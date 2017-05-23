Bok squad announced for French

The Springbok squad to face the French in the June Internationals has been announced, with Warren Whiteley appointed captain for the 2017 season.
A total of 31 players has been selected, 18 forwards and 13 backs with a total of 8 uncapped players amongst them.
Props Ruan Dreyer and Lizo Gqoboka are the new players amongst the forwards while Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Dillyn Leyds, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan are the new faces among the backs.
Overseas based players are kept to a minimum with only Steven Kitshoff, Duane Vermeulen, Francois Hougaard and Frans Steyn called up.
Elton Jantjies is the only true flyhalf in the squad with Frans Steyn able to cover the position should the need arise.
Pat Lambie has not been considered for either squad as a result of his recent concussion, both SA Rugby and the Sharks advising that Lambie not take part in this series.
Apart from Lambie, the following players were not considered for Springbok and SA ‘A’ selection because of injury, or as stated otherwise: JC van Rensburg (prop, DHL Stormers), Julian Redelinghuys (prop, Emirates Lions), Francois Louw (flank, Bath, UK), Roelof Smit (flank Vodacom Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (flank, Ulster, Ireland), Handré Pollard (flyhalf, Vodacom Bulls), Jean-Luc du Plessis (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Kurt Coleman (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Robert du Preez (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Howard Mnisi (centre, Emirates Lions), Rohan Janse van Rensburg (centre, Emirates Lions), Nico Lee (centre, Toyota Cheetahs), Leolin Zas (wing, DHL Stormers), Curwin Bosch (flyhalf, Cell C Sharks, Junior Springboks), André Esterhuizen (centre, Cell C Sharks, suspended) and RG Snyman (lock, Vodacom Bulls, suspended).
The Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Incoming Series (in alphabetical order):
Forwards (18):
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 20 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – uncapped
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 54 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop), Bordeaux Bègles (France) – 10 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 16 caps, 0 points
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points
Frans Malherbe (prop), DHL Stormers – 15 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 5 caps; 0 points
Oupa Mohoje (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 15 tests, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 87 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Duane Vermeulen (loose forward), Toulon (France) – 37 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Warren Whiteley (captain, loose forward), Emirates Lions – 15 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Backs (13):
Lukhanyo Am (centre), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Andries Coetzee (fullback) Emirates Lions – uncapped
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – uncapped
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 22 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 39 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 78 points (12 conversions, 18 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 17 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (wing/utility back), DHL Stormers – uncapped
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 7 caps, 0 points
Raymond Rhule (wing) Toyota Cheetahs – uncapped
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 26 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – uncapped
Frans Steyn (flyhalf/centre), Montpellier (France) – 53 caps, 132 points (10 tries, 5 conversions, 21 penalties, 3 drop goals)
I guess the Sharks just aren’t good enough
Interesting. Not many surprises. Wish them well. Hopefully bettee coached than last season.
@McLovin (Comment 2) : We getting a new coach?
Interesting squad…from a Sharks side I think JLDP a bit unlucky! Kolisi and Mohoje shouldn’t be on this list. Glad to see Steyn back…hope he makes a good statement! Also glad to see Esterhuizen being considered although he is suspended…Well deserved for Am!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : From what I hear is that Coetzee will be the face of the coaching dept and Venter and Rassie will be the brains.
Kurt Coleman not considered due to injury – talk about plumbing the depths
I was hoping to see Bismarks name up there
@durbsguy (Comment 5) : Rassie? Aint he with Munster….you talkin about Franco (which is as bad as having AC running the show).
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : Better assistants/consultants. Can surely not get any worse.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : As long as Venter handles the defense and not Franco it should be OK
@McLovin (Comment 9) : I wouldn’t put a cent on it not getting any worse, bru!
@durbsguy (Comment 5) : Rassie? Where did you hear that?
Kriel at centre, no man, the guy is commng into his own at fullback. Forget about him on the wing or in the centres.
The forwards look decent. I would have preferred some more beef in the back row, but these fellas can do a job. I’m very happy to see Dreyer get a run, hopefully in place of Malherbe.
Those backs are looking seriously green. We have three official wings and only one official fullback in this squad, all of whom are uncapped.
Where will Frans play?
