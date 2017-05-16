Big win for Sharks XV

The Sharks XV continue to make progress on the SuperSport Challenge Central Section log, with an impressive 32-5 victory over the previously undefeated Leopards at the weekend moving them up into third spot.

A heavy opening loss to Griquas set the scene for a disappointing campaign, but Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher appear to have worked hard with their team and that work is steadily reaping dividends, with two bonus-point victories in as many weeks. Anthony’s forward pack laid a platform for victory on Saturday on a muddy Margate pitch, with the lineout drive proving a powerful weapon.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg opened the scoring with a penalty, before two carbon copy moves later in the first half saw flanker Jacques Vermeulen score a brace of tries off lineout drives. A Leopards try just before the break gave the scoreline some respectability, but the Sharks were only to build on that 15-5 advantage once the second period got underway.

Prop John-Hubert Meyer scored the hosts’ third early in the half and as the Leopards became increasingly desperate as the rain continued to fall, two yellow cards in quick succession effectively ended the contest. Vermuelen bagged a third, with hooker Kerron van Vuuren also getting onto the scoresheet.

The Sharks XV face a big challenge this weekend, though, hosting the Cheetahs in Ballito. They will have to do so with a weakened squad, though, as all of Vermeulen, Meyer, Janse van Rensburg – as well as Juan Schoeman, S’bura Sithole and Johan Deysel – have been called up to tour Singapore with the Sharks.

Sharks XV (32) – Tries Vermeulen (3), Meyer, van Vuuren. Penalty Janse van Rensburg. Conversions Janse van Rensburg (2).

Leopards (5): Try Mafura