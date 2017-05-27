robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Stormers


Brace yourselves for what Uncle Hugh would call a “ding dong battle” at the Tank this afternoon.

The Sharks need to win to keep pressure on the Lions and also to make sure they stay ahead of the Jaguares in the race for a top 8 finish.

For the Stormers, there’s a very real need to continue the resurgence that started against the Blues last time out, after an awful tour of New Zealand.

Kick-off in Durban is at 17h15.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Odwa Ndungane.

Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oliver Kebble.
Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Alister Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Juan de Jongh, 23 Seabelo Senatla.



  • Here we go hopefully we break our bad run against RSA teams

    Comment 1, posted at 27.05.17 17:14:40 by jdolivier
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Enjoy the match folks.

    Hopefully rugby is the winner. :mrgreen: ;-)

    Comment 2, posted at 27.05.17 17:14:58 by McLovin
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Best 10min of sharks rugby this season. 8-0 try by deysel conversion to follow

    Comment 3, posted at 27.05.17 17:26:48 by jdolivier
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 2) : Agreed, crappy weather, let’s hope for entertainment

    Comment 4, posted at 27.05.17 17:27:22 by jdolivier
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Good start from the Sharks

    Comment 5, posted at 27.05.17 17:28:53 by Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag jirre April. Why that nothing kick?

    Comment 6, posted at 27.05.17 17:30:14 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • See there are no offside lines again

    Comment 7, posted at 27.05.17 17:31:48 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Much better cleaning at the rucks from the Sharks

    Comment 8, posted at 27.05.17 17:38:44 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kolbe high on Nkosi, nice that the ass ref leaves it

    Comment 9, posted at 27.05.17 17:38:59 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 9) : lots of “ass refs” around these days.

    Comment 10, posted at 27.05.17 17:40:34 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 10) : Innocently meant assistant, but like your view better

    Comment 11, posted at 27.05.17 17:42:55 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Stormers are schooling us in the breakdown

    Comment 12, posted at 27.05.17 17:43:43 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Ducked into it my arse!

    Comment 13, posted at 27.05.17 17:43:55 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks allow the Stormers to make too much ground

    Comment 14, posted at 27.05.17 17:46:12 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 12) : Just about every team this year has

    Comment 15, posted at 27.05.17 17:47:24 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Van Wyk and Botha are enjoying playing against their old team.

    Comment 16, posted at 27.05.17 17:49:02 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 15) : True true. Wouldn’t it be nice having plumtree back, a lot more positives from that era, rucks, mauls and backline moves

    Comment 17, posted at 27.05.17 17:49:59 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : And the broken one against his

    Comment 18, posted at 27.05.17 17:50:31 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Bad luck Nkosi

    Comment 19, posted at 27.05.17 17:53:06 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Lack,of,experience by Nkosi…PICK IT UP!! Great grubber by Ruan Botha…

    Comment 20, posted at 27.05.17 17:53:29 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Stormers lucky to be only 15 behind.

    Atrocious handling. :roll:

    Comment 21, posted at 27.05.17 17:53:31 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great quick tap by Reinach…try time!!

    Comment 22, posted at 27.05.17 17:55:07 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Lewies scores…just what the doctor ordered…

    Comment 23, posted at 27.05.17 17:55:55 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks having some beautiful passages of play, keep that up guys!

    Comment 24, posted at 27.05.17 17:56:17 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Great stuff Sharkies!!

    Comment 25, posted at 27.05.17 17:56:23 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 15-0 after 37 minutes…

    Comment 26, posted at 27.05.17 17:56:33 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Botha with a great lineout steal…

    Comment 27, posted at 27.05.17 17:56:54 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good snipe

    Comment 28, posted at 27.05.17 17:57:06 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Odwa is on…

    Comment 29, posted at 27.05.17 17:57:22 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 21) : As much as you stir, you are a humble gentleman, thanks for that

    Comment 30, posted at 27.05.17 17:58:13 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Great defence by the Sharks 5m out…and that will be halftime…

    Comment 31, posted at 27.05.17 17:58:55 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 29) : Who went off?

