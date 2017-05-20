Super Rugby 2017: Sunwolves v Sharks

Well, I can honestly say it’s the first time in history that the Sharks are playing in Singapore.
With their backs to the wall and plenty of injury disruptions, the Durbanites face a tough ask today against a team that tends to punch well above their on-paper-weight.
Kick-off is at 13h55 SA time. Go Sharks!
Sunwolves: 15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Shota Emi, 13 Ryohei Yamanaka, 12 Harumichi Tatekawa, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willem Britz, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Noahiro Kotaki, 4 Sam Wykes, 3 Yasuo Yamaji, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Keita Inagaki.
Replacements: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Hitoshi Ono, 20 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 21 Keisuka Uchidam 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 Yasutaka Sasakura.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacement: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sibusiso Sithole
At last
Gooooo Sharkssssssssssssssssss time to chow Puppies…
If our boys thought they had it tough with the Durban humidity – this place always seems extremely steamy during games that I’ve watched.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : Hiyas Fires, yeah I went there in 1992, it is like Richardsbay hot and humid
@sharks_lover (Comment 2) : DUUUUDE! Puppies? No, man!
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Wolf Puppies
Lets hope the Sharks are going there with the same attitude as when they went to Argie.
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : Must be even hotter now with all the global warming
And we get the Hoff as ref
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Very possible, it is 31deg
Rob were you the high powered official to thank for the rest of the sharks games to be shown on Sky Sports?
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) : I’m a global-warma’phobe.
Sharks run onto the field.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 12) :
We need to play to our strengths, if we allow them to just open up the game we could be in trouble.
ping pong ping pong lol
Mvovo tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Try made by April, brilliant run from our tryline
7-0
April gets the backline into a groove that the rest of the current flyhalves are struggling with, seems the entire team brought their a game today
Mvovo is having an amazing run at fullback so far
Thanks Dan du Preez, you’ve joined the blame list – another of his try-costing rubbish passes.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 22) : Jl dp is going to be legendary, his brothers skills are only the stuff heard of in legends
@FireTheLooser (Comment 22) :
The Nips are nippy
The guys are trying backline moves, am I really watching a modern era sharks game??
Too many handling errors from the Sharks. Ball could be slippery, but it does not seem to bother the Wolves.
Try to the SW
7 all. Sharks need to watch out here
We need to be more patient.
Ref shouts maul – waits ages until it comes out for the Wolves – shouts Balls Out – then pings Adriaanse
Need a decent maul now
Botha scores
Botha scores
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 31) : Then does nothing when Britz takes out Adriaanse from the side of the ruck just before the try.
@sharks_lover (Comment 33) : ditto
14-7
14-7
Now need a decent exit please
Am I the only one seeing the high neck rolls?
WTF Dan
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 40) : Ref is missing a few things, he is not as bad as the previous monkeys we’ve had
is the ref blind? great steal by JL Dup but the Wolves cleaning out rucks from all over the place,
Maul, penalty, repeat until we score, That is the formula boys
@sharks_lover (Comment 43) : and not just from all over the place but the fringes 2m or 3m away too
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 45) : Exactly
And we stuff it up by not taking another maul
Du Preez boets back to their butterfinger days
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : baffles me as we destroyed them at the last maul
When Dupz get the ball, I just beg them not to pass
Chilly cuts the line like a centre, but we stuff the change up again
Nkosiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
@FireTheLooser (Comment 51) : Bit of a dilemma because when they don’t it’s either a knock or turnover
21-7
Eventually Nkosi scores after turnover after turnover from both teams.
Our back three seems very well balanced….Mvovo is doing very well at fullback
Glad we scored, ref really needs to look at the Wolves penalties, they’re not tapping them
So happy for nkosi, deserved it last week, shit this boy has a great future
@FireTheLooser (Comment 57) : He’s having a solid game with a few very brave highball saves
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 54) : …and when they do, it’s a failed Sonny Bill.
They’ll be brilliant, just need to ditch the brain implossions
It’s a shame that the likes of Nkosi has to score off of scraps. These guys haven’t created 1 opportunity for our wings otherwise.
