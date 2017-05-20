robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Sunwolves v Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 20 May 2017 at 13:36

Well, I can honestly say it’s the first time in history that the Sharks are playing in Singapore.

With their backs to the wall and plenty of injury disruptions, the Durbanites face a tough ask today against a team that tends to punch well above their on-paper-weight.

Kick-off is at 13h55 SA time. Go Sharks!

Sunwolves: 15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Shota Emi, 13 Ryohei Yamanaka, 12 Harumichi Tatekawa, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willem Britz, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Noahiro Kotaki, 4 Sam Wykes, 3 Yasuo Yamaji, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Keita Inagaki.
Replacements: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Hitoshi Ono, 20 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 21 Keisuka Uchidam 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 Yasutaka Sasakura.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacement: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sibusiso Sithole



331 Comments

  • At last :mrgreen:

    • Comment 1, posted at 20.05.17 13:39:57 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Gooooo Sharkssssssssssssssssss time to chow Puppies…

    • Comment 2, posted at 20.05.17 13:40:33 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • If our boys thought they had it tough with the Durban humidity – this place always seems extremely steamy during games that I’ve watched.

    • Comment 3, posted at 20.05.17 13:42:18 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : Hiyas Fires, yeah I went there in 1992, it is like Richardsbay hot and humid

    • Comment 4, posted at 20.05.17 13:43:50 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 2) : DUUUUDE! Puppies? No, man! :)

    • Comment 5, posted at 20.05.17 13:43:52 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : :lol: :lol: Wolf Puppies

    • Comment 6, posted at 20.05.17 13:44:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Lets hope the Sharks are going there with the same attitude as when they went to Argie.

    • Comment 7, posted at 20.05.17 13:45:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 4) : Must be even hotter now with all the global warming :roll:

    • Comment 8, posted at 20.05.17 13:48:45 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • And we get the Hoff as ref

    • Comment 9, posted at 20.05.17 13:49:56 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Very possible, it is 31deg

    • Comment 10, posted at 20.05.17 13:51:11 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Rob were you the high powered official to thank for the rest of the sharks games to be shown on Sky Sports?

    • Comment 11, posted at 20.05.17 13:51:49 by durbsguy Reply

    durbsguyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 10) : I’m a global-warma’phobe. :)

    • Comment 12, posted at 20.05.17 13:52:38 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks run onto the field.

    • Comment 13, posted at 20.05.17 13:54:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 12) : :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 14, posted at 20.05.17 13:54:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • We need to play to our strengths, if we allow them to just open up the game we could be in trouble.

    • Comment 15, posted at 20.05.17 13:55:55 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • ping pong ping pong lol

    • Comment 16, posted at 20.05.17 13:57:19 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Mvovo tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

    • Comment 17, posted at 20.05.17 13:58:37 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Try made by April, brilliant run from our tryline

    • Comment 18, posted at 20.05.17 13:59:22 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 7-0

    • Comment 19, posted at 20.05.17 13:59:58 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • April gets the backline into a groove that the rest of the current flyhalves are struggling with, seems the entire team brought their a game today

    • Comment 20, posted at 20.05.17 14:01:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Mvovo is having an amazing run at fullback so far

    • Comment 21, posted at 20.05.17 14:05:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Thanks Dan du Preez, you’ve joined the blame list – another of his try-costing rubbish passes.

    • Comment 22, posted at 20.05.17 14:07:09 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 22) : Jl dp is going to be legendary, his brothers skills are only the stuff heard of in legends

    • Comment 23, posted at 20.05.17 14:09:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 22) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 24, posted at 20.05.17 14:09:04 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • The Nips are nippy :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 25, posted at 20.05.17 14:11:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • The guys are trying backline moves, am I really watching a modern era sharks game??

    • Comment 26, posted at 20.05.17 14:14:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Too many handling errors from the Sharks. Ball could be slippery, but it does not seem to bother the Wolves.

    • Comment 27, posted at 20.05.17 14:16:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try to the SW

    • Comment 28, posted at 20.05.17 14:17:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 7 all. Sharks need to watch out here

    • Comment 29, posted at 20.05.17 14:18:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We need to be more patient.

    • Comment 30, posted at 20.05.17 14:18:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Ref shouts maul – waits ages until it comes out for the Wolves – shouts Balls Out – then pings Adriaanse :???:

    • Comment 31, posted at 20.05.17 14:19:23 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Need a decent maul now

    • Comment 32, posted at 20.05.17 14:20:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Botha scores

    • Comment 33, posted at 20.05.17 14:21:17 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Botha scores

    • Comment 34, posted at 20.05.17 14:21:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 31) : Then does nothing when Britz takes out Adriaanse from the side of the ruck just before the try.

    • Comment 35, posted at 20.05.17 14:21:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 33) : ditto

    • Comment 36, posted at 20.05.17 14:22:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 14-7

    • Comment 37, posted at 20.05.17 14:22:31 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 14-7

    • Comment 38, posted at 20.05.17 14:22:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Now need a decent exit please

    • Comment 39, posted at 20.05.17 14:23:20 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Am I the only one seeing the high neck rolls?

