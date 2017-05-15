Third Bok training group announced

The third Springbok training camp for the year has been announced with 8 Sharks players included in the group of 39 players. The players will gather from next week Sunday for 2 days ahead of the June test series against France.
The Kings players who have excelled over the last few weeks have been included, with Chris Cloete, Lionel Cronje, Makazole Mapimpi and Andisa Ntsila all getting a call. Cronje, amongst current flyhalves, must be in the running for getting a Springbok cap. Another Cronje in the mix is Ross, who has sewn up a Lions starting spot at scrumhalf.
From the Sharks, Lukhanyo Am is rewarded with a run with the Bok group, while Jean-Luc du Preez is the only du Preez brother to make the cut. Chiliboy Ralepelle also gets in on the action.
The full squad below:
1 Lukhanyo Am
2 Ruan Botha
3 Chris Cloete
4 Andries Coetzee
5 Lionel Cronje
6 Ross Cronje
7 Damian de Allende
8 Lood de Jager
9 Ruan Dreyer
10 Jean-Luc du Preez
11 Thomas du Toit
12 Pieter-Steph du Toit
13 Dewaldt Duvenage
14 Eben Etzebeth
15 Warrick Gelant
16 Lizo Gqoboka
17 Elton Jantjies
18 Siya Kolisi
19 Jaco Kriel
20 Jesse Kriel
21 Pat Lambie
22 Dillyn Leyds
23 Frans Malherbe
24 Makazole Mapimpi
25 Lionel Mapoe
26 Malcolm Marx
27 Bongi Mbonambi
28 Franco Mostert
29 Tendai Mtawarira
30 Sikhumbuzo Notshe
31 Andisa Ntsila
32 Trevor Nyakane
33 Coenie Oosthuizen
34 Chiliboy Ralepelle
35 Jan Serfontein
36 Courtnall Skosan
37 Jano Vermaak
38 Harold Vorster
39 Warren Whiteley
any chance to put team names into the squad?
of course i do know which players are from what team of course
Think the Kings deserve more players in the training camps than the bulls and cheetahs….
Thought Louis Schreuder might get a look in.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : yep, how did Dewaldt Duvenage get picked ?