Great scrum
First decent scrum from the Sharks gets us a penalty
April’s touch finders are kak
@FireTheLooser (Comment 61) : It seems to happen when they’re both on the park
take line out now
What a pass by Nkosi to Reinach
Dupz, go for classes at Nkosi’s school of passing.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 69) :
Nkosi already man of the match and it’s only halftime, what can’t this kid do
I must say JLDP does well going at the half gaps. He just needs to concentrate more when he passes / off-loads.
Man, Nkosi is a breath of fresh air!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 73) : Nkosi for president!!!!
Why has Nkosi been ignored for so long? This boy is made for this stage.
Can someone just hold onto the bloody ball
Our loose trio aka butter-fingers-r-us
@FireTheLooser (Comment 77) : Locks also guilty though
Ok we still need to respect the ball more although a good half,
@Bokhoring (Comment 76) : Dunno if it’s bloody, but it sure seems slippery – let’s hope RdP addresses it at half time.
van Wyk and Nkosi are a pair of awesome wings
@sharks_lover (Comment 79) : The floodgates will open up second half, hopefully theirs
@jdolivier (Comment 74) : Noooo!!!! We need him on the wing!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 83) : Looking at zumpy gadoompy, Nkosi can manage both.
Condition s not easy, this is why we need to slow down a little and be patient, finish off more of these chances we get.
@Bokhoring (Comment 78) : Locks are never guilty of anything – ‘cept of being awesome.
@jdolivier (Comment 82) : for sure
@jdolivier (Comment 84) :
@FireTheLooser (Comment 86) : I second that
@sharks_lover (Comment 85) : very much so, they can’t handle our strength so to hell with it, lets play stampkrag and get a massive win for a change
Score please
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 91) : Be patient, they’ll be scoring in the second half again….
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 91) : 21-7 sharks
In case any team member in Singapore reads this site at half time – when you get a penalty, kick for touch, lineout, maul, get a penalty, and repeat until you score
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 90) : exactly, we should however get a BP
Chilly is having a good game today
Just like the first half it starts with Ping Pong
Stupid play VD Walt
Sharks need to be more awake when they do the drives. Supporting players just a tad to slow
Reinach is amazing at slowing down the ball… just a pity its for the wrong effin team…
@VanWilder (Comment 100) :
Holy shit that is dumbass rugby! 90% of sides would probably have scored from that position.
@Bokhoring (Comment 99) : Or the driving player need to wait for support to be ready to follow him
Yet again one of our players tackled very high, ref does nothing
Superb Nkosi
@sharks_lover (Comment 105) : He is having a good game today
En al wat jy sien is die Nkosi masjien!!!!!!!!
I want to tear my hair out already
Good continuity until a Dup knocks it on again
The twins need to learn how to catch a ball………
ffs DP, hold onto a bloody ball
@sharks_lover (Comment 108) : That sounds really nasty bru
To be fair to the ref, he’s letting both sides clear rucks from the sides
Try SW because we are sleeping again
Terrible defense
And the Wolves score.
Sharks need to start hanging onto the ball for dear life.
Please remind the team that the second half has already started
We should have been high and dru by now? But no, now were still fighting for a win. Guess we can forget about a bonus point…
@Bokhoring (Comment 112) :
Noticed a sad thing – the guys who are leaving are the laziest on the field. Reinach, Adriaanse the standouts
Looks unlikely that we will get the bp right now
@sharks_lover (Comment 108) : Rdp should bench his boys when they have games like this
Now get the maul to work please
Sharks 21 – 14 SW 55mins
Marais cocks up his first throw and another change going wasted
Chilli off and lineouts are absolute shyte ….
Reinach box kicks are too deep. Wolve 15 runs it back with interest
And we screw up yet another try
WTF
Geez, its frustrating to be a Sharks fan ????????
Geez, its frustrating to be a Sharks fan ????????
oh a Dup throwing a dumb ball, color me shocked
Some very soft defense all over the park by the Sharks.
We have zero composure when we get into their 22
Beast has looked interested since he came on
We are very lucky not to be playing the NZ sides. I think reaching the playoffs will lead to an eye-opener of the wrong kind.
This is just pathetic really a waste of a good day. subs come on and the game goes totally to shit.
