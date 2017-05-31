Poisy’s master plan for Sharks dominance

With the international season kicking off (at least for us in the south) I thought it would be nice to discuss what the Sharks need to do to be a success year in and out.

I want to pay special focus to our junior structure and coaching. I don’t claim to know a lot about running a union – in fact the only thing I have ever run was a NGO sailing school with moderate success. However I believe as fans of the Sharks we have a right to an opinion and although I doubt the people in charge at the Sharks would ever look for ideas in a place like this (You’d be surprised – Ed) I would still be very interested to see what ideas are out there and what problems people see in our once great team.

So I will go first. What I would like to see is the Sharks Academy being great again. I remember it created 10 Boks in 10 years and it’s such a shame that it seems to me like it’s not good enough anymore.

I think they need to heavily invest in it and invest in the coaching, I think they need to hire young fresh coaches with new ideas and send them all over the world to get their coaching certificate, thus tying them down to a long term contract of five years minimum. With the current state in South Africa I believe it makes more sense to break the bank with your coaches than with players because as it stands players barely stick around for two seasons now if they are any good. So does it not make sense to focus on developing players year in and out?

The next thing with the Academy I would like to see is for the union to make a formal agreement with UKZN instead of Varsity College. Make it compulsory for each player to study a degree or diploma through the academy and UKZN and I mean any course including law and medicine. If you are failing you do not get to play until your grades are improved no matter who you are.

Each player as well must do 10 hours of community work each month to give back to the communities that support them.

With such an agreement we would be able to field a super strong team for the Impi, whether we are screwed by the corrupt administration again is of little consequence in my opinion because we still get to expose our players to a competitive competition. We found Sbu Nkosi thanks to the Varsity Shield and we can find more players.

Lastly I want to see the coaches that have coached in the academy recommend two players each for the Sharks Currie Cup squad and on any given match day two players from the Academy must start the game.

This so we see who can step up or can’t and if they all can’t than you need to hold the coaches that recommended them responsible because they are not doing their job the right way. People need to perform and when they don’t there need to be consequences.

For each year the under 19s and 21s must make the final of they respective competitions and if they don’t, then again we need to see consequences. Whether it’s demoting them and promoting those that did well. For e.g if under 19s win they final and under 21s fail in the semis than next year under 19s coach and his team coach the under 21s and the others move back down to under 19s.

It is important that as a rugby union we stay strong and move with the changing times, education is important as it brings a sense of freedom and options for one’s life. I believe there is a problem in the Sharks where the people there are there because they have nothing else behind them that they are there because rugby is all they have known and that will not bring success. I believe people in rugby should be there because they want to and love the game, not because they need to hence a more education approach for the academy. We want well balanced players with brains and brawn.

Anyway that’s it guys.