    • Comment 40, posted at 20.05.17 14:23:22 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • WTF Dan

    • Comment 41, posted at 20.05.17 14:23:46 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 40) : Ref is missing a few things, he is not as bad as the previous monkeys we’ve had

    • Comment 42, posted at 20.05.17 14:25:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • is the ref blind? great steal by JL Dup but the Wolves cleaning out rucks from all over the place,

    • Comment 43, posted at 20.05.17 14:25:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Maul, penalty, repeat until we score, That is the formula boys

    • Comment 44, posted at 20.05.17 14:27:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 43) : and not just from all over the place but the fringes 2m or 3m away too

    • Comment 45, posted at 20.05.17 14:27:12 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • :shock:

    • Comment 46, posted at 20.05.17 14:27:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 45) : Exactly

    • Comment 47, posted at 20.05.17 14:27:50 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • And we stuff it up by not taking another maul

    • Comment 48, posted at 20.05.17 14:28:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Du Preez boets back to their butterfinger days :roll:

    • Comment 49, posted at 20.05.17 14:28:58 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : baffles me as we destroyed them at the last maul

    • Comment 50, posted at 20.05.17 14:29:04 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • When Dupz get the ball, I just beg them not to pass :roll:

    • Comment 51, posted at 20.05.17 14:31:51 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Chilly cuts the line like a centre, but we stuff the change up again

    • Comment 52, posted at 20.05.17 14:32:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

    • Comment 53, posted at 20.05.17 14:33:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 51) : Bit of a dilemma because when they don’t it’s either a knock or turnover

    • Comment 54, posted at 20.05.17 14:33:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 21-7

    • Comment 55, posted at 20.05.17 14:34:03 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Eventually Nkosi scores after turnover after turnover from both teams.

    • Comment 56, posted at 20.05.17 14:34:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Our back three seems very well balanced….Mvovo is doing very well at fullback

    • Comment 57, posted at 20.05.17 14:34:41 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Glad we scored, ref really needs to look at the Wolves penalties, they’re not tapping them

    • Comment 58, posted at 20.05.17 14:34:49 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • So happy for nkosi, deserved it last week, shit this boy has a great future

    • Comment 59, posted at 20.05.17 14:35:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 57) : He’s having a solid game with a few very brave highball saves

    • Comment 60, posted at 20.05.17 14:35:47 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 54) : …and when they do, it’s a failed Sonny Bill.

    They’ll be brilliant, just need to ditch the brain implossions

    • Comment 61, posted at 20.05.17 14:36:34 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • It’s a shame that the likes of Nkosi has to score off of scraps. These guys haven’t created 1 opportunity for our wings otherwise.

    • Comment 62, posted at 20.05.17 14:36:35 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Great scrum

    • Comment 63, posted at 20.05.17 14:37:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • First decent scrum from the Sharks gets us a penalty

    • Comment 64, posted at 20.05.17 14:37:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • April’s touch finders are kak

    • Comment 65, posted at 20.05.17 14:37:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 61) : It seems to happen when they’re both on the park

    • Comment 66, posted at 20.05.17 14:38:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • take line out now

    • Comment 67, posted at 20.05.17 14:38:47 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • What a pass by Nkosi to Reinach

    • Comment 68, posted at 20.05.17 14:39:10 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Dupz, go for classes at Nkosi’s school of passing.

    • Comment 69, posted at 20.05.17 14:39:21 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 69) : :lol:

    • Comment 70, posted at 20.05.17 14:40:16 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Nkosi already man of the match and it’s only halftime, what can’t this kid do

    • Comment 71, posted at 20.05.17 14:40:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I must say JLDP does well going at the half gaps. He just needs to concentrate more when he passes / off-loads.

    • Comment 72, posted at 20.05.17 14:40:36 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Man, Nkosi is a breath of fresh air! :cool:

    • Comment 73, posted at 20.05.17 14:40:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 73) : Nkosi for president!!!!

    • Comment 74, posted at 20.05.17 14:41:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Why has Nkosi been ignored for so long? This boy is made for this stage.

    • Comment 75, posted at 20.05.17 14:41:45 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Can someone just hold onto the bloody ball

    • Comment 76, posted at 20.05.17 14:42:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Our loose trio aka butter-fingers-r-us

    • Comment 77, posted at 20.05.17 14:42:12 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 77) : Locks also guilty though

    • Comment 78, posted at 20.05.17 14:42:43 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ok we still need to respect the ball more although a good half,

    • Comment 79, posted at 20.05.17 14:42:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 76) : Dunno if it’s bloody, but it sure seems slippery – let’s hope RdP addresses it at half time.

    • Comment 80, posted at 20.05.17 14:43:20 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • van Wyk and Nkosi are a pair of awesome wings

    • Comment 81, posted at 20.05.17 14:43:48 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 79) : The floodgates will open up second half, hopefully theirs

    • Comment 82, posted at 20.05.17 14:44:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 74) : Noooo!!!! We need him on the wing!

    • Comment 83, posted at 20.05.17 14:44:02 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 83) : Looking at zumpy gadoompy, Nkosi can manage both.

    • Comment 84, posted at 20.05.17 14:44:49 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Condition s not easy, this is why we need to slow down a little and be patient, finish off more of these chances we get.

    • Comment 85, posted at 20.05.17 14:45:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 78) : Locks are never guilty of anything – ‘cept of being awesome.

    • Comment 86, posted at 20.05.17 14:45:47 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 82) : :mrgreen: for sure

    • Comment 87, posted at 20.05.17 14:46:21 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 84) : :lol:

    • Comment 88, posted at 20.05.17 14:47:05 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 86) : I second that

    • Comment 89, posted at 20.05.17 14:47:48 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 85) : very much so, they can’t handle our strength so to hell with it, lets play stampkrag and get a massive win for a change

    • Comment 90, posted at 20.05.17 14:51:37 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Score please

    • Comment 91, posted at 20.05.17 14:52:07 by JustPlainSHARK Reply

    JustPlainSHARKCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @JustPlainSHARK (Comment 91) : Be patient, they’ll be scoring in the second half again….

