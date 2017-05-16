Sharks sign junior giant

In confirmation (or culmination) of a story several years in the making, the Sharks have announced the signing of 18-year-old lock forward JJ van der Mescht via their Facebook page.

The current Glenwood matric pupil caused quite a stir when he burst onto the scene at Grant Khomo Week back in 2015, in no small part due to a 2.01m and 115kg frame that made him really stand out at under 16 level. Juan John van der Mescht, who turned 18 just a week or so ago, has battled a little for form and fitness since those heady days but remains a fantastic prospect, although one suspects he may need to slim down a little from his current 130kg if he’s to succeed as a modern lock.

Here’s an interview with the young man courtesy of the Sharks:

We look forward to seieng how this talented youngster makes the step up to the far more challenging world of professional senior rugby.