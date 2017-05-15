It’s the hope that kills you

Attention all users…. I’m still here and I’m not going anywhere.

At the end of my last piece – perhaps a little bit of self-indulgent navel gazing, in hindsight – I was left pondering something. Am I able to support the Sharks regardless of results?

The answer to that, of course, is yes. Of course yes. I’m human and I get emotional and irrational when I’m upset, but ultimately, logic can and must prevail.

Do I, as a fan, have any influence or control over results? No. Is it my fault if the Sharks don’t live up to the expectations that I have unilaterally decided to hold for them? No. Is it theirs? Well, probably also no.

So, let’s move forward. I accept the Sharks in all their failed beauty. I will continue to offer them my fullest support, but will aim to do so with a far more realistic and perhaps somewhat less hopeful outlook. I want to try to be positive without being naive. I trust you will all keep me honest.

Black and white forever, after all!