    • Comment 92, posted at 20.05.17 14:53:32 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JustPlainSHARK (Comment 91) : 21-7 sharks

    • Comment 93, posted at 20.05.17 14:53:43 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • In case any team member in Singapore reads this site at half time – when you get a penalty, kick for touch, lineout, maul, get a penalty, and repeat until you score

    • Comment 94, posted at 20.05.17 14:54:20 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 90) : exactly, we should however get a BP

    • Comment 95, posted at 20.05.17 14:54:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Chilly is having a good game today

    • Comment 96, posted at 20.05.17 14:55:33 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Just like the first half it starts with Ping Pong :mrgreen:

    • Comment 97, posted at 20.05.17 14:56:52 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Stupid play VD Walt

    • Comment 98, posted at 20.05.17 14:58:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks need to be more awake when they do the drives. Supporting players just a tad to slow

    • Comment 99, posted at 20.05.17 14:58:58 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Reinach is amazing at slowing down the ball… just a pity its for the wrong effin team…

    • Comment 100, posted at 20.05.17 14:59:21 by VanWilder Reply

    VanWilderCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @VanWilder (Comment 100) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 101, posted at 20.05.17 15:00:01 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Holy shit that is dumbass rugby! 90% of sides would probably have scored from that position.

    • Comment 102, posted at 20.05.17 15:00:09 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 99) : Or the driving player need to wait for support to be ready to follow him

    • Comment 103, posted at 20.05.17 15:00:27 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Yet again one of our players tackled very high, ref does nothing

    • Comment 104, posted at 20.05.17 15:01:02 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Superb Nkosi

    • Comment 105, posted at 20.05.17 15:01:25 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 105) : He is having a good game today

    • Comment 106, posted at 20.05.17 15:02:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • En al wat jy sien is die Nkosi masjien!!!!!!!!

    • Comment 107, posted at 20.05.17 15:02:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I want to tear my hair out already :roll:

    • Comment 108, posted at 20.05.17 15:04:27 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Good continuity until a Dup knocks it on again

    • Comment 109, posted at 20.05.17 15:04:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • The twins need to learn how to catch a ball………

    • Comment 110, posted at 20.05.17 15:05:07 by VanWilder Reply

    VanWilderCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • ffs DP, hold onto a bloody ball :roll:

    • Comment 111, posted at 20.05.17 15:05:20 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 108) : That sounds really nasty bru

    • Comment 112, posted at 20.05.17 15:05:26 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • To be fair to the ref, he’s letting both sides clear rucks from the sides

    • Comment 113, posted at 20.05.17 15:06:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Try SW because we are sleeping again

    • Comment 114, posted at 20.05.17 15:07:40 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Terrible defense

    • Comment 115, posted at 20.05.17 15:08:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And the Wolves score.

    Sharks need to start hanging onto the ball for dear life.

    • Comment 116, posted at 20.05.17 15:08:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Please remind the team that the second half has already started

    • Comment 117, posted at 20.05.17 15:08:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • We should have been high and dru by now? But no, now were still fighting for a win. Guess we can forget about a bonus point…

    • Comment 118, posted at 20.05.17 15:09:06 by VanWilder Reply

    VanWilderCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 112) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 119, posted at 20.05.17 15:09:07 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Noticed a sad thing – the guys who are leaving are the laziest on the field. Reinach, Adriaanse the standouts :|

    • Comment 120, posted at 20.05.17 15:09:29 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Looks unlikely that we will get the bp right now

    • Comment 121, posted at 20.05.17 15:09:41 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 108) : Rdp should bench his boys when they have games like this

    • Comment 122, posted at 20.05.17 15:09:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Now get the maul to work please

    • Comment 123, posted at 20.05.17 15:10:08 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks 21 – 14 SW 55mins

    • Comment 124, posted at 20.05.17 15:10:27 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Marais cocks up his first throw and another change going wasted

    • Comment 125, posted at 20.05.17 15:10:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Chilli off and lineouts are absolute shyte ….

    • Comment 126, posted at 20.05.17 15:12:22 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Reinach box kicks are too deep. Wolve 15 runs it back with interest

    • Comment 127, posted at 20.05.17 15:12:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And we screw up yet another try

    • Comment 128, posted at 20.05.17 15:14:27 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • :shock: WTF

    • Comment 129, posted at 20.05.17 15:14:31 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Geez, its frustrating to be a Sharks fan ????????

    • Comment 130, posted at 20.05.17 15:15:47 by VanWilder Reply

    VanWilderCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Geez, its frustrating to be a Sharks fan ????????

    • Comment 131, posted at 20.05.17 15:16:16 by VanWilder Reply

    VanWilderCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • oh a Dup throwing a dumb ball, color me shocked :shock:

    • Comment 132, posted at 20.05.17 15:16:29 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Some very soft defense all over the park by the Sharks.

    • Comment 133, posted at 20.05.17 15:16:30 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • We have zero composure when we get into their 22

    • Comment 134, posted at 20.05.17 15:16:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Beast has looked interested since he came on

    • Comment 135, posted at 20.05.17 15:17:26 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • We are very lucky not to be playing the NZ sides. I think reaching the playoffs will lead to an eye-opener of the wrong kind.

