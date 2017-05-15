It’s the hope that kills you

Attention all users…. I’m still here and I’m not going anywhere.
At the end of my last piece – perhaps a little bit of self-indulgent navel gazing, in hindsight – I was left pondering something. Am I able to support the Sharks regardless of results?
The answer to that, of course, is yes. Of course yes. I’m human and I get emotional and irrational when I’m upset, but ultimately, logic can and must prevail.
Do I, as a fan, have any influence or control over results? No. Is it my fault if the Sharks don’t live up to the expectations that I have unilaterally decided to hold for them? No. Is it theirs? Well, probably also no.
So, let’s move forward. I accept the Sharks in all their failed beauty. I will continue to offer them my fullest support, but will aim to do so with a far more realistic and perhaps somewhat less hopeful outlook. I want to try to be positive without being naive. I trust you will all keep me honest.
Black and white forever, after all!Tweet
Awesome news, Rob! I would like to thank you and the other people who selflessly and passionately, put the posts together! I honestly appreciate the articles and the banter so would have missed them had you decided to withdraw!
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 1) : thanks you Jules.
Part of the challenge for me is to somehow balance enthusiasm with realism without sounding cynical.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : not sure either – perhaps the trick is to say, while the players and staff of sharks have this as their livelihood, for the rest of us, it remains a sport and a pastime that we can enjoy. The other thing that I try to focus on is the fact that I don’t believe that there is one of those players or coaches who go out there and say, ‘how can I stuff up royally today so that my employees and fans absolutely hate me?!’ Perhaps these sentiments will allow the Sharks a little more grace and allow the fans a little less angst. ??? Not sure ????
Great piece as usual Rob. You have the ability to always bring things into perspective. Really enjoy this site……we do get carried away but we are passionate.
I thank you……
Glad you decided not to throw in the towel. This must be one of the best websites for fans in the world.
Thanks, Rob. Good man…I remain a huge supporter of both the team and this site!
It’s probably not out of place to repeat what I wrote on the thread of the other article:
I can understand the disappointment, I can understand the internal dilemma Rob describes in his article (and I truly wish you well, Rob, in trying to figure that all out…I remain, as always, deeply thankful for this site and your input into it and Sharks Rugby over so many years)… …but I will not tear into my team emotionally and I will not stop supporting them…ever! I would like to acknowledge the progress they have made, ask them to please sort out the consistency and mental issues they seem to have (they are related directly, in my opinion) and support them again wholeheartedly in their next game…