Sharks XV in township action

While Super Rugby may not be happening for the Sharks this weekend, that doesn’t mean the Supersport Rugby Challenge won’t carry on and the Sharks XV return to the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont township on Saturday for a clash against the Griffons.

The game kicks off at 3pm and entrance to the ground is free. The Sharks are working with Durban Tourism to provide bus transportation to the game and details of that can be found here.

Regular props Juan Schoeman and Johnny Meyer return to the side this week, after missing the last outing (a loss to Free State) while on tour to Singapore with the Super Rugby side. The rest of the pack is unchanged, with Keegan Daniel operating as vice captain from the number 8 position.

Changes amongst the back see young Courtney Winnaar move from flyhalf to fullback, with Benhard Janse van Rensburg slotting in at 10. Ilunga Mukendi starts at wing, with S’bura Sitohle at centre. The side will be captained by Odwa Ndungane.

Sharks XV: 15 Courtney Winnar, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Ilunga Mukend, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rohan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (v/capt), 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Jean Driste, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Danruch Visagie, 22 Tristan Blewett