    • Comment 136, posted at 20.05.17 15:19:49 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • This is just pathetic really a waste of a good day. subs come on and the game goes totally to shit.

    • Comment 137, posted at 20.05.17 15:20:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Wolves backs are very nippy – we are missing plenty of tackles out wide

    • Comment 138, posted at 20.05.17 15:20:32 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ooshuizen the penalty machine does what he does best, gives away a penalty

    • Comment 139, posted at 20.05.17 15:21:48 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Sithole’s first touch he fails to pass and loses the ball.

    • Comment 140, posted at 20.05.17 15:21:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 21-17

    • Comment 141, posted at 20.05.17 15:21:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Warning lights are starting to flicker

    • Comment 142, posted at 20.05.17 15:22:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ah fuck

    • Comment 143, posted at 20.05.17 15:23:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Losing 10 – 0 in the second half

    • Comment 144, posted at 20.05.17 15:23:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Ok so there is no offsides line for them

    • Comment 145, posted at 20.05.17 15:24:11 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • no offside, no calling out their lazy runners just ours ….. gg ref

    • Comment 146, posted at 20.05.17 15:25:16 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 145) : Here we go again first sa team to lose against the sunwolves……

    • Comment 147, posted at 20.05.17 15:26:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • WTF is Marais doing?

    • Comment 148, posted at 20.05.17 15:26:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Our players doing their best to tarnish the Sharks jersey

    • Comment 149, posted at 20.05.17 15:26:44 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 147) : Second. Weren’t the Bulls first?

    • Comment 150, posted at 20.05.17 15:26:49 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 147) : Fortunately the Bulls already managed that

    • Comment 151, posted at 20.05.17 15:27:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • stupidity

    • Comment 152, posted at 20.05.17 15:27:07 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 92) : They? The Saarks or the Wolves?

    • Comment 153, posted at 20.05.17 15:28:01 by JustPlainSHARK Reply

    JustPlainSHARKCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Marais has been atrocious.

    • Comment 154, posted at 20.05.17 15:28:05 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • and our new 10 gets like 1m clearance …… ugh can feel myself getting irritated

    • Comment 155, posted at 20.05.17 15:28:21 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Willie Britz is giving his all for the Wolves

    • Comment 156, posted at 20.05.17 15:28:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 154) : Why was Chili subbed?

    • Comment 157, posted at 20.05.17 15:29:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 157) : Because the pre-game plan said so

    • Comment 158, posted at 20.05.17 15:30:51 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 157) : Considering the timing I assume it was a preplanned rotation, something I’ve always despised.

    • Comment 159, posted at 20.05.17 15:31:04 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • It’s surprising how hard it is to attack against a team without an offsides line… Not.

    • Comment 160, posted at 20.05.17 15:32:12 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • And another opportunity cocked up

    • Comment 161, posted at 20.05.17 15:32:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sithole is plain rubbish

    • Comment 162, posted at 20.05.17 15:32:36 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Ref is shite

    • Comment 163, posted at 20.05.17 15:32:53 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 162) : He cannot catch anything. Should maybe look at playing 8

    • Comment 164, posted at 20.05.17 15:33:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • bullshit that went forward

    • Comment 165, posted at 20.05.17 15:33:09 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sunwolves sure getting away with killing quick ball in the red zone – and our guys sure suck at cleaning the ruck properly

    • Comment 166, posted at 20.05.17 15:33:46 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • He signaled penalty advantage at ruck then forgot

    • Comment 167, posted at 20.05.17 15:33:49 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Is Deysel actually on the field?

    • Comment 168, posted at 20.05.17 15:33:51 by Lieplapper Reply

    LieplapperVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • The cluelessness runs deep with this lot

    • Comment 169, posted at 20.05.17 15:33:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Time to overhaul…….

    • Comment 170, posted at 20.05.17 15:34:52 by Lieplapper Reply

    LieplapperVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 166) : Where is our captain?

    • Comment 171, posted at 20.05.17 15:34:57 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • Fortunately the Wolve 14 dropped that kick – otherwise could have been trouble

    • Comment 172, posted at 20.05.17 15:35:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try Mvovo

    • Comment 173, posted at 20.05.17 15:35:27 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 158) : @Nostraseth (Comment 159) : Sigh

    • Comment 174, posted at 20.05.17 15:35:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Great offload from Ettas and Mvovo scores

    • Comment 175, posted at 20.05.17 15:35:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mvovo playing the best rugby of his season

    • Comment 176, posted at 20.05.17 15:36:17 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • finally a set move that sticks! :razz:

    • Comment 177, posted at 20.05.17 15:36:29 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 175) : what is the time on the clock?

    • Comment 178, posted at 20.05.17 15:36:48 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • We scored a try, now let’s see if the boys can stay awake

    • Comment 179, posted at 20.05.17 15:37:14 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Our first points of the second half at 75 minutes :roll:

    Ben 10 misses – so its 26-17 to the Sharks

    • Comment 180, posted at 20.05.17 15:37:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 176) : Best rugby for a couple of seasons, arguably since that game he scored to intercept tries.

    • Comment 181, posted at 20.05.17 15:37:54 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • Wolves coming at us again – needs some defense now

    • Comment 182, posted at 20.05.17 15:38:10 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 177) : The term “set move” doesn’t exist in the Sharks coaching manual

    • Comment 183, posted at 20.05.17 15:38:55 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Nkosiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

    • Comment 184, posted at 20.05.17 15:39:25 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Our back three have kept us in this game.

