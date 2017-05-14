This does not compute…

Guys – I’m really sorry, but a day when the Sharks lose to the Kings in Super Rugby is, for me, a day when the world stops making sense.

Maybe the problem here is my own ego – maybe I simply cannot countenance or accept the reality of where Sharks rugby is right now. Maybe I’ve become too close to the system, bought into too much of the hype and ignored all the evidence; thus allowing myself to believe that despite everything that has happened, we remain a side that could challenge for a Super Rugby trophy.

They say the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing but expect different results. Every year I expect the Sharks to be great and the reality is that they aren’t and probably aren’t ever going to be. Perhaps 1996 really was an anomaly and all that’s been happening ever since then is just a gradual correction back towards where the Sharks naturally belong (and are comfortable), which is clearly somewhere around the middle of the table.

So – this is the reality and for me (and for many of you) it’s about deciding what to do with that information. You can’t change what is, you can only control how you react to what is. I don’t know yet whether I am a big enough man to accept the Sharks for what they are, rather than insisting on them being something that they aren’t and don’t seem to want to be either.

I wonder if they laugh at us foolish and overly-passionate fans – the ones who genuinely believe that some day the Sharks will be Super Rugby champions? Probably not – that’s again just my ego trying to make this about “me” when the reality is that my hopes and desires here are of no real consequence.

I need some time to process this and decide whether I can continue on this path. I’m sure you will all understand.