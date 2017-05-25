Super Rugby 2017: Round 14 predictions

Right – let’s get straight into these. That’s my way of saying I can’t find the motivation to write a preamble!

Blues v Chiefs (Friday 09h35)

Should be entertaining, with plenty of thrills and spills. Don’t expect the unexpected in terms of the result, though – the Chiefs will win by 8 points.

Reds v Force (Friday 11h45)

I guess the Reds will win, but let’s be honest, it’s not like anyway cares. I wonder if the players will bother to show up?

Sunwolves v Cheetahs (Saturday 07h15)

Plenty of thrills and spills here too – expect a high-scoring affair with lots of end to end action and fancy running. One thing you won’t see much of though, is tackling, which is probably why these two teams are where they are on the log. Sunwolves to win by 6 points.

Highlanders v Waratahs (Saturday 09h35)

Another game featuring a Kiwi side against, well, a non-Kiwi side. In 2017, we call that a mismatch. Highlanders to cruise to a 12-point win.

Rebels v Crusaders (Saturday 11h45)

Ok, read what I said above and then add that this is the best Kiwi side we’v seen in probably 5 seasons against the worst of a very very bad lot of Aussies this year. This is going to be an absolute pasting. Crusaders by 50.

Bulls v Hurricanes (Saturday 15h05)

At the risk of repeating myself…. I won’t. Let me rather ask: what do YOU think is going to happen? Canes by 15.

Sharks v Stormers (Saturday 17h15)

This one is going to be close. Squeaky bum time and all that. I’m going to give it to the Sharks based on home ground advantage and not much else. Sharks by 2.

Jaguares v Brumbies (Sabado 23h40)

Smart money is on the Jags here, but then again, the Brumbies managed to beat the Kings and the Jags did somehow lose to the Force. I feel I need to be sneaky here, so I’m going to go for a shock prediction and call a Brumbies win by 4 points.

Lions v Kings (Sunday 14h30)

Sunday rugby in the Republic? Skande! I’m afraid there will be no fairy-tale here and the Lions will win by 40 points.