    Comment 32, posted at 27.05.17 17:59:10 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 21) : :mrgreen:

    Comment 33, posted at 27.05.17 17:59:19 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Am, concussion test

    Comment 34, posted at 27.05.17 17:59:54 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 30) : Thanks. :oops: :mrgreen:

    Comment 35, posted at 27.05.17 18:00:04 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good half by the Sharks. Soaked up a lot of pressure and then struck back with a good try

    Comment 36, posted at 27.05.17 18:00:20 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I think Am is off and van Wyk has moved to 13…

    Comment 37, posted at 27.05.17 18:00:28 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : Barely hit submit then had to change 8 to 15. :mrgreen:

    Comment 38, posted at 27.05.17 18:00:56 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 34) : Aha…

    Comment 39, posted at 27.05.17 18:00:58 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 38) : I saw what you did there… :mrgreen:

    Comment 40, posted at 27.05.17 18:01:52 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • The concern I have for the Springboks is just how much better Botha and,Lewies have been than Etzebeth and PSdT…

    Comment 41, posted at 27.05.17 18:02:40 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Exeter won Premiership. Fairytale stuff.

    Comment 42, posted at 27.05.17 18:02:55 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 40) : Thought so. :grin:

    Comment 43, posted at 27.05.17 18:03:15 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 41) : Wish I could disagree. Eben & PSdt made to look rather average today.

    Comment 44, posted at 27.05.17 18:04:43 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • So far our locks are teaching the Bok locks a lesson

    Comment 45, posted at 27.05.17 18:05:39 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • With the wet conditions and empty stadium the Stormers probably think they’re back in NZ.

    Comment 46, posted at 27.05.17 18:06:17 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 46) : I could live with a third similarity to that tour by the end of this game… :mrgreen:

    Comment 47, posted at 27.05.17 18:09:20 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Am has failed his concussion test, looks like…

    Comment 48, posted at 27.05.17 18:11:54 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Well, now we know SP doesn’t like a du Preez twin bearing down on him… :mrgreen:

    Comment 49, posted at 27.05.17 18:13:01 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 15-3

    Comment 50, posted at 27.05.17 18:15:51 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • There were two particularly rubbish breakdown decisions by the ref in that move…my word!!

    Comment 51, posted at 27.05.17 18:15:56 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I’m guessing after that tackle Kolbe will also not enjoy a du Preez twin bearing down on him…

    Comment 52, posted at 27.05.17 18:19:02 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 52) : Oops…correction…it was Deysel…

    Comment 53, posted at 27.05.17 18:19:49 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • SP Marais’s offloads are pretty impressive

    Comment 54, posted at 27.05.17 18:19:50 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sensibly dealt with, all that…

    Comment 55, posted at 27.05.17 18:20:45 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Tackle in the air?

    Comment 56, posted at 27.05.17 18:21:31 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 55) : You have to give the tackler 30cm grace there. Kolbe is too short to reach the ground

    Comment 57, posted at 27.05.17 18:22:02 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks need to start playing again…

    Comment 58, posted at 27.05.17 18:22:31 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 53) : Same one-style special barber

    Comment 59, posted at 27.05.17 18:22:53 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Another great lineout steal by Lewies…

    Comment 60, posted at 27.05.17 18:23:10 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 59) : :lol: :mrgreen:

    Comment 61, posted at 27.05.17 18:23:46 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good grief. Their Bok hooker is kak

    Comment 62, posted at 27.05.17 18:23:48 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Brilliant

    Comment 63, posted at 27.05.17 18:24:42 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • De Villiers 50 from 48 balls.

    Comment 64, posted at 27.05.17 18:25:02 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lucky for sharks there looks like mvovo had last touch

    Comment 65, posted at 27.05.17 18:25:22 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Are we just defending the lead now?

    Comment 66, posted at 27.05.17 18:26:34 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 66) : Ja sharks need to seal it in the next 10 minutes

    Comment 67, posted at 27.05.17 18:27:05 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • There’s that influential bok hooker again

    Comment 68, posted at 27.05.17 18:28:13 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Stormpies back in the game. Sharks need to start playing again

    Comment 69, posted at 27.05.17 18:29:28 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • The Sharks need to wake up and start playing again…it’s been a pretty poor and passive half by us so far…

    Comment 70, posted at 27.05.17 18:29:41 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 69) : Would be nice if we competed in the rucks

    Comment 71, posted at 27.05.17 18:30:04 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • 15-10

    Comment 72, posted at 27.05.17 18:30:35 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 72) : Sharks 15 discarded fullback 10

    Comment 73, posted at 27.05.17 18:30:54 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Etzebeth & De Allende appear to have the same handling coach. One rule. Never pass. :roll:

    Comment 74, posted at 27.05.17 18:31:06 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Game on…15-10 after 57 minutes…

    Comment 75, posted at 27.05.17 18:31:24 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 74) : Domeen die ellendig can’t spell pass, that’s why

    Comment 76, posted at 27.05.17 18:31:45 by jdolivier

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Good defence du Preez…

    Comment 77, posted at 27.05.17 18:32:04 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks leaving the gate open

    Comment 78, posted at 27.05.17 18:32:37 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 73) : He has been quite good

    Comment 79, posted at 27.05.17 18:32:57 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good game Botha. ..

    Comment 80, posted at 27.05.17 18:33:27 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 71) : Apparently not part of the game plan.

    Comment 81, posted at 27.05.17 18:34:18 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Etzeberh should have been penalised there

    Comment 82, posted at 27.05.17 18:34:19 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Too passive there again, Sharks. Come on!

    Comment 83, posted at 27.05.17 18:34:47 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Jaaaaaaaaa!!! Nkosiiiiiii!!!

    Comment 84, posted at 27.05.17 18:35:45 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nkosi scores a fantastic try.

    Comment 85, posted at 27.05.17 18:35:50 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • All over red rover.

    Comment 86, posted at 27.05.17 18:35:53 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • FFS Reinach! The ref says use it then use it!!!!

    Comment 87, posted at 27.05.17 18:36:14 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Brilliant Nkosi…super kak Stormers defence!

    Comment 88, posted at 27.05.17 18:36:26 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Mah god, that kid is fire :smile:

    Comment 89, posted at 27.05.17 18:36:35 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Reckon that’s it.

    Well done Sharks. Certainly deserved it.

    Off to watch the cricket.

    Comment 90, posted at 27.05.17 18:37:01 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 88) : That Bok hooker again, this time with superb defence…

    Comment 91, posted at 27.05.17 18:37:06 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nkosi for inside centre :mrgreen:

    Comment 92, posted at 27.05.17 18:37:25 by Poisy
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Jeez my stream’s delayed! :lol:

    Comment 93, posted at 27.05.17 18:37:31 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 90) : Don’t do that…that is just hexing your opponent… :mrgreen:

    Comment 94, posted at 27.05.17 18:38:14 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Defend boys

    Comment 95, posted at 27.05.17 18:38:40 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 93) : Mine too. They were still forming and the try already happened

    Comment 96, posted at 27.05.17 18:39:21 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good decision

    Comment 97, posted at 27.05.17 18:40:12 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 93) : Should go see a doctor. :twisted:

    Comment 98, posted at 27.05.17 18:40:24 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag shame kolbe was bullied again…

    Comment 99, posted at 27.05.17 18:40:55 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That was a crap call

    Comment 100, posted at 27.05.17 18:40:58 by Poisy
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • bullshit decision through and through

    Comment 101, posted at 27.05.17 18:41:07 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • That Stormer was crawling!!! Second movement, third movement…you have to blow that!!!

    Comment 102, posted at 27.05.17 18:41:39 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 98) : :mrgreen: :lol:

    Comment 103, posted at 27.05.17 18:41:46 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Great defence Sharks…

    Comment 104, posted at 27.05.17 18:42:05 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Well done on defence, Nkosi! And the whole side…what I like seeing is the tackle being made and then the guys making an energetic effort to get back up so that they can defend again…

    Comment 105, posted at 27.05.17 18:43:32 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Holy crap the defense has been outstanding!

    Comment 106, posted at 27.05.17 18:43:45 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Wow just going and lying down on that ball behind the ruck. Are we playing the argies?

    Comment 107, posted at 27.05.17 18:44:18 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • De Kock out for 98. :evil: :evil: :evil:

    Comment 108, posted at 27.05.17 18:45:47 by McLovin

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • And the SP reverts to his Sharks form

    Comment 109, posted at 27.05.17 18:47:11 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • SP cocks up the penalty to touch and kicks it dead…

    Comment 110, posted at 27.05.17 18:47:12 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 106) : Simply outstandinng…

    Comment 111, posted at 27.05.17 18:48:43 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Stormpies playing too much in their 22

    Comment 112, posted at 27.05.17 18:49:06

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And SP panics again…

    • Comment 113, posted at 27.05.17 18:49:12 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Take the 3 points…..

    • Comment 114, posted at 27.05.17 18:50:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Kick the penalty please

    • Comment 115, posted at 27.05.17 18:51:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great play by Dan du Preez there….

    • Comment 116, posted at 27.05.17 18:51:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • First win the game

    • Comment 117, posted at 27.05.17 18:51:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I would have taken the 3….

    • Comment 118, posted at 27.05.17 18:52:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • wtf take the 3 man :roll:

    • Comment 119, posted at 27.05.17 18:52:30 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 112) : All part of the Fleck master plan. :roll:

    • Comment 120, posted at 27.05.17 18:52:41 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Screw the 3. Go for the jugular. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 121, posted at 27.05.17 18:53:23 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • That was close…had to take the 3 four minutes ago…

    • Comment 122, posted at 27.05.17 18:56:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 121) : We want to keep the Stormpies in the game and win by 1

    • Comment 123, posted at 27.05.17 18:57:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Hooter goes and the win is in the bag…..