Wolves backs are very nippy – we are missing plenty of tackles out wide
Ooshuizen the penalty machine does what he does best, gives away a penalty
Sithole’s first touch he fails to pass and loses the ball.
21-17
Warning lights are starting to flicker
Ah fuck
Losing 10 – 0 in the second half
Ok so there is no offsides line for them
no offside, no calling out their lazy runners just ours ….. gg ref
@sharks_lover (Comment 145) : Here we go again first sa team to lose against the sunwolves……
WTF is Marais doing?
Our players doing their best to tarnish the Sharks jersey
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : Second. Weren’t the Bulls first?
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : Fortunately the Bulls already managed that
stupidity
@FireTheLooser (Comment 92) : They? The Saarks or the Wolves?
Marais has been atrocious.
and our new 10 gets like 1m clearance …… ugh can feel myself getting irritated
Willie Britz is giving his all for the Wolves
@Nostraseth (Comment 154) : Why was Chili subbed?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 157) : Because the pre-game plan said so
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 157) : Considering the timing I assume it was a preplanned rotation, something I’ve always despised.
It’s surprising how hard it is to attack against a team without an offsides line… Not.
And another opportunity cocked up
Sithole is plain rubbish
Ref is shite
@sharks_lover (Comment 162) : He cannot catch anything. Should maybe look at playing 8
bullshit that went forward
Sunwolves sure getting away with killing quick ball in the red zone – and our guys sure suck at cleaning the ruck properly
He signaled penalty advantage at ruck then forgot
Is Deysel actually on the field?
The cluelessness runs deep with this lot
Time to overhaul…….
@FireTheLooser (Comment 166) : Where is our captain?
Fortunately the Wolve 14 dropped that kick – otherwise could have been trouble
Try Mvovo
@FireTheLooser (Comment 158) : @Nostraseth (Comment 159) : Sigh
Great offload from Ettas and Mvovo scores
Mvovo playing the best rugby of his season
finally a set move that sticks!
@Bokhoring (Comment 175) : what is the time on the clock?
We scored a try, now let’s see if the boys can stay awake
Our first points of the second half at 75 minutes
Ben 10 misses – so its 26-17 to the Sharks
@FireTheLooser (Comment 176) : Best rugby for a couple of seasons, arguably since that game he scored to intercept tries.
Wolves coming at us again – needs some defense now
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 177) : The term “set move” doesn’t exist in the Sharks coaching manual
Nkosiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
Our back three have kept us in this game.
We cock up a backline move but somehow Nkosi gets his hands on it, and scores on the other side.
Nkosi 2 and Mvovo 2
Ben10 saved our asrses twice now
Wow Nkosi can shift!!!
I may have a man crush on Nkosi, what a smooth bru
tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Mvovoooooooooooo
Mvovo is back!
Mvovo hatrick
Really like Nkosi……passionate for the jersey.
Is that the bp?
Flattering scoreline
BP try
Mvovo gets a hattrick and gets us a bonus point. Good work from JL sets up the try – crazy offload though
Great little pass by du Preez!
In 5 minutes 3 great tries like WTF
@Bokhoring (Comment 198) : Well he fd up 7 previous attempts, it had to stick eventually
@jdolivier (Comment 201) :
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 196) : time and score please man
38-17 – very flattering score, but we do have our first bonus point on the log.
However play like this next week, and the Stormpies will nail us at home
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 196) : a properly reffed ruck and offside line and the scoreline would have been bigger
38-17
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 196) : Not really, we sure butchered plenty of tries….our skills showed flashes of brilliance (and absolute flashes of utter rubbish).
Not unlike our team, I guess us supporters need patience….we’re far from the finished product, but their glimmers of brilliance that gives me hope.
6 tries to 2
Job done. Well done to the boys for actually putting the Sunwolves away. With 10 minutes left to play it looked like a scrape-through
Well done boys.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 207) : The big positive for me is there were moves we had not seen before from the team,
MOM? between Mvovo and Nkosi for me
@byron (Comment 205) : Agreed, but we did butcher plenty on our own. If we are going to build of loose forward runners then they need to learn how to hold on to the ball.
