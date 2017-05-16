Kleinhans, Maritz, Ungerer join Pumas

The Pumas have announced a number of new signings, including Sharks loose forward Francois Kleinhans, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and utility three-quarter Neil Maritz.
Former Glenwood pupil Kleinhans has been a stalwart for the Sharks at age-group and Vodacom Cup level, but due mainly to injury and competition at loose forward has yet to make a Super Rugby appearance for the side. At 26 years of age, it’s high time he looked at a way to build his profile through consistent selection and it’s hoped that this move to Nelspruit will give his career the shot in the arm it so badly needs.
Maritz is currently on loan to the Kings, but has also not yet quite cracked the Super rugby squad there. He looked a useful, lively player in a few Currie Cup appearances for the Sharks last year, but also faces very stiff competition in Durban at both outside centre and wing. He will join the Pumas ahead of the Currie cup season.
Stefan Ungerer is another player in a similar position. After unexpectedly being cut from the Sharks Super Rugby squad due to conditioning concerns, he too has been playing for the Kings as a loan player, but will make his way to Nelspruit once the Currie Cup gets underway.
We wish all three players nothing but the very best for the upcoming move to the Pumas and would like to thank them all for their contributions to the Sharks.
I had high hopes that Kleinhans would come through at the Sharks.
All the best, gentlemen…
@Bump (Comment 1) : me too, but I think it’s pretty clear by now that he’s not going to, right?
So Cobus leaves at the end of Superrugga and now ungerer too, where are our Scrumhalf replacements?
@Dunx (Comment 4) : we’ve signed Cameron Wright. Oh oops, I wasn’t meant to reveal that.
@Dunx (Comment 4) : Exactly
@robdylan (Comment 5) : If true that will make my week, and completely erase any memory of Saturday between 17:15 and 19:00
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Happy dance, happy dance
One other comment mentioned Schreuder also coming after SR – truth or wishful thinking?
@Kabouter (Comment 8) : I haven’t heard anything about that, so I would treat it with maximum suspicion.
Sharks have Damian Stevens and Rowan Gouws as well. Good prospects both.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : And our little Faf?
If CW improved only 1% during his French stint from what we saw in his only CC season, he will make a major difference
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I’ve been sitting on that news for ages. Very stoked about it
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Agreed
@robdylan (Comment 5) : You just made my day
@robdylan (Comment 5) : True story?
@robdylan (Comment 15) : Rob you really have the inside info on everything.
Well done and good news.
Tighthead next…..then a fetcher, then an enforcing lock, Malcolm Marx at hooker and a speedy skillful wing that can step someone in a phone booth……the we will be ok.
I would like if they had a look at chris cloete dont know why we let him go
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I applaud you on your persuasion skills Sir. Either that or playing for the glorious black and white is too great.
@robdylan (Comment 15) : I’m chuffed…
My shopping list? I mean my halfway REALISTIC shopping list? A tighthead…Wilco Louw? A fullback (if Lambie should consider his future and CB and GA are our flyhalves)…surely Jesse Kriel must be tempted to undo what now looks like an iffy decision ? How is Morne Joubert coming on? No. 4 lock…?? Hooker…one of the backup Lions for more game time? Something like that…
@pastorshark (Comment 19) : Of course I really want to see us developing the guys we’ve got…very chuffed about CW though…
Had high hopes for Kleynhans and Ungerer in B&W – sure hope they’re not lost to Sharks rugby forever.
Kleynhans leaving seems to indicate that RdP is not into fetchers….
Brilliant news about CW, he’ll do well in combo with our youngsters – whoever decides to put their hands up.
Anyone know when the jr world cup kicks off? Would love to see what the Sharks Faf offers.