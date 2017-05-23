Bok squad announced for French

The Springbok squad to face the French in the June Internationals has been announced, with Warren Whiteley appointed captain for the 2017 season.

A total of 31 players has been selected, 18 forwards and 13 backs with a total of 8 uncapped players amongst them.

Props Ruan Dreyer and Lizo Gqoboka are the new players amongst the forwards while Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Dillyn Leyds, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan are the new faces among the backs.

Overseas based players are kept to a minimum with only Steven Kitshoff, Duane Vermeulen, Francois Hougaard and Frans Steyn called up.

Elton Jantjies is the only true flyhalf in the squad with Frans Steyn able to cover the position should the need arise.

Pat Lambie has not been considered for either squad as a result of his recent concussion, both SA Rugby and the Sharks advising that Lambie not take part in this series.

Apart from Lambie, the following players were not considered for Springbok and SA ‘A’ selection because of injury, or as stated otherwise: JC van Rensburg (prop, DHL Stormers), Julian Redelinghuys (prop, Emirates Lions), Francois Louw (flank, Bath, UK), Roelof Smit (flank Vodacom Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (flank, Ulster, Ireland), Handré Pollard (flyhalf, Vodacom Bulls), Jean-Luc du Plessis (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Kurt Coleman (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Robert du Preez (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Howard Mnisi (centre, Emirates Lions), Rohan Janse van Rensburg (centre, Emirates Lions), Nico Lee (centre, Toyota Cheetahs), Leolin Zas (wing, DHL Stormers), Curwin Bosch (flyhalf, Cell C Sharks, Junior Springboks), André Esterhuizen (centre, Cell C Sharks, suspended) and RG Snyman (lock, Vodacom Bulls, suspended).

The Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Incoming Series (in alphabetical order):

Forwards (18):

Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 20 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – uncapped

Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 54 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop), Bordeaux Bègles (France) – 10 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 16 caps, 0 points

Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points

Frans Malherbe (prop), DHL Stormers – 15 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 5 caps; 0 points

Oupa Mohoje (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 15 tests, 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 87 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Duane Vermeulen (loose forward), Toulon (France) – 37 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Warren Whiteley (captain, loose forward), Emirates Lions – 15 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Backs (13):

Lukhanyo Am (centre), Cell C Sharks – uncapped

Andries Coetzee (fullback) Emirates Lions – uncapped

Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – uncapped

Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 22 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 39 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 78 points (12 conversions, 18 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 17 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Dillyn Leyds (wing/utility back), DHL Stormers – uncapped

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 7 caps, 0 points

Raymond Rhule (wing) Toyota Cheetahs – uncapped

Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 26 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – uncapped

Frans Steyn (flyhalf/centre), Montpellier (France) – 53 caps, 132 points (10 tries, 5 conversions, 21 penalties, 3 drop goals)