Sunwolves were seriously allowed to play offsides all match long
@FireTheLooser (Comment 207) : The Cheetahs supporters have felt this way since forever
Mvovo just looks so much better at 15
@Lieplapper (Comment 194) : Nkosi is the real deal. Our best weapon, have you seen how hard he defends, breaks tackles, steps and looks for the offload. Mvovo must stay at fullback.
I said it this week and I will say it again, nkosi needs to play inside centre, we are wasting him on the wing. Looked like he was playing fly half when we were defending as April would shift to the wing
BEN10 our new fetcher
@Poisy (Comment 217) : Actually i would keep that back 3 as is, they were superb
@byron (Comment 205) : I’ve never seen this ref have a good game. He’s even worse than van Heerden.
@sharks_lover (Comment 211) : Both for mom….yeah there’s some serious skills being implemented, tons better than what we saw last year. Zondagh is doing great work, just needs to focus on certain guys for extra attention.
Philip is really well spoken in Ingels for a boytjie who played most of his rugby in Bloem.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : he doesnt ref … he looks for knockons and that is all.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : Nobody is worse than van Heerden
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : Wash your mouth out
Marais lost us 3 lineouts within 10 minutes of coming on, is Chiliboy really not fit enough to play a full 80?
this should be backline when all fit and ready, 15 Mvovo, 14 Van Wyk, 13 Am, 12 AE, 11 Nkosi, 10 Lambie, 09 Reinach/ Claasens, reserve backs, Claasens/Reinach, CB/April, Smith/Deysel/Ward
Did Rob bring on Ben10 for some exposure, or did April pick up a niggle?
@Poisy (Comment 217) : If we could clone him, but I’d hate to lose him on the wing….but he could be something at inside centre.
@sharks_lover (Comment 219) : remember we were playing against sunwolves. In tight tough games we will need his ability to create from the centre. If his not there he will be wasted on the wing where he will get the ball already marked by 3 people because all we did was shift to the touch line instead of going straight
@byron (Comment 223) : @Bokhoring (Comment 224) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 225) : I stand corrected
My ratings for the game
1-Du Toit 7
2-Ralepele 7
3-Adriaanse 5
4-Botha 7
5-Lewies 6
6-Van Der Walt 6
7-JL Du Preez 7
8-D Du Preez 5
9-Reinach 6
10-April 6
11-Nkosi 8
12-Deysel 6
13-Am 7
14-Van Wyk 6
15-Mvovo 8
16-Marais6
17-Mtawarira 6
18-Meyer 6
19-Oosthuizen 5
20-Mtembu 6
21-Gouws – DNP
22-Van Rensburg 7
23-Sithole 4
Are we cheering for the Bulls vs lions – or just not watching?
At 17-21 I looked away. Thrilled to see we scored three more tries.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 234) : Keep looking away bro lmao
Watching Blitz Bokke, they down 0-5
@sharks_lover (Comment 232) : I would rather give 6 to Ettas (great offload to Mvovo for his 2nd) and 3 to Marais (could not hit a barn door).
@Bokhoring (Comment 237) : Mate he lost a line out. gave away penalty and knocked on to mess up a try
@Bokhoring (Comment 237) : I will meet you half way and give him a 5
@sharks_lover (Comment 236) : Wales butchering the conversion….haha….HA
@FireTheLooser (Comment 240) :
Speaking of van Heerden – Treeby has been given a post match Red for his dangerous tackle against the Blues. Same tackle Van Heerden decided is only worth a penalty.
@sharks_lover (Comment 239) : @sharks_lover (Comment 239) : Half-way is 5.5 and using the “Round half away from zero” rule, it comes to 6
@Bokhoring (Comment 242) : The try for notche was also after a double movement by domeen die ellendig, swung the game in wp’s favor
@jdolivier (Comment 244) : With our luck he will ref our game next week
@sharks_lover (Comment 232) : Van rensburg a 7!!lmfao how does that kid get a 7 when he still can’t pass to his right properly and can’t kick. Mthembu gets a 6 bit???? Confused
@Bokhoring (Comment 243) :
@Bokhoring (Comment 245) : I see that the Blues have lodged an official complaint against him at Sanzaaaaaar regarding his officiating last night
@Bokhoring (Comment 245) : With greeff the tmo………
@Poisy (Comment 246) : Poisy if not for that kid we may well have lost, 2 ball steals in our 22, Tera was only on the field for a short while and yes he did look good today. If it makes you happy give Tera a 7
@HB (Comment 248) : Glad a coach finally has the balls to take on the province loving cheater squad from New Zealand
4 forwards stood out, Tank, Ruan, Chilli and JL Dup
backline for the most was good today, only Sbura let us down as he got the ball 3 times and lost it twice.
