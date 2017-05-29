Congrats Sharks!

Some good news for fans is that after this weekend’s results is that the Sharks have qualified for the Super Rugby knockout phase with two matches still to play.

With the Sharks having beaten the Stormers and the Jaguares suffering yet another home loss (to the Brumbies), The Africa 2 conference is now pretty much settled; the Sharks can no longer be overtaken into second place by the Argentine side, who trail by 18 points with just three games still to play. In order for the Sharks to not make it through as best-placed runner up in the conference, they’d need both the Bulls and Stormers to pass them on the log. The Bulls can reach a maximum of 30 log points, meaning just one more for the Stormers will see them qualify. Unless the Bulls manage to pass the Stormers, which is only mathematically possible now, it doesn’t matter to the Sharks what the Stormers do, although in that scenario, the assumption is that the Stormers somehow pick up zero points from their next three games, in which case they’ll end well behind the Sharks in any event.

The downside here is that, in beating the Kings on Sunday, the Lions assured themselves of first place in the group, holding a 14-point advantage over the Sharks with two games to play. There’s still plenty to play for, of course and the fates of the two teams are somewhat intertwined. As it stands, the Sharks would play the Crusaders in the quarter-final, a scenario I’m sure we’d all like to avoid. Should they end higher than 8th, though, or the Crusaders somehow drop below the Lions, that permutation could change.

The gambling man in me wonders whether we might find ourselves in the situation of the finishing position of both teams depending on the last match of the round, a clash between the Sharks and Lions at Kings Park. Last season, Johan Ackermann made a foolish decision to rest players for the final game and thus missed out on an opportunity to host the final. This time around, Rob du Preez could potentially be cast in the role of kingmaker; but it will be some time before we are in a position to know better.

All the same, I think we should say well done to the Sharks on what they’ve achieved so far.