“I AM the storm”, declare Sharks

The Sharks have delivered perhaps their most passionate and committed display of the season to date to record a comfortable 22-10 victory over the Stormers at Kings Park this evening.
Starting the game in imperious form, it was lock forward Ruan Botha who plucked the opening kick-off out of the drizzly evening sky to set the tone for a monstrous individual performance at the heart of a Sharks pack that never took a step back all game. With Thomas du Toit and Coenie Oosthuizen joining in, Botha and the others took the challenge to the Stormers, edging the lineout contest, standing form in the scrums and, most importantly, putting in massive hits on defence and punching holes with ball in hand.
Defence was a big theme for the whole side, though and with only a single try conceded in 80 minutes, it was the work done without ball in hand that was arguably most special about this display, with the Sharks repelling wave after wave of increasingly frantic Stormers attack, particularly in the second half.
Garth April slotted an early penalty, before the opening try to Johan Deysel set the Sharks up with an 8-0 lead over their opponents. The Sharks set the pace in those early exchanges and duly scored a second after good pressure in the 22 forced a penalty. Cobus Reinach took the quick tap and Stephan Lewies eventually crashed over after a patient build-up, the big lock scoring his first try in this competition after nearly 50 games in black and white.
Heading into the shed with a handy 15-0 lead, the Sharks had to work hard to prevent a far more direct Stormers team from scoring in the second half. A penalty and a try to SP Marais narrowed the gap to just five points, but to the Sharks’ credit, they showed great composure to prevent further damage and instead scored again themselves. That last try was a thing of beauty, with S’busiso Nkosi – a deserved man of the match – taking a wonderful pass as first receiver off a lineout 30 metres out. He brushed past a weak tackle from Ramone Samuels and blazed through to score under the posts with a cheeky swallow dive. April’s conversion capped a fine individual performance for the flyhalf as well and the Sharks were good value for their 12-point win over the Africa 1 conference leaders.
Thoughts go to Lukhanyo Am, though, who left the field int he first half with a broken jaw – an injury sure to curtail his involvement in the Springbok series against France.
Sharks (22): Tries Deysel, Lewies, Nkosi. Conversions April (2). Penalty April
Stormers (10): Try Marais. Conversion Marais. Penalty Marais.
Really impressive! The patience was so impressive…for our first try we hung onto the ball for a full 3 minutes before Deysel went over. And the defence! Great stuff, men!
Sympathies to Am if he is indeed out of the test matches…
It @pastorshark (Comment 1) : is great to b a Sharks supporter – brilliant game guys, well done! Awesome defense, amazing passion – keep it up! U guys rock!
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 3) : Now to up the consistency…
Another guy who took flak a few weeks ago and who was really good was Dan du Preez…keep it up young man…
Great victory!!! Sorry to hear of Am and hope he will be ready after the break! I’m sure he will get his chance at the end of year tour!
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : especially when playing “weaker” teams!!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : Commentator said 15 phases…..very impressive.
And it just seems like we got the better deal with that Ruan Botha fellow…
@pastorshark (Comment 9) : The best lock trio in SA, sad to be losing Etienne, but bok coach is too blind to see what was patently evident tonight…..then we wonder why players flee off-shore: talent and form is not being rewarded.
How immense was Johan Deysel? His defense was top notch. I didn’t see him miss a tackle and he put in some massive hits!
Wow, what a game from the boys. Well done. Special mention goes to Deysel, Nkosi and most of all Dan Du Preez. He finally delivered a performance that said I also want to be mentioned when people talk about a Bok loose trio. Well done young man. I must go back to Sbu Nkosi. Wow. That boy is a Bok. Pity he is only getting his chance now but wow. What a breath of fresh air from the norm. Rest of the guys, Connie, Thomas, Chilli, Charl, Botha, Lewis, Cobus (best scrumhalf performance I have seen from his in 2years), April, Kobus, Mvovo, JLDP, Charl, Odwa, Eitienne, AM…. thank you boys.
@jakkalas (Comment 11) : Really good…on the other thread I said he was the other guy who came in for major flak after the Kings guy who was massive today!!
Great Win .. !! I always enjoy beating the Stormers , Etzebeth is a show pony got hammered today , big boy but he does not know how to use it both incumbent bok locks were outplayed by our locks and what is with these articles everywhere that make it sound that the Stormers almost made a comeback and the sharks were lucky to win ? the commentators rave about how good a team the Stormers are and how good their players are but they were smashed today by a better team !!