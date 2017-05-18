Super Rugby 2017: Round 13 predictions

They say the number 13 is lucky for some. Certainly this week, with a number of hard-to-call fixtures on the roster, we’re going to need a fair bit of luck if we’re to get these predictions right.

Chiefs v Crusaders (Friday 09h35)

The tastiest clash of the round, bizarrely, takes place in the Fijian capital of Suva. This is actually the second year running that the Chiefs have opted to take this fixture to the Islands and it worked well for them last year. This year, however, I’m just not seeing the Crusaders lose – pretty much to anyone – and so I reckon it will be a thrilling, but tight game, with the Crusaders winning by 5 points.

Stormers v Blues (Friday 19h00)

It’s been a torrid few weeks for the Legend Fleckie and his band of misfits, but at least they’re back home now and have had a bye week to gather their thoughts a little. They welcome back a few big names too, so I think our money will be pretty safe – against the weakest Kiwi team – if we go with a Stormers win by 6.

Hurricanes v Cheetahs (Saturday 09h35)

Ouch ouch ouch. The Cheetahs got smacked by the Blues and it’s only going to get worse in Wellington against the reigning champs. Expect the Canes to tear that flimsy Cheetahs defence to shreds on their way to a big one. Canes to win by 25.

Force v Highlanders (Saturday 11h45)

The Force really shocked us last week by beating the supposedly mighty Jaguares in Buenos Aires. The Landers also had to rely on a bit of luck in both of their SA fixtures, so this game might be a bit closer than many would think. I’m tempted to go with a Force victory here, but I reckon the chances of them getting that right two weeks in a row are slim. Highlanders by just 4 points.

Sunwolves v Sharks (Saturday 13h55)

A game that looked like a formality at the start of the season now looms as a major obstacle for the injury-ravaged Sharks. The strategy now is to keep their nose ahead of the Jaguares and hope for the best in the knock-outs and thus any win at all here will, one feels, be good enough. A disrupted backline poses a challenge, but the Sharks forwards should have too much firepower here and thus the Sharks should win by around 8 points.

Lions v Bulls (Saturday 17h15)

Ouch. The Lions are going to kill these idiots. Lions by 20.

Kings v Brumbies (Saturday 19h30)

This is the other game of the round, with the giant-slaying Kings up against the one-mighty Brumbies. Can the fairytale continue, one asks? I’m going to say that it can and back the Kings to win by 5 points.

Waratahs v Rebels (Sunday 08h05)

Hard to get worked up. I reckon the Tahs will win a dull game by 3.