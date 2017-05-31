Poisy’s master plan for Sharks dominance

With the international season kicking off (at least for us in the south) I thought it would be nice to discuss what the Sharks need to do to be a success year in and out.
I want to pay special focus to our junior structure and coaching. I don’t claim to know a lot about running a union – in fact the only thing I have ever run was a NGO sailing school with moderate success. However I believe as fans of the Sharks we have a right to an opinion and although I doubt the people in charge at the Sharks would ever look for ideas in a place like this (You’d be surprised – Ed) I would still be very interested to see what ideas are out there and what problems people see in our once great team.
So I will go first. What I would like to see is the Sharks Academy being great again. I remember it created 10 Boks in 10 years and it’s such a shame that it seems to me like it’s not good enough anymore.
I think they need to heavily invest in it and invest in the coaching, I think they need to hire young fresh coaches with new ideas and send them all over the world to get their coaching certificate, thus tying them down to a long term contract of five years minimum. With the current state in South Africa I believe it makes more sense to break the bank with your coaches than with players because as it stands players barely stick around for two seasons now if they are any good. So does it not make sense to focus on developing players year in and out?
The next thing with the Academy I would like to see is for the union to make a formal agreement with UKZN instead of Varsity College. Make it compulsory for each player to study a degree or diploma through the academy and UKZN and I mean any course including law and medicine. If you are failing you do not get to play until your grades are improved no matter who you are.
Each player as well must do 10 hours of community work each month to give back to the communities that support them.
With such an agreement we would be able to field a super strong team for the Impi, whether we are screwed by the corrupt administration again is of little consequence in my opinion because we still get to expose our players to a competitive competition. We found Sbu Nkosi thanks to the Varsity Shield and we can find more players.
Lastly I want to see the coaches that have coached in the academy recommend two players each for the Sharks Currie Cup squad and on any given match day two players from the Academy must start the game.
This so we see who can step up or can’t and if they all can’t than you need to hold the coaches that recommended them responsible because they are not doing their job the right way. People need to perform and when they don’t there need to be consequences.
For each year the under 19s and 21s must make the final of they respective competitions and if they don’t, then again we need to see consequences. Whether it’s demoting them and promoting those that did well. For e.g if under 19s win they final and under 21s fail in the semis than next year under 19s coach and his team coach the under 21s and the others move back down to under 19s.
It is important that as a rugby union we stay strong and move with the changing times, education is important as it brings a sense of freedom and options for one’s life. I believe there is a problem in the Sharks where the people there are there because they have nothing else behind them that they are there because rugby is all they have known and that will not bring success. I believe people in rugby should be there because they want to and love the game, not because they need to hence a more education approach for the academy. We want well balanced players with brains and brawn.
The issue with UKZN, is that they burn the place down everytime exams stars.
Some good suggestions… Can I just say that the reason I love this forum is that we’re all given the room to voice our opinions,so thanks for that, Rob. I agree with you, Poisy, that accountability is going to be the key to success. I read somewhere that the Lions players are asked to explain each and every kick during the analysis of the weekends game. Immediately accountability takes centre stage and meaningless kicks are minimised. Also, I like the idea of training up coaches properly and keeping them in the system. Obviously you’d need to identify the best candidates, but they need to be learning from coaches around the world, not just within the same structures they’ve come through.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 1) : not only ukzn. Its a sign of the times in most varsities and college’s. Students are unhappy and it’s easy to dismiss they issues out of hand but until you experience what they experience day in and out you just won’t get it. I’m currently doing a electrical engineering course at a tvet college and there are strikes every block( college semester) usually after exams. You want to know the truth of tertiary education in South Africa email me
@Karl (Comment 2) : what’s your take on rdp?
Good article, Nkululeko.
I like the idea about investing more in our coaches. And the Sharks Academy has strayed from its original purpose, to produce Sharks and Springboks.
We need to build a better relationship with UKZN which will see our u19s and u21s playing Varsity Cup, as well as preparing them for careers after rugby.
@StevieS (Comment 5) : I really like the after rugby thing. Not everyone is gonna be a professional rugby player but you want the kids that don’t make it to say “hey it was fun while it lasted, thanks for the education and the experience” those type of people will continue to support sharks rugby and even sponsor other kids to go through the programme because of they experience with it.
So many kids don’t get the chance to go get a tertiary education but are decent rugby players. Can you imagine what a bursary or scholarship will do for those kids!
@StevieS (Comment 5) : thanks btw
With this kind of structure you proposing – which seems quite organized and rewarding – how is your NGO sailing school achieving moderate success??? Good article, think you send a copy to The Sharks company – this will have a lot of players thinking. Key is always what after rugby? Or you in the beginning of your career and sustain a career – ending injury – then you have your studies to fall back on.
In my opinion, the agents need to be scrutinized as well – how much of an influence do they have on players decisions to stay on or move on?
@DuToit04 (Comment 8) : In the 3years I was there (sailing school) my personal goals were to develop an Olympic sailor and unfortunately we didn’t even get close. Most we did was get a lot of previously disadvantaged youth to provincial and national competitions and best ever finish were msc regatta (provincials) 3rd, and lipton cup(nationals) 6th. Although the winning boat one year had 3 of our graduates and instructors.
As for agents and players, is there a fee other teams pay to get our players like a transfer fee especially when we release these players early?
@Poisy (Comment 6) : exactly what Sharks Academy should be for. An avenue for education and training for talented youngsters.
@Poisy (Comment 7) : My pleasure