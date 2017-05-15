Sharks name 25 for Singapore

A 25-man Sharks squad left for Singapore today, missing a number of key players who picked up injuries against the Kings.
The forwards came through the game relatively unscathed, with Coenie Oosthiuizen the only player to miss out due to Springbok player rest requirements. John-Hubert Meyer looks set to earn his second Super Rugby cap as a result.
Among the backs, though, a heavy toll was extracted this weekend as Pat Lambie, Rhyno Smith and Jeremy Ward all miss out. Lambie has been stood down following concussion symptoms (given his history), while Smith and Ward look set to be out for considerable periods due to a pectoral tear and broken nose respectively.
Benhard Janse van Rensburg, S’bura Sithole and Johan Deysel all come into the picture this week as a result of the injuries.
Sharks squad:
Props: Beast Mtawarira, Juan Schoeman, Thomas du Toit, Lourens Adriaanse, John-Hubert Meyer
Hookers: Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle
Locks: Stephan Lewies, Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Botha
Loose Forwards: Philip van der Walt Jean-Luc du Preez, Daniel du Preez, Tera Mtembu, Jacques Vermeulen
Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens
Flyhalf: Benhard Janse van Rensburg
Centres: Johan Deysel, Luhanyo Am, S’bura Sithole
Wings: Lwazi Mvovo, Kobus van Wyk, Sbusisio Nkosi
Fullback: Garth April
Would love to see Sithole get some game time. Can hopefully bring some grunt with those tackle busts of his. Nice combo of Deysel and Sithole in the centers with Am on the bench (dude needs a break).
Would it not perhaps have been a wise move to have Clement as cover? Very inexperienced backline…
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 1) : he will have to be in the 23 cos there are only 10 backs.
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : Clement must be in terrible form to not make this group. We will go into the game with zero 10/15 cover on the bench. Huge risk
@robdylan (Comment 3) : My exact thoughts. Let’s hope RdP has a master plan.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : I suppose Mvovo is FB cover with April covering 10. I pray both Ben10 and April don’t both go down.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 5) : exactly right. I’d actually start with Lwazi on the bench for this exact reason.
Never want to land in this situation but Reinach could probably cover flyhalf in an emergency.
Still no Keegan.
I think Dan needs a “rest” after he threw that ridiculous forward pass whilst we were on attack – I’m afraid that his continued inclusion in the starting team is a result of a phenomenon commonly known as “daddy goggles” ( same principle as beer goggles).
Dan has lost so much attacking ball in contact, nullifying many a try scoring opportunity.
@vanmartin (Comment 7) : They might opt for Deysel in a worst case scenario….and we’ve seen these worst case scenarios all to often with the Sharks ( one of our players injuring themselves getting off the plane, might have been the hooker or something – someone here might remember the exact details)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : I agree about Keegan. They are definitely going to need him for the stormers game. He’s got way more sneakiness than a Du Preez
april starts at ten, mvovo at 15, ben on the bench as fh cover I suspect.
or ben starts at ten aprils starts at 15
@FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : It was Louis Ludick, dropped a weight on his foot
Did Smith tear his pec muscle before or after the game?
RdP should bench half the normal starting 15 and give the rest a go…Hope the youngsters give him something to think about. Would like to see Sithole given a chance to get back to his 2014/2015 form…and we seriously need a leader…Keegan should be in this squad.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : @SeanJeff (Comment 10) : only thing is how fit is Keegan? He was completely spent after the Griffons game! However Vermeulen is fit so don’t know why he was not included in the match 23 since the Cheetahs game?!
I see another banana skin in this game. Sunwolves confidence is high and Sharks aren’t playing well of late. Throw in this inexperience and guys off form…this could be a tough encounter to win
Ok I am going to put my head on a block and say this will be the team, I am not saying though that it is exactly the team i would select out of that 25 man squad,
1) Beast
2) Marais
3) Coenie
4) Oosthuizen
5) Botha
6) VD Walt Capt
7) JL Dup
8) Dan Dup
9) Reinach
10) April
11) Nkosi
12) Deysel
13) Am
14) Van Wyk
15) Mvovo
16) Chilli
17) Adriaanse
18) Thomas
19) Lewies
20) Tera
21) Claasens
22) Ben10
23) Sithole
If i selected I would of course wanted Keegan at 6 with VD Walt at 8 and JL at 7 with DAn on the bench. Keegan is not in the squad.
I would start a front row of Tank, Marais, Meyer with Coenie and Beast on the bench.
And Lewies at 4 would not be a bad idea, he looked hungry on Saturday and brought a lot of energy onto the field.
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : My pick from this squad would be:
1. Tank
2. Franco
3. Lourens
4. EO
5. Ryan
6. Ginger
7. DuP1
8. DuP2
9. MC
10. April
11. Nkosi
12. Deysel
13. Am
14. KvW
15. Mvovo
16. Beast
17. Johnny
18. Chilli
19. Lewies
20. Tera
21. Cobus
22. Ben10
23. Sbura
I would have loved to have seen Keegan there and have him at 6 and Ginger at 8…hope that happens next week…
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : coenie isn’t in the squad, boss
@robdylan (Comment 19) : Oh Shyte I guess i made a booboo??
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Ok 1 change to my team as Coenie is not there, So Adriaanse starts and Meyer on the bench
@SeanJeff (Comment 12) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : While that may have happened several years ago, last year on our trip to Argentina, we took only two scrummies, and our backup scrummie got injured getting off the plane. Joe Pietersen ended up covering scrummie for the last 10 minutes of the match and did admirably well.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 22) : what was even more surprising is that how well ungerer played in that game in arg, it was our first ever game in arg against the jaguares. joe came on and was really good with his accuracy and speed of passing yes.
all teams seem to take 25 players on one week tours, when I believe your allowed 27, or is 27 only allowed for tours that last more than one week ? if someone to research that, it would be of great help.
I believe we should take the sunwolves without too much fuss. sharks by 8.
@revolverocelot (Comment 23) : I hope so, we really should take this one, but after what I have seen this season, I am not putting any money on it. My opinion is that 25 is a good number, BUT…..take your starting 23 and then an extra hooker and scrummie, just to be sure. Unfortunately I don’t think the Sharks have an available extra hooker and scrummie.But no, the Sharks take an extra loosehead and loose forward. Why do we need 3 looseheads and 5 loosies?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 24) : So basically Schoeman and Vermuelen/Tera are just along for the ride and to carry tackle bags. Is one of our looseheads carrying a niggle and is one of our loosies carrying a niggle? If not, then these spots should have been taken up by an extra hooker and scrummie.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 22) : That’s the one I remembered, but the Ludik one proves the point of the Sharks regularly getting into worst case situations.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 26) : Right, and again we left an extra scrummie and hooker at home.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : If the Wolves can drag the Sharks into a helter skelter game, they may just take another SA scalp. We need to slow down the pace of the game by kicking the ball out from inside our 22, maul as much as possible and use Thomas, Ruan, the Dup brothers and the Ninja to take the ball up. The forwards need to hunt as a group and ensure we keep our ball.
@Bokhoring (Comment 28) : You make it sound so simple.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : If only it was
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : But I am serious – our pack is our strength. We need to play a game that allows us to use that – that is if the opposition allows us.
@Bokhoring (Comment 31) : I agree with you