Call ups to Bok ‘A’ team

As a result of various injuries and other call-ups to the main Springbok squad, Ruan Ackermann and Lwazi Mvovo have been given the call to join the Bok A team ahead of their matches against the French Barbarians.

Ruan Ackermann replaces Chris Cloete, who misses out as a reult of a suspension. Jean-Luc du Preez, who was last week summoned to the main Springbok squad, has not been replaced within the A team, so a flanker was needed.

Lukhanyo Am’s injury has caused a ripple effect, with Lionel Mapoe going up to the main Bok squad, while Lwazi Mvovo comes into the A team as backline support.

Further Springbok related news, Frans Steyn has joined the Bok setup in Plettenberg Bay, coming in from France a few days after the rest of the team. Steyn played for a Barbarians team against England this past Sunday, so he should be pretty match fit. Should Steyn get game time against France, it would be his first International action in 5 years, last having played during 2012.