    • Comment 124, posted at 27.05.17 18:59:00 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ninja wants too give me a heart attack.

    • Comment 125, posted at 27.05.17 19:00:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good win by the Sharks

    • Comment 126, posted at 27.05.17 19:00:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Just great defence by the Sharks today!

    • Comment 127, posted at 27.05.17 19:00:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good result for the Sharks.

    Great defence.

    Bossed the line outs.

    Well deserved.

    I’m off. Have a lovely evening all. :smile:

    Enjoy the win responsibly. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 128, posted at 27.05.17 19:00:52 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Chaps, we were 12 points up so we had to go for the BP try

    • Comment 129, posted at 27.05.17 19:01:17 by JustPlainSHARK Reply

    JustPlainSHARKCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 128) : Thanks…I think it really was well deserved…

    • Comment 130, posted at 27.05.17 19:01:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Well done guys, very well done. Defense was magnificent and even the handling was pretty damn good for a change

    • Comment 131, posted at 27.05.17 19:01:52 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Stream gone end result?

    • Comment 132, posted at 27.05.17 19:03:26 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 131) : Especially considering the conditions…

    • Comment 133, posted at 27.05.17 19:03:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 128) :Thanks! And visa versa. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 134, posted at 27.05.17 19:03:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 132) : We won 22-10

    • Comment 135, posted at 27.05.17 19:04:16 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Can anyone reasonably explain to me why on earth Damian de Allende is a Springbok?

    • Comment 136, posted at 27.05.17 19:04:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 135) : Awesome thanks

    • Comment 137, posted at 27.05.17 19:04:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 136) : He played under Allister

    • Comment 138, posted at 27.05.17 19:07:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Good win by the Sharks, always so good beating the stormers

    • Comment 139, posted at 27.05.17 19:08:36 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks should have had a penalty on the stormers 5m line with 5minitrs left. Kolisi very far from bound

    • Comment 140, posted at 27.05.17 19:10:42 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 138) : I said reasonable… :mrgreen: But ja…

    • Comment 141, posted at 27.05.17 19:12:00 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Must suck for the bulls even kings are beating them.

    • Comment 142, posted at 27.05.17 19:13:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 142) : Well, the Kings beat us… :mrgreen: But ja…on the log it must suck…

    • Comment 143, posted at 27.05.17 19:15:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • All the sharks locks had a turn to school the stormers locks. Not missing pissie steph at all. …

    • Comment 144, posted at 27.05.17 19:15:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This was a very satisfying win…

    • Comment 145, posted at 27.05.17 19:16:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 144) : Our locks were comfortably better…

    • Comment 146, posted at 27.05.17 19:17:20 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 146) : Just wish we could have kept oosie.

    • Comment 147, posted at 27.05.17 19:18:53 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 147) : Me too, me too…

    • Comment 148, posted at 27.05.17 19:20:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Fantastic game to attend. Stormers had no answer. Etzebeth couldn’t make a impact. Nkosi is so good and deysel flattened kolbe

    • Comment 149, posted at 27.05.17 19:23:32 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Fantastic win. Pity about Am probably losing out on his Bok opportunity

    • Comment 150, posted at 27.05.17 19:29:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Also CR had colemans number and i never actually noticed him in this game

    • Comment 151, posted at 27.05.17 19:29:55 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Am had a shiner under his eye i reckon precaution

    • Comment 152, posted at 27.05.17 19:30:35 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Enjoyed deysels defence, all his hits were good

    • Comment 153, posted at 27.05.17 19:32:29 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 151) : Or vermaak

    • Comment 154, posted at 27.05.17 19:32:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I heard am has a broken cheek

    • Comment 155, posted at 27.05.17 19:36:07 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 155) : Heard that too…

    • Comment 156, posted at 27.05.17 19:40:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 153) : His defence was excellent…for a guy who was so roundly criticised after the Kings game I thought he was brilliant…

    • Comment 157, posted at 27.05.17 19:42:20 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 153) : The first hakf 35mins that I saw, I thought Deysel really stepped up on both defense and attack….very happy when our guys rise above deserved criticism, and prove themselves.

    • Comment 158, posted at 27.05.17 20:41:10 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • They say am has a broken jaw.unfortunate for him

    • Comment 159, posted at 27.05.17 21:15:17 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 159) : Feel for him…

    • Comment 160, posted at 27.05.17 21:27:12 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

