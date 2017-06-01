Richard Ferguson

Call ups to Bok ‘A’ team


Posted in :Original Content, Springboks on 1 Jun 2017 at 08:14
As a result of various injuries and other call-ups to the main Springbok squad, Ruan Ackermann and Lwazi Mvovo have been given the call to join the Bok A team ahead of their matches against the French Barbarians.

Ruan Ackermann replaces Chris Cloete, who misses out as a reult of a suspension. Jean-Luc du Preez, who was last week summoned to the main Springbok squad, has not been replaced within the A team, so a flanker was needed.

Lukhanyo Am’s injury has caused a ripple effect, with Lionel Mapoe going up to the main Bok squad, while Lwazi Mvovo comes into the A team as backline support.

Further Springbok related news, Frans Steyn has joined the Bok setup in Plettenberg Bay, coming in from France a few days after the rest of the team. Steyn played for a Barbarians team against England this past Sunday, so he should be pretty match fit. Should Steyn get game time against France, it would be his first International action in 5 years, last having played during 2012.



7 Comments

  • 5 wasted years thanks to HM and JR… Steyn should have been greatest Bok ever with 2 or 3 WC winners’ medals.

  • @Kabouter (Comment 1) : JR?

    I have to agree, watching the 2007 WC I thought we were seeing a revolution in Bok rugby. Here we were, running the ball, not just kicking everything, a winning coach, a winning team still able to compete at the next WC…

    Then a sad case of reality hit :???:

  • @StevieS (Comment 2) : I’m guessing Jurie Roux

  • @Kabouter (Comment 1) : Agree 100% One of the best talents in world rugby wasted, mostly because of petty shit indigenous to South African rugby.

  • I’m not sure Steyn’s call up is a good thing. He looked lethargic and overweight when he played for the Barbarians, didn’t break the line once and basically looked jaded compared to the noobs in the Pom backline. How he’s going to add value for the Boks, besides the odd French expression or garlic escargot recipe, is beyond me.

    I suppose he can kick from far, so that’s something.

  • I see Nick Schonert was in line for England.

    http://m.sport24.co.za/sport24/Rugby/taylor-schonert-ruled-out-of-england-tour-20170601

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 5) : If he keeps duhduh out of the team, then he’s worth his weight in gold :twisted:

