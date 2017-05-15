Sharks name 25 for Singapore

A 25-man Sharks squad left for Singapore today, missing a number of key players who picked up injuries against the Kings.

The forwards came through the game relatively unscathed, with Coenie Oosthiuizen the only player to miss out due to Springbok player rest requirements. John-Hubert Meyer looks set to earn his second Super Rugby cap as a result.

Among the backs, though, a heavy toll was extracted this weekend as Pat Lambie, Rhyno Smith and Jeremy Ward all miss out. Lambie has been stood down following concussion symptoms (given his history), while Smith and Ward look set to be out for considerable periods due to a pectoral tear and broken nose respectively.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg, S’bura Sithole and Johan Deysel all come into the picture this week as a result of the injuries.

Sharks squad:

Props: Beast Mtawarira, Juan Schoeman, Thomas du Toit, Lourens Adriaanse, John-Hubert Meyer

Hookers: Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle

Locks: Stephan Lewies, Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Botha

Loose Forwards: Philip van der Walt Jean-Luc du Preez, Daniel du Preez, Tera Mtembu, Jacques Vermeulen

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens

Flyhalf: Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Centres: Johan Deysel, Luhanyo Am, S’bura Sithole

Wings: Lwazi Mvovo, Kobus van Wyk, Sbusisio Nkosi

Fullback: Garth April