April backed at 10

Rob du Preez has decided against throwing Benhard Janse van Rensburg to the (sun)wolves this week, rather opting to hand Garth April the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s clash in Singapore.

The Sharks have been dealt yet another backline injury blow, with Mike Claassens ruled out with a hamstring injury. Young Rowan Gouws has been flown over and looks set to debut off the bench, with Cobus Reinach starting alongside April. Making a first start at this level is Johan Deysel, replacing injured Jeremy Ward at inside centre.

Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk retain their positions at 13 and 14 respectively, with Lwazi Mvovo shifting to fullback and Sbu Nkosi coming in for a start at left wing.

Du Preez has rotated the pack, with Thomas du Toit and Chiliboy Ralepelle starting next to Lourens Adriaanse. Stephan Lewies plays alongside Ruan Botha in the second row, with Etienne Oosthuizen moving to the bench. Philip van der Walt leads the team, wearing number 6 in an unchanged loose trio with the du Preez twins.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (capt), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 S’bura Sithole