Third Bok training group announced

The third Springbok training camp for the year has been announced with 8 Sharks players included in the group of 39 players. The players will gather from next week Sunday for 2 days ahead of the June test series against France.

The Kings players who have excelled over the last few weeks have been included, with Chris Cloete, Lionel Cronje, Makazole Mapimpi and Andisa Ntsila all getting a call. Cronje, amongst current flyhalves, must be in the running for getting a Springbok cap. Another Cronje in the mix is Ross, who has sewn up a Lions starting spot at scrumhalf.

From the Sharks, Lukhanyo Am is rewarded with a run with the Bok group, while Jean-Luc du Preez is the only du Preez brother to make the cut. Chiliboy Ralepelle also gets in on the action.

The full squad below:

1 Lukhanyo Am

2 Ruan Botha

3 Chris Cloete

4 Andries Coetzee

5 Lionel Cronje

6 Ross Cronje

7 Damian de Allende

8 Lood de Jager

9 Ruan Dreyer

10 Jean-Luc du Preez

11 Thomas du Toit

12 Pieter-Steph du Toit

13 Dewaldt Duvenage

14 Eben Etzebeth

15 Warrick Gelant

16 Lizo Gqoboka

17 Elton Jantjies

18 Siya Kolisi

19 Jaco Kriel

20 Jesse Kriel

21 Pat Lambie

22 Dillyn Leyds

23 Frans Malherbe

24 Makazole Mapimpi

25 Lionel Mapoe

26 Malcolm Marx

27 Bongi Mbonambi

28 Franco Mostert

29 Tendai Mtawarira

30 Sikhumbuzo Notshe

31 Andisa Ntsila

32 Trevor Nyakane

33 Coenie Oosthuizen

34 Chiliboy Ralepelle

35 Jan Serfontein

36 Courtnall Skosan

37 Jano Vermaak

38 Harold Vorster

39 Warren Whiteley