    • Comment 185, posted at 20.05.17 15:39:42 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • We cock up a backline move but somehow Nkosi gets his hands on it, and scores on the other side.

    • Comment 186, posted at 20.05.17 15:39:53 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosi 2 and Mvovo 2

    • Comment 187, posted at 20.05.17 15:40:08 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Ben10 saved our asrses twice now

    • Comment 188, posted at 20.05.17 15:40:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Wow Nkosi can shift!!!

    • Comment 189, posted at 20.05.17 15:40:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I may have a man crush on Nkosi, what a smooth bru :smile:

    • Comment 190, posted at 20.05.17 15:41:12 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Mvovoooooooooooo

    • Comment 191, posted at 20.05.17 15:41:23 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Mvovo is back!

    • Comment 192, posted at 20.05.17 15:41:32 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mvovo hatrick

    • Comment 193, posted at 20.05.17 15:41:57 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Really like Nkosi……passionate for the jersey.

    • Comment 194, posted at 20.05.17 15:42:01 by Lieplapper Reply

    LieplapperVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Is that the bp?

    • Comment 195, posted at 20.05.17 15:42:04 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Flattering scoreline

    • Comment 196, posted at 20.05.17 15:42:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • BP try

    • Comment 197, posted at 20.05.17 15:42:17 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Mvovo gets a hattrick and gets us a bonus point. Good work from JL sets up the try – crazy offload though

    • Comment 198, posted at 20.05.17 15:42:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great little pass by du Preez!

    • Comment 199, posted at 20.05.17 15:42:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • :shock: :shock: :shock: In 5 minutes 3 great tries like WTF

    • Comment 200, posted at 20.05.17 15:43:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 198) : Well he fd up 7 previous attempts, it had to stick eventually

    • Comment 201, posted at 20.05.17 15:43:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 201) : :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 202, posted at 20.05.17 15:43:31 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 196) : time and score please man

    • Comment 203, posted at 20.05.17 15:43:31 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • 38-17 – very flattering score, but we do have our first bonus point on the log.

    However play like this next week, and the Stormpies will nail us at home

    • Comment 204, posted at 20.05.17 15:43:50 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 196) : a properly reffed ruck and offside line and the scoreline would have been bigger

    • Comment 205, posted at 20.05.17 15:44:10 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 38-17

    • Comment 206, posted at 20.05.17 15:44:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 196) : Not really, we sure butchered plenty of tries….our skills showed flashes of brilliance (and absolute flashes of utter rubbish).

    Not unlike our team, I guess us supporters need patience….we’re far from the finished product, but their glimmers of brilliance that gives me hope.

    • Comment 207, posted at 20.05.17 15:45:08 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • 6 tries to 2

    • Comment 208, posted at 20.05.17 15:45:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Job done. Well done to the boys for actually putting the Sunwolves away. With 10 minutes left to play it looked like a scrape-through

    • Comment 209, posted at 20.05.17 15:46:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Well done boys.

    • Comment 210, posted at 20.05.17 15:46:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 207) : The big positive for me is there were moves we had not seen before from the team,

    MOM? between Mvovo and Nkosi for me

    • Comment 211, posted at 20.05.17 15:46:41 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 205) : Agreed, but we did butcher plenty on our own. If we are going to build of loose forward runners then they need to learn how to hold on to the ball.

    • Comment 212, posted at 20.05.17 15:47:18 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • Sunwolves were seriously allowed to play offsides all match long

    • Comment 213, posted at 20.05.17 15:47:37 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 207) : The Cheetahs supporters have felt this way since forever

    • Comment 214, posted at 20.05.17 15:48:18 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Mvovo just looks so much better at 15

    • Comment 215, posted at 20.05.17 15:48:19 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Lieplapper (Comment 194) : Nkosi is the real deal. Our best weapon, have you seen how hard he defends, breaks tackles, steps and looks for the offload. Mvovo must stay at fullback.

    • Comment 216, posted at 20.05.17 15:48:39 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • I said it this week and I will say it again, nkosi needs to play inside centre, we are wasting him on the wing. Looked like he was playing fly half when we were defending as April would shift to the wing

    • Comment 217, posted at 20.05.17 15:48:47 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • BEN10 our new fetcher :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 218, posted at 20.05.17 15:48:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 217) : Actually i would keep that back 3 as is, they were superb

    • Comment 219, posted at 20.05.17 15:49:36 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 205) : I’ve never seen this ref have a good game. He’s even worse than van Heerden.

    • Comment 220, posted at 20.05.17 15:49:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 211) : Both for mom….yeah there’s some serious skills being implemented, tons better than what we saw last year. Zondagh is doing great work, just needs to focus on certain guys for extra attention.

    • Comment 221, posted at 20.05.17 15:49:45 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Philip is really well spoken in Ingels for a boytjie who played most of his rugby in Bloem.

    • Comment 222, posted at 20.05.17 15:51:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : he doesnt ref … he looks for knockons and that is all.

    • Comment 223, posted at 20.05.17 15:51:21 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : Nobody is worse than van Heerden

    • Comment 224, posted at 20.05.17 15:52:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : Wash your mouth out :)

    • Comment 225, posted at 20.05.17 15:53:33 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Marais lost us 3 lineouts within 10 minutes of coming on, is Chiliboy really not fit enough to play a full 80?

