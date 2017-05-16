Sharks sign junior giant

In confirmation (or culmination) of a story several years in the making, the Sharks have announced the signing of 18-year-old lock forward JJ van der Mescht via their Facebook page.
The current Glenwood matric pupil caused quite a stir when he burst onto the scene at Grant Khomo Week back in 2015, in no small part due to a 2.01m and 115kg frame that made him really stand out at under 16 level. Juan John van der Mescht, who turned 18 just a week or so ago, has battled a little for form and fitness since those heady days but remains a fantastic prospect, although one suspects he may need to slim down a little from his current 130kg if he’s to succeed as a modern lock.
Here’s an interview with the young man courtesy of the Sharks:
We look forward to seieng how this talented youngster makes the step up to the far more challenging world of professional senior rugby.Tweet
Rob, what is his current height?
@Bump (Comment 1) : I think he’s still around 2.01 or so. Not sure he grew any further
@robdylan (Comment 2) : So he is no longer a giant.
All the best to the kid/giant. A solid year of proper conditioning could make him an excellent prospect.
@Bump (Comment 3) : at 130kg I’ll let YOU tell him that
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 4) : well, I think the ball is in his own court now. He potentially has the world on a plate, but how hard is he prepared to work at it?
It’s not great for any young player to be told they’re a certain Bok when they’re 16. I predict some tough times ahead for Juan as he figures out just what is required to make it all the way to the top.
All the best, young man. Work hard, stay humble, give your best…
Good news. I had read that he would more than likely be going to the Bulls. I hope that this is a sign that once again youngsters are seeing the Sharks as an option.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Well for someone who is 130kg he has a surprising step and pace.
The Sharks have looked well conditioned this year, Im sure they would love to work with someone who clearly has all the physical attributes needed.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : He’s a big kid I’ll give you that, but I thought that he would have kicked on from 2.01m as a 16 year old.
In my sons grade at school they have a 2.06m tall 16 year old that weighs 105kg, who is closer to a giant imo.
Definite ability and quire mobile for his size. Does try to do too much sometimes in terms of trying to offload in the tackle etc but when focussed and fit he can be very good. Will be interesting to see how he develops after school both in terms of conditioning and mental focus
@Bump (Comment 10) : where is he going after school? Lions?
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : I’m choosing to believe that this guy outgrew schoolboy rugby two years ago already and that the challenge of a step up will revitalise him.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : he probably played his best rugby last year but only made the SA A side. So is kinda in limbo this year still playing school rugby- will be interesting to se how things change when u19 CC starts as im sure he will be included
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Lions I believe
@Bump (Comment 15) : swears
@robdylan (Comment 16) : A mate of mine is good friends with all the Lions coaches, he’s told me that they are attracting some serious schoolboy talent.