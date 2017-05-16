robdylan

Kleinhans, Maritz, Ungerer join Pumas


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 16 May 2017 at 11:43
The Pumas have announced a number of new signings, including Sharks loose forward Francois Kleinhans, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and utility three-quarter Neil Maritz.

Former Glenwood pupil Kleinhans has been a stalwart for the Sharks at age-group and Vodacom Cup level, but due mainly to injury and competition at loose forward has yet to make a Super Rugby appearance for the side. At 26 years of age, it’s high time he looked at a way to build his profile through consistent selection and it’s hoped that this move to Nelspruit will give his career the shot in the arm it so badly needs.

Maritz is currently on loan to the Kings, but has also not yet quite cracked the Super rugby squad there. He looked a useful, lively player in a few Currie Cup appearances for the Sharks last year, but also faces very stiff competition in Durban at both outside centre and wing. He will join the Pumas ahead of the Currie cup season.

Stefan Ungerer is another player in a similar position. After unexpectedly being cut from the Sharks Super Rugby squad due to conditioning concerns, he too has been playing for the Kings as a loan player, but will make his way to Nelspruit once the Currie Cup gets underway.

We wish all three players nothing but the very best for the upcoming move to the Pumas and would like to thank them all for their contributions to the Sharks.



21 Comments

  • I had high hopes that Kleinhans would come through at the Sharks.

    • Comment 1, posted at 16.05.17 12:23:45 by Bump Reply
    BumpSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • All the best, gentlemen…

    • Comment 2, posted at 16.05.17 12:26:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bump (Comment 1) : me too, but I think it’s pretty clear by now that he’s not going to, right?

    • Comment 3, posted at 16.05.17 12:36:09 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • So Cobus leaves at the end of Superrugga and now ungerer too, where are our Scrumhalf replacements?

    • Comment 4, posted at 16.05.17 12:46:16 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 4) : we’ve signed Cameron Wright. Oh oops, I wasn’t meant to reveal that.

    • Comment 5, posted at 16.05.17 12:52:03 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 4) : Exactly

    • Comment 6, posted at 16.05.17 12:52:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : If true that will make my week, and completely erase any memory of Saturday between 17:15 and 19:00

    • Comment 7, posted at 16.05.17 12:53:32 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : Happy dance, happy dance

    One other comment mentioned Schreuder also coming after SR – truth or wishful thinking?

    • Comment 8, posted at 16.05.17 12:54:19 by Kabouter Reply

    KabouterCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Kabouter (Comment 8) : I haven’t heard anything about that, so I would treat it with maximum suspicion.

    Sharks have Damian Stevens and Rowan Gouws as well. Good prospects both.

    • Comment 9, posted at 16.05.17 13:04:58 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 9) : And our little Faf?

    If CW improved only 1% during his French stint from what we saw in his only CC season, he will make a major difference

    • Comment 10, posted at 16.05.17 13:27:36 by Kabouter Reply

    KabouterCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : I’ve been sitting on that news for ages. Very stoked about it :grin:

    • Comment 11, posted at 16.05.17 13:29:16 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : Agreed

    • Comment 12, posted at 16.05.17 14:05:48 by Bump Reply

    BumpSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : You just made my day

    • Comment 13, posted at 16.05.17 14:06:53 by Bump Reply

    BumpSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : True story?

    • Comment 14, posted at 16.05.17 14:14:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 14) : ;)

    • Comment 15, posted at 16.05.17 14:56:40 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 15) : Rob you really have the inside info on everything.
    Well done and good news.
    Tighthead next…..then a fetcher, then an enforcing lock, Malcolm Marx at hooker and a speedy skillful wing that can step someone in a phone booth……the we will be ok.

    • Comment 16, posted at 16.05.17 16:19:51 by Lieplapper Reply

    LieplapperVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I would like if they had a look at chris cloete dont know why we let him go

    • Comment 17, posted at 16.05.17 16:50:28 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : I applaud you on your persuasion skills Sir. Either that or playing for the glorious black and white is too great.

    • Comment 18, posted at 16.05.17 17:14:50 by durbsguy Reply

    durbsguyTeam captain
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 15) : :mrgreen: I’m chuffed…
    My shopping list? I mean my halfway REALISTIC shopping list? A tighthead…Wilco Louw? A fullback (if Lambie should consider his future and CB and GA are our flyhalves)…surely Jesse Kriel must be tempted to undo what now looks like an iffy decision :mrgreen: ? How is Morne Joubert coming on? No. 4 lock…?? Hooker…one of the backup Lions for more game time? Something like that…

    • Comment 19, posted at 16.05.17 17:36:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 19) : Of course I really want to see us developing the guys we’ve got…very chuffed about CW though…

    • Comment 20, posted at 16.05.17 17:40:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Had high hopes for Kleynhans and Ungerer in B&W – sure hope they’re not lost to Sharks rugby forever.

    Kleynhans leaving seems to indicate that RdP is not into fetchers….

    Brilliant news about CW, he’ll do well in combo with our youngsters – whoever decides to put their hands up.

    Anyone know when the jr world cup kicks off? Would love to see what the Sharks Faf offers.

    • Comment 21, posted at 16.05.17 18:09:15 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

