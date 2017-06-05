First test non starters and doubtfuls

The Springboks kick off their test series against France on Saturday, and will start the series without Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende.

SA Rugby confirmed that both players will miss the first test on Saturday. Vermeulen played in Toulon’s loss against Clermont yesterday evening and will only join the squad on Tuesday. Jean-Luc du Preez was called into the squad for exactly this reason.

De Allende is ruled out as a result of an injury.

Meanwhile, another centre in Lionel Mapoe is doubtful to start the test as a result of some niggle.

The details surrounding the injuries are quite vague, with no press release out with information, rather just a simple tweet.

With de Allende out and Mapoe doubtful, a return to the starting line-up for Frans Steyn looks increasingly likely.