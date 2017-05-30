Hitting pause on the season

Well guys – I’m afraid that’s it for the Sharks for just over a month.

Super Rugby will carry on this coming weekend – but for the Aussie and Kiwi teams only (there was a reason, but I can’t remember it). The SA teams, including the Sharks, will be back in action on 1 July, which seems a long way away. Stupid system.

Things around here will inevitably be a bit quieter, although we will, of course, still discuss the upcoming international action.