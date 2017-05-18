April backed at 10

robdylan

Rob du Preez has decided against throwing Benhard Janse van Rensburg to the (sun)wolves this week, rather opting to hand Garth April the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s clash in Singapore.

The Sharks have been dealt yet another backline injury blow, with Mike Claassens ruled out with a hamstring injury. Young Rowan Gouws has been flown over and looks set to debut off the bench, with Cobus Reinach starting alongside April. Making a first start at this level is Johan Deysel, replacing injured Jeremy Ward at inside centre.

Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk retain their positions at 13 and 14 respectively, with Lwazi Mvovo shifting to fullback and Sbu Nkosi coming in for a start at left wing.

Du Preez has rotated the pack, with Thomas du Toit and Chiliboy Ralepelle starting next to Lourens Adriaanse. Stephan Lewies plays alongside Ruan Botha in the second row, with Etienne Oosthuizen moving to the bench. Philip van der Walt leads the team, wearing number 6 in an unchanged loose trio with the du Preez twins.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (capt), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 S’bura Sithole



  • Dragons!!

    I like Mvovo at 15. Pity about Claasen let’s hope Cobus has one of his rare good games.

  • @Pokkel (Comment 1) : he had his good(ish) game last week. Oops

  • @Pokkel (Comment 1) : :lol: at ‘Dragons’

  • Pretty much as anticipated….can’t see Gouws getting game-time unless Reinach gets injured or we lead by 50 points.

    RdP won’t be taking any chances – can’t blame him, pressure is on (well not really, Jags having a bye, and Kings are still a few victories away from challenging for the best loser spot)

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : Don’t think many here will understand… :grin:

  • @Pokkel (Comment 5) : I actually discovered Sharksworld via the Keo website.

  • @vanmartin (Comment 6) : Same here…..actually Rob came and fetched me from Keo and forced me onto SW.

  • @Pokkel (Comment 7) : Someone linked to a SW article in the comments correcting the Keo article. I never went back :grin:

  • @Pokkel (Comment 7) : He did the same with me.

    – I saw your “dragons” comment and cringed….that place was an absolute zoo

  • Would been fun to see a nkosi and sbura centre combo

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : You spelled clusterfu$% wrong

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : Oh gosh! Bad memories surfacing.

  • @vanmartin (Comment 11) : Hatred fueled comments turned that place into a war zone – Sharksworld became a safe haven for a lot of us (not that I never indulged in the mud-slinging over there :oops: )

    @bokbok (Comment 12) : We might still need trauma counceling having endured that hole. :twisted:

  • @vanmartin (Comment 11) : hahaha….I opened a can of worms. Don’t know why I did the ‘Dragons’ thing. Suppose I’m not around that much any more and saw I was the 1st comment. Voldy got very nasty at times. I suppose it’s a large part of the reason for the ‘strict’ rules over here.

    Can anybody remember what Dragons meant?

  • @Pokkel (Comment 14) : Apparently a reference to “Here be Dragons” i.e. tread carefully.

  • On a completely unrelated topic, I just read about Chris Cornell’s passing. I know a number of musicians have died in the past two years but this one’s particularly sad for me. Was a huge fan :sad:

  • @Pokkel (Comment 14) : Not sure, didn’t one of the RW okes start it?

  • @vanmartin (Comment 15) : Ah yes I think you’re right.

  • @vanmartin (Comment 16) : Sad indeed, he did write and perform some classics.

  • I dont see the Hound around anymore?

  • Good work. Seems like we lost probably the most entertaining and interesting voice on here because of name calling. And we bitching about mudslinging on old dead sites :roll:

  • @West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 21) : I don’t think we’ve lost him.

  • @West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 21) : You spelled Culling Song wrong. I’m sure he’s still around though.

    This should lure him out: Coldplay is the Beatles of our time, only better.

  • @vanmartin (Comment 23) : If that doesn’t work, then Beyonce is a firm favourite of his….and if you are really desperate then mention your love for Nickleback.

  • This is a good team – I like the Tank starting. Hopefully Reinach manages to replicate last week’s game.

