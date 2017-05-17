Injury disruptions cause massive challenge

The Sharks play in Singapore this weekend for the first time, but with injuries cutting a swathe through the backline after the Kings defeat, the team faces a significant challenge to avoid joining the Bulls as 2017 Sunwolves casualties.

Robert du Preez has been fortunate in that he has virtually an entire first-choice pack fit and available, bar Coenie Oosthuizen who rests this week. Together with Jaco Pienaar, du Preez will need to formulate a strategy that makes best use of a strong and experienced forward outfit – and one that can hopefully get the better of their hosts, provided the game does not become too lose.

At the back, it’s a whole different story and some creative selections, one feels, are going to be needed here.

With no Lambie, Bosch, Esterhuizen, Ward, Radebe, Smith or Poitrenaud to call on, the backline is worryingly bereft of experienced men to occupy the key positions of 10, 12 and 15. Du Preez will need to decide which of his inconsistent scrumhalves should start this game, but with 50 caps apiece, neither Cobus Reinach nor Mike Claassens will be the coach’s biggest headache.

First among the big decisions is to decide whether the untried Benhard Janse van Rensburg or the more experienced Garth April should call the shots at flyhalf. April seems the logical choice, bar the fact that he is also the most obvious candidate to play fullback. Du Preez will need to gamble in one of those positions and for me, I’d rather see April at 10 and let Lwazi Mvovo see what he can do in the 15 jersey. Janse van Rensburg on the bench can always come on to reverse that selection if it goes pear-shaped.

Given that choice, wings Kobus van Wyk and S’busiso Nkosi select themselves, leaving only the midfield as another puzzle. Du Preez is known to favour Johan Deysel as an inside centre, but if it were me and with experience at a premium, I’d rather move Lukhayno Am into that channel and select S’bura Sithole outside. Deysel is a talented player and has played test rugby for Namibia, but his Super Rugby experience is limited to two caps off the bench and I’d far rather go with the men who have played more at this level.

Du Preez names his side tomorrow, so we’ll see whether he agrees with my thinking here, or not.