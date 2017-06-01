Super Rugby 2017: Round 15 Predictions

This week, it’s only the Kiwi’s and Aussies in action. Yes, I know, it makes as much sense to me as it does to you, but these are the days of our SANZAAR lives, after all.
Blues v Reds (Friday 09h35)
Tough one this. Not really. This is going to go the way every other Kiwi-Aussie match has gone this year, with a home win. Blues by 9.
Crusaders v Highlanders (Saturday 04h35)
This should be worth getting up early for and no mistake. The Saders have made a lot of changes to their side and it remains to be seen whether that has any effect on their rhythm. They’ve such a good squad, though, that it’s hard to see any results other than another win for the Christchurch side. Crusaders to win by around 8 points.
Chiefs v Waratahs (Saturday 07h05)
See above, I’m afraid. The Chiefs are not going to lose against a Waratahs team that have simply shown us nothing at all this season. Chiefs by 10.
Brumbies v Rebels (Saturday 11h45)
The Brumbies seem to finally be taking their “conference leader” billing a bit more seriously and having strung together two away wins in a row, must be eyeing a strong finish to the season starting with a decent home victory here. The Rebels will scrap, but they won’t have enough to win, so expect the Brumbies to prevail by around 6 points.
Force v Hurricanes (Saturday 13h55)
No contest. Hurricanes to win by 15.
I’ll go with those picks too…
Congrats Rob, you’ve muscled up the energy to do a prediction report on the most useless weekend in “Super” Rugby history….Saders vs Landers the only SR game (unless I missed another kiwi derby) – and to think, the ozzies wanted the kiwis all to themselves