    Perhaps Mvovo can rekindle the form he had under JW at fullback

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 13) : lol Yah the dragons comment reminds people of keo, which overall is a bad thing as that place wasnt known for open exchange of ideas and opinions so much as it was known for creative insult (if you want to see something similar but not as bad go to any article on mmafighting.com thats if your a fan of mma)

    however it would be awesome if we had a comment such as that for our first comment, something fun and sharks or music related ?

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 25) : agreed on both counts, mvovo had a powerful boot in him as well, return those kicks interest!!

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 26) : How about “Next Year” or is that a tad too on the nose? :mrgreen: (It’s also a Foo Fighters song)

  • You guys will be pleased to know that last night I was at a Justin Bieber concert, well outside the stadium waiting to pick up my daughter. Baby, Baby.. :razz:

  • @vanmartin (Comment 28) : “in loving memory – 2007″….too soon?

    “Next year” will do, it’ll do just fine.

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : Your poor daughter – has she gone for counseling?yet. :)

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : The things we endure for our kids. Good job Salmo!

    @FireTheLooser (Comment 30) : Forever too soon :grin:

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 31) : time to phone Police-files as I’m sure that counts as child abuse!!! :twisted:

  • @vanmartin (Comment 23) : It’s been more than an hour…do you think he really is gone? Please no…

  • If I think about (from the ruck/scrum outwards) we have Reinach, then April, then Deysel; lots of pace if the guys can find the space. April has a great step but the whole idea is probably scary to a lot of the young-uns, playing by ear what’s in front of you. That said, of course we must be smart with when to speed up or slow down. Hoping for just one game when the Sharks don’t concede any cards.

  • I like the route RdP gas gone here. Come on, men!!!

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : I would move mountains for my kids…but that sounds like just a bridge too far!! :mrgreen:

  • Ive never heard so many adolescent female voices making such a noise before, you could hear them blocks away.

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : My niece is going to the Joburg concert. I am deeply ashamed and am trying to work out what our family did wrong to result in this…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 37) : :lol: hey Im a martyr, I support the Sharks after all.

  • @pastorshark (Comment 39) :Well if you dont have the answer to tthat one then no one will have it :mrgreen: Im sure she will have a blast, its good for friends to let their hair down and have some fun together.

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : A dentist told me I had an admirable pain threshold. I told him I support the Sharks. We both laughed. I cried a little, but only on the inside.

  • @JD (Comment 33) : …or parent abuse, making her poor dad endure that, no man should have to go through that :)

  • @vanmartin (Comment 23) : @Pokkel (Comment 24) : I’m trying to decide which of the swear words I learnt this week I should use on the pair of you….

  • @Culling Song (Comment 44) : Let rip CS i have the popcorn ready :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

  • I see Hanco Venter is only the reserve 9 in the Sharks xv team this week, damn how he has dropped.

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 45) : I’m just checking with my colleague in Shanghai that I have the pronunciation right. Patience; good thinks come to those who wait

  • @Culling Song (Comment 47) : Have you left the smog of Witbank for that of China?

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Seems he only ever aimed to stay behind Ungerer, he’s still there.

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 48) : Just temporarily; I returned this morning

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 30) : lol Love me some foo fighers, so maybe everlong lol ? rob might want something Bob dylan related which in cool with as well as im a big fan.

    I was at cape town stadium to see the foo fighters live, right in front gold circle tickets cost an arm and a leg, and I had to dodge an ex girlfriend, fun times.

  • @Culling Song (Comment 50) : Welcome back, I’m sure China will never be the same again. :)

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 51) : Now to patiently wait for a new thread to unveil our brand new “next year” – the suspense will be unbearable. :)

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : well spotted i was wondering what had happened to him.

    remember he was a baby bok the same year as ungerer.

    him, gouws and stevens to fight it out for a sr place during the cc.

  • Very old maps used the term “Here be Dragons” for areas on their maps that were uncharted, i.e. unknown and dangerous. Everyone there assumed that is what it was, but there was a bug in the site that left a stray link to an old article at the top of the comments section for all articles. This link was to an article titled “Welsh Dragons”. The first comment was Dragons?? with an arrow pointing up to the stray link. Then everyone thought it meant something else, and each first idiot to post, posted Dragons. This has been discussed here ad nauseum, can we put it to rest now? And please don’t use the word in the first post anymore, it is meaningless and just brings back bad memories! :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :twisted:

  • @Culling Song (Comment 50) : welcome back!!!