@sharks_lover (Comment 252) : Mvovo should be fullback, we have high quality wings and he has lost a few yards of pace, he looked so composed. And for the first time in ages he seemed to enjoy the game
@jdolivier (Comment 253) : JW called it way back – the guy has a gift for spotting talent.
@jdolivier (Comment 253) : I agree, I called for him to be full back about 7 or 8 weeks ago, granted Smith did come into the team and did well, but for me it should be Mvovo
@FireTheLooser (Comment 254) : This should be the backline in my view, big strong fast and good defensively and attack
15 Mvovo, 14 Van Wyk, 13 Am, 12 AE, 11 Nkosi, 10 Lambie, 09 Reinach/ Claasens, reserve backs, Claasens/Reinach, CB/April, Smith/Deysel/Ward
Also hopefully Wright will join the Sharks soon, a fast and accurate passing scrummy will do wonders for our back line
What happened to Mallet? So much love for the Sharks and us supporters….such a refreshing change
@sharks_lover (Comment 255) : With mvovo at the back, Smith and van wyk on the wing, Nkosi and am/ward centers, coenie could play flyhalf and we’d score tries.
@sharks_lover (Comment 256) : I wanna see how our future scrummies go….I hope we have a general among one of them….we lack vision on attack when inside the opposition 22, and only an on-field player can provide the required vision….probably something we’ve lost with Lambie.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 257) : Preferred when he bashed us at least I could dislike him outright, this wondering when he will be a jackass again is uncomfortable
@jdolivier (Comment 258) : Mate Andre Esterhuizen is our most natural 12 and we have missed him big time, 12 is more like a FH, 13 more like a wing, neither Am or Nkosi are 12′s
Wanted to also say AE offers far more that people realize.
@jdolivier (Comment 258) : Mvovo’s composure at fb today was something that we’ve lacked thus far this season – his experience is nullified on the wing, but at fullback he’s able to really lead. Let’s hope RdP keeps him there, and Smith on the wing with Nkosi at 12 could unlock our backline.
@jdolivier (Comment 260) : He seems to have developed sympathy for SA rugby, got over his streamers bias, and has an overtone of patriotism….I prefer to like him than disliking him.
Not sure I would agree with Nkosi at 12, does not play there, he look great at wing alongside Mvovo, why would we want to test a youngster out of position, maybe when he is a little more experienced but i felt atlast out back 3 looked very solid, AE and AM have been a very good combo,
@sharks_lover (Comment 264) : Think it’s an option worth testing whilst AE is suspended – Deysel wasn’t overly impressive. We need to look at a backup 12 for AE.
I’ll be supporting the bulls today, untill the Lions get away from them, then I’ll turn on them like their own supporters, and hoping they get 50+ points put on them…..same way as I support the tsietas.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 266) : In other words you can turn on them right after that first minute try…
@FireTheLooser (Comment 265) : Ward has has good and bad still young, Deysel was not bad today, and i saw him make a shit load of tackles
I must say i reckon right now Ruan Botha is the most improved lock in SA, he really has upped his game.
Jantjies flatted by Bulls 6
@sharks_lover (Comment 268) : Ward’s a 13 for me.
Lions ball retention is excellent
@Bokhoring (Comment 272) : Lions are excellent.
Lions are really streets ahead of the other SA teams
Good lord, how kak are are the Bulls?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 271) : Then mate a player like Nkosi has only played wing, no way you can just throw him in at 12, 13 maybe no problem, 12 is more like a 2nd FH, Deysel used to play 10 and 12, Ward has played 12/13
We must remember the conditions are perfect for the game the Lions are playing, And the Bulls are seriously shit.
Can Elton play like this for the Boks? Also can we buy Kwagga Smit
Bulls coming back.