    • Comment 226, posted at 20.05.17 15:53:39 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • this should be backline when all fit and ready, 15 Mvovo, 14 Van Wyk, 13 Am, 12 AE, 11 Nkosi, 10 Lambie, 09 Reinach/ Claasens, reserve backs, Claasens/Reinach, CB/April, Smith/Deysel/Ward

    • Comment 227, posted at 20.05.17 15:54:13 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Did Rob bring on Ben10 for some exposure, or did April pick up a niggle?

    • Comment 228, posted at 20.05.17 15:55:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 217) : If we could clone him, but I’d hate to lose him on the wing….but he could be something at inside centre.

    • Comment 229, posted at 20.05.17 15:56:43 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 219) : remember we were playing against sunwolves. In tight tough games we will need his ability to create from the centre. If his not there he will be wasted on the wing where he will get the ball already marked by 3 people because all we did was shift to the touch line instead of going straight

    • Comment 230, posted at 20.05.17 15:56:44 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 223) : @Bokhoring (Comment 224) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 225) : I stand corrected :lol:

    • Comment 231, posted at 20.05.17 16:00:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • My ratings for the game
    1-Du Toit 7
    2-Ralepele 7
    3-Adriaanse 5
    4-Botha 7
    5-Lewies 6
    6-Van Der Walt 6
    7-JL Du Preez 7
    8-D Du Preez 5
    9-Reinach 6
    10-April 6
    11-Nkosi 8
    12-Deysel 6
    13-Am 7
    14-Van Wyk 6
    15-Mvovo 8
    16-Marais6
    17-Mtawarira 6
    18-Meyer 6
    19-Oosthuizen 5
    20-Mtembu 6
    21-Gouws – DNP
    22-Van Rensburg 7
    23-Sithole 4

    • Comment 232, posted at 20.05.17 16:03:34 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Are we cheering for the Bulls vs lions – or just not watching?

    • Comment 233, posted at 20.05.17 16:04:02 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • At 17-21 I looked away. Thrilled to see we scored three more tries.

    • Comment 234, posted at 20.05.17 16:05:19 by JustPlainSHARK Reply

    JustPlainSHARKCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @JustPlainSHARK (Comment 234) : Keep looking away bro lmao :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 235, posted at 20.05.17 16:06:22 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Watching Blitz Bokke, they down 0-5

    • Comment 236, posted at 20.05.17 16:07:39 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 232) : I would rather give 6 to Ettas (great offload to Mvovo for his 2nd) and 3 to Marais (could not hit a barn door).

    • Comment 237, posted at 20.05.17 16:08:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 237) : Mate he lost a line out. gave away penalty and knocked on to mess up a try

    • Comment 238, posted at 20.05.17 16:10:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 237) : I will meet you half way and give him a 5 :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 239, posted at 20.05.17 16:16:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 236) : Wales butchering the conversion….haha….HA

    • Comment 240, posted at 20.05.17 16:17:51 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 240) : :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 241, posted at 20.05.17 16:20:10 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Speaking of van Heerden – Treeby has been given a post match Red for his dangerous tackle against the Blues. Same tackle Van Heerden decided is only worth a penalty.

    • Comment 242, posted at 20.05.17 16:22:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 239) : @sharks_lover (Comment 239) : Half-way is 5.5 and using the “Round half away from zero” rule, it comes to 6 :mrgreen:

    • Comment 243, posted at 20.05.17 16:28:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 242) : The try for notche was also after a double movement by domeen die ellendig, swung the game in wp’s favor

    • Comment 244, posted at 20.05.17 16:30:02 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 244) : With our luck he will ref our game next week :roll:

    • Comment 245, posted at 20.05.17 16:31:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 232) : Van rensburg a 7!!lmfao how does that kid get a 7 when he still can’t pass to his right properly and can’t kick. Mthembu gets a 6 bit???? Confused

    • Comment 246, posted at 20.05.17 16:32:34 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 243) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 247, posted at 20.05.17 16:33:03 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 245) : I see that the Blues have lodged an official complaint against him at Sanzaaaaaar regarding his officiating last night

    • Comment 248, posted at 20.05.17 16:33:35 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 245) : With greeff the tmo………

    • Comment 249, posted at 20.05.17 16:34:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 246) : Poisy if not for that kid we may well have lost, 2 ball steals in our 22, Tera was only on the field for a short while and yes he did look good today. If it makes you happy give Tera a 7 :mrgreen:

    • Comment 250, posted at 20.05.17 16:35:23 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 248) : Glad a coach finally has the balls to take on the province loving cheater squad from New Zealand

    • Comment 251, posted at 20.05.17 16:35:25 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • 4 forwards stood out, Tank, Ruan, Chilli and JL Dup
    backline for the most was good today, only Sbura let us down as he got the ball 3 times and lost it twice.

    • Comment 252, posted at 20.05.17 16:38:38 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 252) : Mvovo should be fullback, we have high quality wings and he has lost a few yards of pace, he looked so composed. And for the first time in ages he seemed to enjoy the game

    • Comment 253, posted at 20.05.17 16:43:00 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 253) : JW called it way back – the guy has a gift for spotting talent.

    • Comment 254, posted at 20.05.17 16:45:10 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 253) : I agree, I called for him to be full back about 7 or 8 weeks ago, granted Smith did come into the team and did well, but for me it should be Mvovo

    • Comment 255, posted at 20.05.17 16:45:38 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 254) : This should be the backline in my view, big strong fast and good defensively and attack
    15 Mvovo, 14 Van Wyk, 13 Am, 12 AE, 11 Nkosi, 10 Lambie, 09 Reinach/ Claasens, reserve backs, Claasens/Reinach, CB/April, Smith/Deysel/Ward

    Also hopefully Wright will join the Sharks soon, a fast and accurate passing scrummy will do wonders for our back line

    • Comment 256, posted at 20.05.17 16:47:35 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • What happened to Mallet? So much love for the Sharks and us supporters….such a refreshing change

    • Comment 257, posted at 20.05.17 16:47:49 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 255) : With mvovo at the back, Smith and van wyk on the wing, Nkosi and am/ward centers, coenie could play flyhalf and we’d score tries.

