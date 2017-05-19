Changes for Sharks XV

They say you should never change a winning combination and with the Sharks XV recording a credible and somewhat unexpected bonus point win against the Leopards last week, you can rest assured that the last thing coaches Anthony and Loubscher would want to do is tinker with the side.

One’s destiny is not always under one’s own control in rugby, though and with no fewer than six members of that winning side now in Singapore with the Super Rugby side, changes have had to come ahead of this weekend’s clash against the winless Free State Fifteen in Ballito.

Odwa Ndungane comes back this week, starting on the wing and assuming the captaincy, with number 8 Keegan Daniel asked to be his deputy. Other changes in the backline see Courtney Winnaar – a talented youngster – start at flyhalf alongside Damain Stevens, while Tristan Blewett moves in at outside centre, replacing Johan Deysel. Morne Joubert, Marius Louw and Clemént Poitrenaud are the only survivors, tarting at 11, 12 and 15 respectively.

Up front, there’s plenty of change too, with new props in Ngoni Chidoma and Gerhard Engelbrecht replacing Juan Schoeman and Johnny Meyer. The lock pairing remains the same, with Wian Vosloo joining Daniel and Khaya Majola in a rejigged back row that will need to make do without hat-trick hero Jacques Vermeulen.

The match kicks off at Ashton College at 3pm on Saturday.

Sharks XV: 15 Clemént Poitrenaud, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Morne Joubert, 10 Courtney Winnaar, 9 Damian Stevens, 8 Keegan Daniel (vice capt), 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Jean Droste, 3 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Ngoni Chidoma

Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Ruan Kramer, 19 Rikus Zwart, 20 Graham Geldenhuys, 21 Hanco Venter, 22 Danrich Visagie