Three new Sharks signings

The Sharks have bolstered ahead of the Currie Cup season later this year, signing two scrumhalves and a lock.

Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder and Tyler Paul all join the Sharks for the Currie Cup season.

Schreuder and Wright come in as Cobus Reinach leaves for the UK and Michael Claassens ages another year. Wright is no stranger to the Sharks, having left the Sharks to join Jake White at Montpellier.

Tyler Paul is a bit of an unknown and will join us from the Kings. Paul was the Kings U19 player of year in 2013 and has played some good rugby for the Kings so far this season.

Cameron Wright



Date of Birth

20 April 1994, Westville

Height – 1.81m

Weight – 92kg

Position – Scrumhalf

School – Hilton College, Pietermaritzburg

Louis Schreuder



Date of Birth

25 April 1990, Paarl

Height – 1.84m

Weight – 82kg

Position – Scrumhalf

School – Paarl Gimnasium, Paarl

Tyler Paul



Date of Birth

20 January 1995, Duiwelskloof

Height – 1.94m

Weight – 110kg

Position – Lock/Flank

School – St Andrews College, Grahamstown