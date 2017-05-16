Kleinhans, Maritz, Ungerer join Pumas

The Pumas have announced a number of new signings, including Sharks loose forward Francois Kleinhans, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and utility three-quarter Neil Maritz.

Former Glenwood pupil Kleinhans has been a stalwart for the Sharks at age-group and Vodacom Cup level, but due mainly to injury and competition at loose forward has yet to make a Super Rugby appearance for the side. At 26 years of age, it’s high time he looked at a way to build his profile through consistent selection and it’s hoped that this move to Nelspruit will give his career the shot in the arm it so badly needs.

Maritz is currently on loan to the Kings, but has also not yet quite cracked the Super rugby squad there. He looked a useful, lively player in a few Currie Cup appearances for the Sharks last year, but also faces very stiff competition in Durban at both outside centre and wing. He will join the Pumas ahead of the Currie cup season.

Stefan Ungerer is another player in a similar position. After unexpectedly being cut from the Sharks Super Rugby squad due to conditioning concerns, he too has been playing for the Kings as a loan player, but will make his way to Nelspruit once the Currie Cup gets underway.

We wish all three players nothing but the very best for the upcoming move to the Pumas and would like to thank them all for their contributions to the Sharks.