    • Comment 258, posted at 20.05.17 16:51:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 256) : I wanna see how our future scrummies go….I hope we have a general among one of them….we lack vision on attack when inside the opposition 22, and only an on-field player can provide the required vision….probably something we’ve lost with Lambie.

    • Comment 259, posted at 20.05.17 16:52:23 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 257) : Preferred when he bashed us at least I could dislike him outright, this wondering when he will be a jackass again is uncomfortable

    • Comment 260, posted at 20.05.17 16:52:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 258) : Mate Andre Esterhuizen is our most natural 12 and we have missed him big time, 12 is more like a FH, 13 more like a wing, neither Am or Nkosi are 12′s

    Wanted to also say AE offers far more that people realize.

    • Comment 261, posted at 20.05.17 16:55:03 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 258) : Mvovo’s composure at fb today was something that we’ve lacked thus far this season – his experience is nullified on the wing, but at fullback he’s able to really lead. Let’s hope RdP keeps him there, and Smith on the wing with Nkosi at 12 could unlock our backline.

    • Comment 262, posted at 20.05.17 16:56:19 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 260) : He seems to have developed sympathy for SA rugby, got over his streamers bias, and has an overtone of patriotism….I prefer to like him than disliking him.

    • Comment 263, posted at 20.05.17 16:58:10 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Not sure I would agree with Nkosi at 12, does not play there, he look great at wing alongside Mvovo, why would we want to test a youngster out of position, maybe when he is a little more experienced but i felt atlast out back 3 looked very solid, AE and AM have been a very good combo,

    • Comment 264, posted at 20.05.17 17:01:11 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 264) : Think it’s an option worth testing whilst AE is suspended – Deysel wasn’t overly impressive. We need to look at a backup 12 for AE.

    • Comment 265, posted at 20.05.17 17:03:18 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • I’ll be supporting the bulls today, untill the Lions get away from them, then I’ll turn on them like their own supporters, and hoping they get 50+ points put on them…..same way as I support the tsietas.

    • Comment 266, posted at 20.05.17 17:05:30 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 266) : In other words you can turn on them right after that first minute try… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 267, posted at 20.05.17 17:19:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 265) : Ward has has good and bad still young, Deysel was not bad today, and i saw him make a shit load of tackles

    • Comment 268, posted at 20.05.17 17:25:26 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • I must say i reckon right now Ruan Botha is the most improved lock in SA, he really has upped his game.

    • Comment 269, posted at 20.05.17 17:27:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Jantjies flatted by Bulls 6

    • Comment 270, posted at 20.05.17 17:28:27 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 268) : Ward’s a 13 for me.

    • Comment 271, posted at 20.05.17 17:31:44 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions ball retention is excellent

    • Comment 272, posted at 20.05.17 17:34:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 272) : Lions are excellent. :cool:

    • Comment 273, posted at 20.05.17 17:38:25 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions are really streets ahead of the other SA teams

    • Comment 274, posted at 20.05.17 17:38:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good lord, how kak are are the Bulls? :shock:

    • Comment 275, posted at 20.05.17 17:40:54 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 271) : Then mate a player like Nkosi has only played wing, no way you can just throw him in at 12, 13 maybe no problem, 12 is more like a 2nd FH, Deysel used to play 10 and 12, Ward has played 12/13

    • Comment 276, posted at 20.05.17 17:41:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • We must remember the conditions are perfect for the game the Lions are playing, And the Bulls are seriously shit.

    • Comment 277, posted at 20.05.17 17:42:34 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Can Elton play like this for the Boks? Also can we buy Kwagga Smit

    • Comment 278, posted at 20.05.17 17:42:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bulls coming back. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 279, posted at 20.05.17 17:43:55 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Paige really applied for permission from the Lions for that box kick. Looks like WW scored from that chargedown

    • Comment 280, posted at 20.05.17 17:48:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions keeping pace with the clock. 34 points in 32 mins.

    • Comment 281, posted at 20.05.17 17:49:45 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kwagga is everywhere

    • Comment 282, posted at 20.05.17 17:55:19 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions a joy to watch. :cool:

    • Comment 283, posted at 20.05.17 18:00:31 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • My word, these Lions are just such a pleasure to watch…

    • Comment 284, posted at 20.05.17 18:00:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Score update for a poor soul having to take the Mrs. to the shops?

    • Comment 285, posted at 20.05.17 18:00:44 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cannot believe SA is letting Ackers go overseas.

    • Comment 286, posted at 20.05.17 18:01:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 283) : Snap…

    • Comment 287, posted at 20.05.17 18:01:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 39-14

    • Comment 288, posted at 20.05.17 18:01:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 285) : 39-14 halftime

    • Comment 289, posted at 20.05.17 18:02:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • The Lions loose trio is such a great combo

    • Comment 290, posted at 20.05.17 18:02:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 284) : ‘cept when you’re a bulls supporter :)

    • Comment 291, posted at 20.05.17 18:03:07 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 289) : Fanx pastor.

