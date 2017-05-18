Super Rugby 2017: Round 13 predictions

They say the number 13 is lucky for some. Certainly this week, with a number of hard-to-call fixtures on the roster, we’re going to need a fair bit of luck if we’re to get these predictions right.
Chiefs v Crusaders (Friday 09h35)
The tastiest clash of the round, bizarrely, takes place in the Fijian capital of Suva. This is actually the second year running that the Chiefs have opted to take this fixture to the Islands and it worked well for them last year. This year, however, I’m just not seeing the Crusaders lose – pretty much to anyone – and so I reckon it will be a thrilling, but tight game, with the Crusaders winning by 5 points.
Stormers v Blues (Friday 19h00)
It’s been a torrid few weeks for the Legend Fleckie and his band of misfits, but at least they’re back home now and have had a bye week to gather their thoughts a little. They welcome back a few big names too, so I think our money will be pretty safe – against the weakest Kiwi team – if we go with a Stormers win by 6.
Hurricanes v Cheetahs (Saturday 09h35)
Ouch ouch ouch. The Cheetahs got smacked by the Blues and it’s only going to get worse in Wellington against the reigning champs. Expect the Canes to tear that flimsy Cheetahs defence to shreds on their way to a big one. Canes to win by 25.
Force v Highlanders (Saturday 11h45)
The Force really shocked us last week by beating the supposedly mighty Jaguares in Buenos Aires. The Landers also had to rely on a bit of luck in both of their SA fixtures, so this game might be a bit closer than many would think. I’m tempted to go with a Force victory here, but I reckon the chances of them getting that right two weeks in a row are slim. Highlanders by just 4 points.
Sunwolves v Sharks (Saturday 13h55)
A game that looked like a formality at the start of the season now looms as a major obstacle for the injury-ravaged Sharks. The strategy now is to keep their nose ahead of the Jaguares and hope for the best in the knock-outs and thus any win at all here will, one feels, be good enough. A disrupted backline poses a challenge, but the Sharks forwards should have too much firepower here and thus the Sharks should win by around 8 points.
Lions v Bulls (Saturday 17h15)
Ouch. The Lions are going to kill these idiots. Lions by 20.
Kings v Brumbies (Saturday 19h30)
This is the other game of the round, with the giant-slaying Kings up against the one-mighty Brumbies. Can the fairytale continue, one asks? I’m going to say that it can and back the Kings to win by 5 points.
Waratahs v Rebels (Sunday 08h05)
Hard to get worked up. I reckon the Tahs will win a dull game by 3.
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : Especially the Sharks one
With Heyneke back at the Bulls (sort of) they might give Lions a game. Hope not.
Hope Chiefs beat Saders. Will be good for Lions. Providing they also win of course.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : is he actually back?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : ‘In the background’. Apparently helped out before last game, hence almost an upset.
@McLovin (Comment 6) : guess he only worked with 14 of the players
@McLovin (Comment 3) : I can picture HM howling at the moon, doing his best rain dance to the tune of Steve – wearing his bulls g-string, a blue-ball nipple pearcings.
It nearly did the trick vs the Landers….HM will go full nut-job for this one.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Even Heyneke can’t cure idiocy.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Blue-ball nipple piercings.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Don’t forget the French plaits – seem to be a new thing in Pretoria
@Bokhoring (Comment 11) : As if that stupid “snor” of theirs doesnt look stupid enough already, they do the “franse vlegsel”
Anything to destract from the scoreboard I guess.
@Bokhoring (Comment 11) : Most things from the 80′s are ‘new’ to those folks.
Cheetahs vs Hurricanes are normally very high scoring ding dong battles. This might be closer that most think, as Canes have rotated quite a bit. Rob loves to diss the Cheetahs, because he gets frustrated with the Tjarks then rather vents his frustration on the Cheetahs, lest he has a mutiny on his hands from the Sharksworld faithful. Quite pathetic actually
Cheetahs to upset the Champions, Tjarks to become another sushi platter for the Sunwolves
@KingCheetah (Comment 14) : I’ll even put real money on the Cheetahs getting hammered
@KingCheetah (Comment 14) :
Pathetic: pitifully inferior or inadequate
Sounds to me like this describes the supporter of a team, having not watched a single game played by that team (or any other team for that matter) since the season started, yet goes from one rugby site to the next to vanquish any dissident of said team.
Would almost make my day if the Cheetahs win, but alas it won’t happen.
@robdylan (Comment 15) : Define hammered! Was just yanking your chain Rob. Difficult to gauge where the Sharks are actually. Ditto with the Cheetahs. Play brilliant rugby, score scintillating tries, only to fold like a deck of cards in the last 10 minutes. That is the Cheetahs. Sharks hammered the Cheetahs but have been dismal at times losing to the Kings and drawing with the rubbish Rebels. Sharks only playing the Aussie sides. Imagine the picture would have been a lot darker had the shoe been on the other foot. On a positive, the Cheetahs are at least looking to play a ball in hand game. Maybe one day they can do both attack and defense