Where is Garth April…..no man Alister, you picked him last year, screwed him over and now doscard him like a wet bed rag. Nott cool.
@Another Nick (Comment 15) :
Given the lack of experience, I’d hope for:-
9 Frans Hougaard
10 Elton Jantjes
11 Leyds
12 Jan Serfontein
13 Jesse Kriel
14 Skosan
15 Frans Steyn
@Another Nick (Comment 15) : 12 hopefully
@Another Nick probably on the bench covering every position in the back-line…
Overall not a bad squad. Damian die Ellendige and Rudy Paige in the Bok squad must mean they have a sex tape of Allistar Coetzee, they are not there for a rugby reasons I can think of. Would have taken JL Du Preez ahead of Mahoje. Other than that not many major complaints
Just a question if Whitley is captain does that mean Thor will be on the bench or play open side in which case what’s the point of Mohoje and Kolisi and Kriel as all of them are open side flanks? So no fetchers…
Have no idea why the stormers centres are there, We have better in South Africa, not to mention i have no idea why serfontein is there. We are bare at scrumhalf for sure. CR leaving has impacted on his bok aspirations for sure as it did for Ooshuizen and Adriaanse
@josefgremlin (Comment 17) : @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : @EugeneVT (Comment 19) : Haha let’s hope not. He can basically slot in anywhere in the backline. Bar wing. Phenomenal player. Glad he is back in the mix.
Guys, also, Lambie still suffering from concussion symptoms is not good hey. I was hoping to see him back against the Stormers this weekend.. but alas.
It is better that he is not rushed back.
Stormers rule.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : If you read SW every day then nobody would ever select a single Shark with all the criticism here.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : We have to be realistic, not all our players are the best. Some are still young and dont always choose the right option. But besides that the Bok way is to clean shop let the coach select his new team from the province he coached at then work from there. New Zealand are seamless in their approach and that is what we need to follow. Drop out of form players let form players go in but you need to start building somewhere. Also if you can steal the Fiji, Somoa & Tongo Players that also helps.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : So AC is a Sharksworld member.
@Dunx (Comment 27) : We get to pick from Nam, Zim and Kenya…quite a few SA players hail/have-hailed from those parts.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 28) : Nah, no member of SW is as bad as AC.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 12) : A friend is a Sky Sports rugby journalist
Meh…
I get that I can’t really come up with better suggestions in many of the positions…but it does make me sad to recognise the state of SA rugby from this squad…
And in at least these positions I could make some alternative suggestions…I mean Lood dJ, Damian dA, Rudi P?!
Good day, all
Quick question. Are any of you attending the Sharks Cocktail gathering for Sharks supports at Kings park tonight?
@Pokkel (Comment 30) : That’s true – and that’s saying a lot.
@EugeneVT (Comment 21) : Apparently Duane is going to play blindside
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : The best answer I could come up with is that this squad is safety and experience, Vs SA-A being trial for Rugby Championship – whether it is the case, time will tell…..wonder if Ackerman would ditch his overseas gig if AC gets the boot after another failure to his name? (If the gig is offered to him).
@durbsguy (Comment 31) : Let’s hope your friend know what he’s talking about – Venter in combo with Rassie gives me hope…..AC in combo with Franco gives me tears.
@durbsguy (Comment 31) : Thanks! Would be great if it’s true!
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : As long as Venter can be bothered to do his job and not just consult from afar. Else the boks will “forget” to work on defense like the sharks did a few years ago with Venter running it.
Seriously, domeen die ellendig after only 22min of Superrugby. Allister Coetzee has a strategy that reeks of heavy doses of wtf
How is that chilliboy made the Springboks when he’s not even first choice at the sharks. Bismarck should have been in the squad instead. Dam politics
Frans Steyn willing to play roulette with the untrustworthy SARU once again? The incentive must have been big.
@RuckingFun (Comment 41) : Could also he the French clubs being sticky. ..
@coolfusion (Comment 39) : Who knows with SARU – he may just have a consulting deal with France as well
So we got Marius v d Westhuyzen for the match against the Stormpies – I can live with that. It could have been Jaco “DHL” van Heerden.
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : An interesting interview with frans steyn a week ago
“No Springbok return in sight for Steyn”
http://www.planetrugby.com/news/no-springbok-return-in-sight-for-steyn/