is black and white anymore. Because of that, I’m not too cut up about this latest fiasco.
You may not know the history, but Rob and others on the site have run this particular campaign many times before. Everything and everyone has a saturation point.
@Big Fish (Comment 10) : I am sure – and Rob and the rest of the guys have done so sacrificially – for which, I personally am indebted, more than you realize – my interests are also exceptionally personal, hence my passion and desire to see the blog continue!
The belief is just not there. And belief is the only thing that turned lions into a winning franchise. There was a lot of hype they believed that hype and it turned into real belief. The kings have had a lot of hype about a resurgence the past 3 week for me personally it was a bit ridiculous and unfounded. But it was there, they started believing it and now they have conquered a big team eventually the actual skills can catch up with it and we have another lions phenomena. The sharks have been in boat too coming from the b leagues as underdogs having some success and building on that belief the kind of morale that could beat the big guns. Problem is now we are the big guns and we have lost that “size of the fight in the dog mentality” So there is a mind shift that needs to happen usually a desperate back to the wall period brings that kind of thing back, but who has the apetite for that?
I posted this on the previous thread, so posting it again here as it is more relevant to this thread, I feel we should never give up, but of course every person has the right to give up if he or she so wish, I just feel the last 4 years with the changes and disruptions at the Sharks it has caused far more mayhem than we realize.
I watched the Gary Teichman interview and he spoke of the problems at what it is he wants to bring back to the Sharks, I thus have to believe he should be afforded the time to do so in all fairness, The main thing he alluded to was bringing back the values of the Sharks from the 90′s.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 227) : Probably still the same, not sure if he will get taller? weight maybe a tad heavier.
Sitting back this morning I know many will not agree with me but if we all sit back and take a deep breath and look back at the past 3 years at the Sharks what the troubles have been and how it has disrupted the union one has to be a bit more understanding to the situation, take the Bulls for example then it is their supporters that should be angry, or Cheetahs, we still in there at a chance where those 2 unions are dead and berried, Kinds to a lesser degree but they still only have 19 points, We have a very young team and I have no doubt we need to stick with the majority of that base.
There are for me a few positions where we need more quality depth, and somehow we need to get better at seeking talent, we might say our small player are good but 90% of the time it is the good bigger players that succeed.
We need …….
1) Top Scrummy
2) With Lambie and Bosche we need another top 10
3) a Top Hooker
4) A genuine 6 Fetcher
5) Faster Wings
6) A top FB
7) A top Tight Head
8) A decent KOP Doktor, one we have not good enough.
9) If the Kings do lose out on staying in SR get their head coach and attack coach into our coaching group.
10) Lastly we need Teichmann to reinstall the family values of the union and bring back the love for the jersey.
One thing I have no doubt in is that R Dup needs to show more faith in the likes of Thomas and other youngsters, but we also need to then support them when they still show lack of experience in games,
An example i have is like yesterday when Nkosi came on, yes he is probably faster than Mvovo but he lacked in certain areas and when we kicked the up and unders he did not go for the ball, he seemed to hang back and be a tad scared. does not mean we should not play him but he needs to be taught the mistakes are there and what to do to fix it, skills are there.
Keep the Faith…. I know as hard as I am finding it I will keep that faith
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 9) : Mate I watched us playing B section rugby for years in Natal where we were considered as a nothing Union, and belief in NATAL kept us going and we have to believe it will return now that it has gone sour again. Been supporting Natal sport for 50 years plus, cannot stop now as much as it hurts
@sharks_lover (Comment 14) : My past experiences and current feelings are very much in line with yours. Hang in there, men!! And I’m talking as much to the team as to the supporters…don’t give up!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : It is the HOW that had totally exposed the Sharks. We were given a life line when Jake White took over as he is a winner and knows HOW to win competitions. Our players though decided that being mediocre was better than putting in the required hard yards to win this thing.
@sharks_lover (Comment 14) : Snap. Suckers for mental abuse of our own making.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 16) : Forget it. We’ll win it when everyone stops giving a shit because the best players are playing in the new Rugby IPL in Singapore.
I feel your pain Rob!!!
I only watched the first 40min and then decided to rather do something else!!!
Unfortunately I can’t see things change unless RdP snr makes a couple of hard calls!!!
Rugby is a team game and that is what the Kings showed us again. They work incredibly hard to get into position on attack and defense. The Sharks over the past number of years rely too much on individual game breakers to win games instead of having a team environment where the next player just slots in seamlessly.
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Guys please please understand this so that the Sharks can start to find the solutions. Our problem lies in the backline. We have not had a functioning backline since Dick Muir left. Teams that have beat us have been the ones that have been able to match us physically and have outskilled us in the backline. Because there’s been no vision or drive to improve the backline which is basically our attack, we have not been able to recruit the best backline coaches which has meant that we have not recruited wisely in the backline over the past 10 years. Think about it, how is Everitt going to know which type of player to scout for that is going to be able to execute the gameplan, how is Everitt going to know which player compliments which players and how to put everything together. You can’t play SR without an attacking game, a gameplan that enables you crack open defenses. We have a one dimensional gameplan. The Kings on the other hand have options on attack and their backline players, I think at least 5 of them, are serious multioption attacking threats. In our backline, if we have more than 2 I will be very surprised. How many backline moves have we seen from the Sharks? Fix the backline issues whilst we still have a pack.
