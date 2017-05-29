Congrats Sharks!

Some good news for fans is that after this weekend’s results is that the Sharks have qualified for the Super Rugby knockout phase with two matches still to play.
With the Sharks having beaten the Stormers and the Jaguares suffering yet another home loss (to the Brumbies), The Africa 2 conference is now pretty much settled; the Sharks can no longer be overtaken into second place by the Argentine side, who trail by 18 points with just three games still to play. In order for the Sharks to not make it through as best-placed runner up in the conference, they’d need both the Bulls and Stormers to pass them on the log. The Bulls can reach a maximum of 30 log points, meaning just one more for the Stormers will see them qualify. Unless the Bulls manage to pass the Stormers, which is only mathematically possible now, it doesn’t matter to the Sharks what the Stormers do, although in that scenario, the assumption is that the Stormers somehow pick up zero points from their next three games, in which case they’ll end well behind the Sharks in any event.
The downside here is that, in beating the Kings on Sunday, the Lions assured themselves of first place in the group, holding a 14-point advantage over the Sharks with two games to play. There’s still plenty to play for, of course and the fates of the two teams are somewhat intertwined. As it stands, the Sharks would play the Crusaders in the quarter-final, a scenario I’m sure we’d all like to avoid. Should they end higher than 8th, though, or the Crusaders somehow drop below the Lions, that permutation could change.
The gambling man in me wonders whether we might find ourselves in the situation of the finishing position of both teams depending on the last match of the round, a clash between the Sharks and Lions at Kings Park. Last season, Johan Ackermann made a foolish decision to rest players for the final game and thus missed out on an opportunity to host the final. This time around, Rob du Preez could potentially be cast in the role of kingmaker; but it will be some time before we are in a position to know better.
All the same, I think we should say well done to the Sharks on what they've achieved so far.
Still not sure the other africa conf winners can be ranked above another africa conf that has higher points. Especially if you have beaten them in round robins… Anyway the Crusaders are due for a loss. Lets hope it is against us ????
@ebenp (Comment 1) : Suppose to be smily face not question marks at end
@ebenp (Comment 1) : Yeah, not sure where the fairness comes in. We are clearly one of the top 2 teams in the country, so Stormera shouldn’t be hosting a playoffs game.
It doesn’t even matter that the Stormers must face NZ teams if the rest of their conference is so poor. One can hardly compare the overall strength of Africa 1 to that of Africa 2.
I feel the Sharks’ best chances would be a quarter at Emirates, though even if we pull that one through we have to face Crusaders the following week either way.
Nice one Rob, did not know we are in yet.
Just quickly, Ward will probably be ready when we start again?
Also AE still need to sit out 1 game when we are back?
Hope the guys rest and recover well. Much needed.
Pat should also be ok when we get back?
@boertjie101 (Comment 5) : I am fairly sure that if the Sharks play the Lions in the quarter finals and win, we would not face the Crusaders until the final, presuming the Crusaders win the NZ conference. I would expect the most likely team we would face in the semi finals is the Hurricanes. If that makes you feel any better.
@ebenp (Comment 1) : if we just looked at log points Sharks would play Canes in NZ so not a lot easier!?