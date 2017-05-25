Super Rugby 2017: Round 14 predictions

Right – let’s get straight into these. That’s my way of saying I can’t find the motivation to write a preamble!
Blues v Chiefs (Friday 09h35)
Should be entertaining, with plenty of thrills and spills. Don’t expect the unexpected in terms of the result, though – the Chiefs will win by 8 points.
Reds v Force (Friday 11h45)
I guess the Reds will win, but let’s be honest, it’s not like anyway cares. I wonder if the players will bother to show up?
Sunwolves v Cheetahs (Saturday 07h15)
Plenty of thrills and spills here too – expect a high-scoring affair with lots of end to end action and fancy running. One thing you won’t see much of though, is tackling, which is probably why these two teams are where they are on the log. Sunwolves to win by 6 points.
Highlanders v Waratahs (Saturday 09h35)
Another game featuring a Kiwi side against, well, a non-Kiwi side. In 2017, we call that a mismatch. Highlanders to cruise to a 12-point win.
Rebels v Crusaders (Saturday 11h45)
Ok, read what I said above and then add that this is the best Kiwi side we’v seen in probably 5 seasons against the worst of a very very bad lot of Aussies this year. This is going to be an absolute pasting. Crusaders by 50.
Bulls v Hurricanes (Saturday 15h05)
At the risk of repeating myself…. I won’t. Let me rather ask: what do YOU think is going to happen? Canes by 15.
Sharks v Stormers (Saturday 17h15)
This one is going to be close. Squeaky bum time and all that. I’m going to give it to the Sharks based on home ground advantage and not much else. Sharks by 2.
Jaguares v Brumbies (Sabado 23h40)
Smart money is on the Jags here, but then again, the Brumbies managed to beat the Kings and the Jags did somehow lose to the Force. I feel I need to be sneaky here, so I’m going to go for a shock prediction and call a Brumbies win by 4 points.
Lions v Kings (Sunday 14h30)
Sunday rugby in the Republic? Skande! I’m afraid there will be no fairy-tale here and the Lions will win by 40 points.
Interesting round…I think I agree on all the picks, if not the margins…maybe Cheetahs over the Sunwolves?
Big announcement coming from Loftus today. At least they are getting their rugby geared up for trophies. Good for them.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : New coach? Hope for them not overrated Heyneke . Took 3 seasons to get off the bottom of the log then Fourie du Preez happened.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : What is the big announcement? How are they gearing up for trophies?
Personally I don’t think we should accept Robs lazy writing in terms of setting the scene providing the central premise etc. So in the interest of establishing value he should rewrite. That being said I agree with the prediction. It does seem to be getting easier at these stages to predict accurately so he has to add something. …
You do realize that Rob has a regular full time job as well as a family along with providing us a site to read about and discuss the Sharks. None of us are in a position to be asking anything more from Rob. We are all extremely lucky to have what we get, and if you can find a site that does a better job in your view, by all means go enjoy.
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : Oh and having known Rob for many years, both online and personally, I can assure you there is NOTHING lazy about him.
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : Was a big rumour about a NZ coach. John Mitchell announcement just made. Well done to the Bulls.
@GreatSharksa@GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : /a> (Comment 2) : @pastorshark (Comment 4) : By investing in a heavyweight coach, who used to hang around in the backwaters of Durban and not a CC coach at best
Guess it is back to getting schooled by another team coached by Mitchell. I remember the Lions giving us 40 points at Ellis Park in a CC final by a young team coached by Mitchell. Whilst we still think Everitt is a solution to our backline and attacking issues.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : That looks like a good signing…
Hear these Bulls are also looking for another NZ to add to their coaching team for SR next year. Can we please get Wayne Smith to become our Director of rugby. Please. We couldn’t beat the Rebels, Kings and Reds. Let’s not behave like ostriches. Must we also get a few 50 points at home for serious decisions to be made.
It amazes me how some teams take winning the SR trophy very serious while others hope to win it
@benji (Comment 13) : Correct.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 6) : I think you’ve completely miss-read the tongue-in-cheek overtones of coolfusions comment.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 12) : It will probably be the Mitchell/Spencer show, until somebody’s feelings get hurt, after which he’ll be fired again.
At least I won’t have to give my pitty-support to the bulls anymore…..I can go back to despising them.
I agree with Rob’s predictions, except Bulls will lose by more. I’m expecting at least 20 points difference at a minimum. Beauden back at 10, Canes will cut loose.