    Seems HM’s rain dance had zero effect on the bulls this week.

    • Comment 292, posted at 20.05.17 18:04:16 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 291) : I was speaking for myself… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 293, posted at 20.05.17 18:05:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 286) : Why not, he’s good at what he does, his team is playing well – exactly the type of person we ship overseas on a monthly basis. ;)

    • Comment 294, posted at 20.05.17 18:06:21 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 292) : The Bulls hardly had the ball to play with

    • Comment 295, posted at 20.05.17 18:06:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 295) : Lemme guess – they keep kicking it back to the Lions, relying on that patented HM kick-chase?

    • Comment 296, posted at 20.05.17 18:07:41 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 292) : His rain dance not only had zero effect on the Bulls, it also chased last weekend’s rain AWAY! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 297, posted at 20.05.17 18:08:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 294) : Give all these Lions to AC and he will make them play awful

    • Comment 298, posted at 20.05.17 18:08:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 297) : That bulls g-string wasn’t quite tight enough.

    • Comment 299, posted at 20.05.17 18:09:16 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 296) : Lions score, Bulls kickoff and Lions keep the ball

    • Comment 300, posted at 20.05.17 18:09:31 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 296) : If they manage to get the kick away at all…Paige did a great kick/charge down assist to hand Whitley a try…

    • Comment 301, posted at 20.05.17 18:09:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I’ll take the win but sharks should have used the forwards and the set pieces more effectively. That was our strong point. Little bit stupid strategically.

    • Comment 302, posted at 20.05.17 18:10:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 301) : Paige should take a job in the telegraph office – pity those don’t exist anymore

    • Comment 303, posted at 20.05.17 18:11:31 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Now Jantjies vs Jantjies

    • Comment 304, posted at 20.05.17 18:13:36 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 298) : 100%

    Boks should be emulating the Lions right now, but the brains(fart)trust continues to select brain dead donkeys to execute a brain-dead gameplan, invented by a never-successful coach.

    • Comment 305, posted at 20.05.17 18:13:44 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 300) : Sounds like 7′s before they changed it so that the scoring team kicks off.

    Lions have broken rugby in SA – administrators are baffled.

    • Comment 306, posted at 20.05.17 18:16:23 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Elton is on fire tonight.

    • Comment 307, posted at 20.05.17 18:17:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Biggest difference between this team and the Sharks = composure. We also create chances but then someone just cocks up the last pass or offload. These guys just calmly carries on.

    • Comment 308, posted at 20.05.17 18:19:50 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 44-14

    • Comment 309, posted at 20.05.17 18:20:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 308) : It did take them many years to get here, thankfully the Sharks didn’t have to be dropped from SR rugby before addressing their gameplan.

    • Comment 310, posted at 20.05.17 18:23:55 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Seems neck rolls are allowed again this weejend

    • Comment 311, posted at 20.05.17 18:33:50 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Acker and Lood competing for the best Oom Paul impersonation

    • Comment 312, posted at 20.05.17 18:38:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks no downplay of their win do not have the urgency intensity and out right hunger required to win a super rugby series. Maybe next year.

    • Comment 313, posted at 20.05.17 18:42:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Faf de Klerk takes a lineout ball.

    • Comment 314, posted at 20.05.17 18:44:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Jantjies scores or did he?

    • Comment 315, posted at 20.05.17 18:49:48 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Excellent try saving tackle from Serfontein

    • Comment 316, posted at 20.05.17 18:51:07 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks 19 – 21
    Result Free State Cheetahs

    • Comment 317, posted at 20.05.17 18:54:03 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Kwagga Smit should be considered for Bok 6. He is absolutely everywhere

    • Comment 318, posted at 20.05.17 18:58:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions are allowed to tackle high, neck roll and clean on the neck area?

    • Comment 319, posted at 20.05.17 18:58:37 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 261) : Ae is a great player, he has worked his fingers to the bone for the sharks,not dissing the man, he needs to add some variation in his game though, occasionally predictable

    • Comment 320, posted at 20.05.17 18:59:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • 51-14 final score

    • Comment 321, posted at 20.05.17 19:01:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 319) : We had tries disallowed for that against them, they got theirs. As soon as they play NZ teams with neutral refs, that are going to have a rude awakening

    • Comment 322, posted at 20.05.17 19:01:29 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 322) : The ref allowed the same from the Bulls. He just ignored arms around the neck

    • Comment 323, posted at 20.05.17 19:02:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pure master class Lions, eish

    • Comment 324, posted at 20.05.17 19:25:24 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 323) : We got pinged the lions game, the last 3 weekends, nothing, almost all teams, the sunwolves and a few of our players today, were not even cautioned

    • Comment 325, posted at 20.05.17 19:26:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 277) : wow how green can you get mate

    • Comment 326, posted at 20.05.17 19:28:36 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 261) : What mate does he offer that we dont realize?

    • Comment 327, posted at 20.05.17 19:31:18 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Kings got away with Brumbies defender being held back earlier in the movement, but gets the penalty try for early tackle.

    • Comment 328, posted at 20.05.17 19:36:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Brumbies becomes the first Aussie team to win in SA this year – grinding out a win

    • Comment 329, posted at 20.05.17 21:18:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 329) : Thanks to the Sharks, the Brumbies were under no disillusions about the strength of the Kings.

    • Comment 330, posted at 20.05.17 21:31:42 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Yay! one of the weak teams managed to be a to beat a weak team we could not.

    • Comment 331, posted at 20.05.17 21:40:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.