Been a few wise posts in here – Pastorshark, sharks_lover, Julesgr8ter – that I agree with wholeheartedly. Disruptions for years and we’re just expected to do well after ringing some good changes? It’s going to take time. We’re nowhere near as bad as some other SA franchises are at the moment and while it hurts to see our team do shyte when we shouldn’t, I’m not letting it get to me this year. Watch the game for the love of it and let it all pass by before Monday keeps my blood pressure down, lol.
Criticise yes, be upset yes, rage at the loss, rage at a durp play by someone but damn, there are some real hateful posts lately …… fair-weather supporters hey. It will smooth out at some point and the team will do us super proud, that I’m sure of.
P.S – the Kings played with serious passion in that game … yes there was sketch from the ref but a better team on the day beat us, end of story
@GreatSharksays (Comment 21) : I think we have great individuals in the backline (although we really need two good scrummies), but there is no real plan on attack in the backline apart from shoveling the ball to the wings.
Gary needs to find us a good Kiwi attack coach, or make the backline coach from the Kings an offer he can’t refuse.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 22) : It’s going to take time? It took the Kings just 9 games from zero to beat the Mighty Sharks. How’s that for getting on with the job?
Completely understandable Rob. Taking mental stock is never a bad thing. Thanks for your tremendous efforts on here over the years. Whatever you decide, I’ll always remain grateful for some really great friendships that were forged on here and spilled into real life all thanks to this site.
@Rob… good article mate. I agree with your sentiment, and feelings. The juice is just not worth the squeeze when the Sharks loose too the Kings… its just not written in any rugby script.
@vanmartin (Comment 25) : very gratefull indeed. Love the site and the work done here by normal supporters.
@JD (Comment 19) : like dropping Dan and bringing Keegan back…. and making him captain.
Dropping Beast, playing Thomas.
Start with Lewis
9… get someone else in.
Play Deysel ahead of Ward.
Play Nkosi ahead of Mvovo.
@SharksRTB (Comment 28) : but I actually don’t really care what they do…
I don’t think everything is about depth or getting TOP players in every position…although it does help to a certain margin. But have a good look at the Crusaders.
In 2016 they had 11 NEW players added to their squad and 4 added from the 2015 wider training group. 4 were forwards and 11 were backline players. So the first thought was cohesion (somebody said Saracens had a core for 4-5 years).
So how did the Crusaders fare in 2016? They had just as many wins as three other NZ teams, with just 3 log points seperating them from top team, the Canes. Just the Chiefs scored more than their 65 tries (from 15 games).
And what are the Crusaders doing in 2017……
We get hyped if we get a high profile player that are SO experienced, but they then just fizzle or don’t get gametime. For as long as I remember we also get hyped about youngsters signed….but they end up popping up at other unions or clubs.
So then it must be a management issue? These days I really don’t know the meaning of a “contract”…most probably its an agreement for where and when the salary needs to be paid in. Because players are “released” from their contracts at will.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 30) : Cosching coaching coaching. Don’t be afraid to say it. If you say management you make us think it is the CRO. Jake coaching alone without help from Everitt or BMH, took us took us to the semifinals and winners of the SA conference for the first and last time. Imagine if he had quality assistant coaches.
My passion has dwindled every season since 2007. And when the national team started on the embarrassing downward curve I lost even more interest. A loss no days does not hurt as much as it use to… and a victory is no longer celebrated the way it use to. The reality is that most of us are coming to the conclusion that there are simply just too many external factors at play that affects a sport we love so much.
I will say this thou…the team is not a team unless everyone buys into it. This is not suppose to be a job, it is suppose to be about passion (only you get paid for it). The majority of the Kiwi teams seems to get this spot on and shows in the results. There is no all for one and one for all ethos within our team (s). Pride is thing of the past and all we see is bodies going thru the motions.
At least the Blitzbokke are providing rugby hope for my weary bones.
Won Paris, and also crowned the 2017 series champions with one tournament to go.
That team epitomises professionalism in rugby, and it is encouraging to see an SA team able to fully step up on the grand stage.
Use that template to fix SA rugby.
Seem asif RdP is quite content, if the post match interview is anything to go by.
“No complaints”
“We got beaten, and thats that”
“4 tries to 2 sums it up”
“Not sure about Pat’s injury”
@FireTheLooser (Comment 33) : they are flippen awesome
I have stayed away from here for a reason, the unmitigated shit and vitriol being spewed out here is nauseous.
We lost a game we were winning up to the last 5 minutes by 2 points
.Had it not been for a, totally amateur mistake by the captain on the field we would have won.
Factor into it the sickening sight of Pat Lambie being taken off the field, and all those players the field knowing exactly why, and what it means.
Then we introduce a guy into the driving seat who two weeks ago wasn’t in the Sharks XV .
Lawazi ‘s try was a thing of beauty, a complete backline try.
And on comes the call to fire the coach, fire Everett,fire the academy staff.
Thisfrom the same people who were predicting that we would wipe the Kings
The only problem the Sharks have is a lack of depth, you can thank the previous management for that
We lost Eesterhuizen,a 110 kg colousess in the backline a one man defense,and we try and play the same game when we replace him with an 85 kg junior.
Pat Lambies back up two teenagers.
Look at why the Lion’s are great excellent back up in every position.
I save my vitriol for the weekend when we leak 50 ponts for the third week in a row
@The hound (Comment 36) : Please tell me what qualifies Everit as the backline/attack coach, save for a qualification in sports science? His track record over multiple years at the Sharks have shown nothing to suggest that he deserved his shot as backline coach.