Paige really applied for permission from the Lions for that box kick. Looks like WW scored from that chargedown
Lions keeping pace with the clock. 34 points in 32 mins.
Kwagga is everywhere
Lions a joy to watch.
My word, these Lions are just such a pleasure to watch…
Score update for a poor soul having to take the Mrs. to the shops?
Cannot believe SA is letting Ackers go overseas.
@McLovin (Comment 283) : Snap…
39-14
@FireTheLooser (Comment 285) : 39-14 halftime
The Lions loose trio is such a great combo
@pastorshark (Comment 284) : ‘cept when you’re a bulls supporter
@pastorshark (Comment 289) : Fanx pastor.
Seems HM’s rain dance had zero effect on the bulls this week.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 291) : I was speaking for myself…
@Bokhoring (Comment 286) : Why not, he’s good at what he does, his team is playing well – exactly the type of person we ship overseas on a monthly basis.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 292) : The Bulls hardly had the ball to play with
@Bokhoring (Comment 295) : Lemme guess – they keep kicking it back to the Lions, relying on that patented HM kick-chase?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 292) : His rain dance not only had zero effect on the Bulls, it also chased last weekend’s rain AWAY!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 294) : Give all these Lions to AC and he will make them play awful
@pastorshark (Comment 297) : That bulls g-string wasn’t quite tight enough.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 296) : Lions score, Bulls kickoff and Lions keep the ball
@FireTheLooser (Comment 296) : If they manage to get the kick away at all…Paige did a great kick/charge down assist to hand Whitley a try…
I’ll take the win but sharks should have used the forwards and the set pieces more effectively. That was our strong point. Little bit stupid strategically.
@pastorshark (Comment 301) : Paige should take a job in the telegraph office – pity those don’t exist anymore
Now Jantjies vs Jantjies
@Bokhoring (Comment 298) : 100%
Boks should be emulating the Lions right now, but the brains(fart)trust continues to select brain dead donkeys to execute a brain-dead gameplan, invented by a never-successful coach.
@Bokhoring (Comment 300) : Sounds like 7′s before they changed it so that the scoring team kicks off.
Lions have broken rugby in SA – administrators are baffled.
Elton is on fire tonight.
Biggest difference between this team and the Sharks = composure. We also create chances but then someone just cocks up the last pass or offload. These guys just calmly carries on.
44-14
@Bokhoring (Comment 308) : It did take them many years to get here, thankfully the Sharks didn’t have to be dropped from SR rugby before addressing their gameplan.
Seems neck rolls are allowed again this weejend
Acker and Lood competing for the best Oom Paul impersonation
Sharks no downplay of their win do not have the urgency intensity and out right hunger required to win a super rugby series. Maybe next year.
Faf de Klerk takes a lineout ball.
Jantjies scores or did he?
Excellent try saving tackle from Serfontein
Sharks 19 – 21
Result Free State Cheetahs
Kwagga Smit should be considered for Bok 6. He is absolutely everywhere
Lions are allowed to tackle high, neck roll and clean on the neck area?
@sharks_lover (Comment 261) : Ae is a great player, he has worked his fingers to the bone for the sharks,not dissing the man, he needs to add some variation in his game though, occasionally predictable
51-14 final score
@SharksRTB (Comment 319) : We had tries disallowed for that against them, they got theirs. As soon as they play NZ teams with neutral refs, that are going to have a rude awakening
@jdolivier (Comment 322) : The ref allowed the same from the Bulls. He just ignored arms around the neck
Pure master class Lions, eish
@Bokhoring (Comment 323) : We got pinged the lions game, the last 3 weekends, nothing, almost all teams, the sunwolves and a few of our players today, were not even cautioned
@sharks_lover (Comment 277) : wow how green can you get mate
@sharks_lover (Comment 261) : What mate does he offer that we dont realize?
Kings got away with Brumbies defender being held back earlier in the movement, but gets the penalty try for early tackle.
Brumbies becomes the first Aussie team to win in SA this year – grinding out a win
@Bokhoring (Comment 329) : Thanks to the Sharks, the Brumbies were under no disillusions about the strength of the Kings.
Yay! one of the weak teams managed to be a to beat a weak team we could not.