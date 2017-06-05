First test non starters and doubtfuls

The Springboks kick off their test series against France on Saturday, and will start the series without Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende.
SA Rugby confirmed that both players will miss the first test on Saturday. Vermeulen played in Toulon’s loss against Clermont yesterday evening and will only join the squad on Tuesday. Jean-Luc du Preez was called into the squad for exactly this reason.
De Allende is ruled out as a result of an injury.
Meanwhile, another centre in Lionel Mapoe is doubtful to start the test as a result of some niggle.
The details surrounding the injuries are quite vague, with no press release out with information, rather just a simple tweet.
With de Allende out and Mapoe doubtful, a return to the starting line-up for Frans Steyn looks increasingly likely.
I see them both as passengers…to be honest – not a fan of either of these two so I cannot say I see it as a loss?
Doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in a Bok revival, does iy?
@StevieS (Comment 2) :
I’d be happy with Steyn starting with all the injuries taken into account. How long will Rohan be out? Would love to see him and Am play together in the future with Sbu Nkosi on the one wing and Skosan or van Wyk on the other.
@DuToit04 (Comment 1) : Agreed although I think Duane can still add something positive to the Boks in regards of having a ball poacher on the park.
@Quintin (Comment 5) : Haven’t seen him play in a while, what is his poaching abilities like these days if you have to compare him with JL du Preez?
Oh noooooo…de Allende can’t play…I’m gutted…NOT!
So with the centres we have remaining what are the starting centre choices? 12. Steyn 13. Serfontein or 12. Serfontein 13. Kreil/ de jough. I’d rather go for the former however I’d have loved to see 12. Steyn 13. Am, alas not be be.
just for the hell of it for Saturday I’d select the team as follows:
1.Beast 2.Marx 3.Coenie 4.Etzebeth 5. PSDT 6. Kriel 7. JL du Preez 8. Whitely (c)
9. Cronje 10.Jantjies 11. Leyds 12.Steyn 13.Serfontein 14.Skosan 15.Kriel.
Bench – 16.Kitshoff 17.Chiliboy 18.Malherbe 19.Mostert 20.Kolisi 21.Hougaard 22. de Jough 23.Rhule
@HeinF (Comment 6) : No idea about this season as he’s only played about 3 games in the Top 14 but it is a skill set he’s always been keen to use and I feel we need some experienced help at the breakdowns.
@Hulk (Comment 9) : If Kriel was going to start I would also have it at fullback, has played his most effective rugby there tis year.
@Quintin (Comment 10) : Okay thanks. Let’s hope the Duane that shows up is the one from 2015!
sounds like we might see Mostert starting as well as Andries Coetzee . Not sure where that leaves Jesse Kriel
@Zibbie (Comment 13) : Mostert starting over the Stormers “dynamic” duo is a big call especially if AC is picking the team. How’s Coetzee’s defence?
@Zibbie (Comment 13) : @Hulk (Comment 14) : If PSdT is carrying the form he had in the Sharks game into these camps then there is no way he can start, would be hard to justify a spot on the bench even. I still wonder if he is not carrying an injury.
Duane hasnt had a good Bok showing in how long now? Prove to be on song again and I can get behind any player but going on the past showings while ignoring current form/youngsters is and always will be a mistake
The injury to Die Ellendige is not good news……………………………………………..for the French, that means the outside backs will actually see the ball lol. The loss of Vermeulen means we do sacrifice some physicality upfront so Kolisi will be either at 6 or 7 and the Kriel or Mahoje will cover the other spot and the bench. With Dom een and Mapoe out we will most likely have a Frans Steyn/Jan Serfon tein centre combo. Both physical and both with the X-Factor. Jessie can be on the bench as he can cover centre, wing and fullback.
From the SA Rugby Statement:
Vermeulen picked up a shoulder injury while leading French club side Toulon in the Top 14 final on Sunday evening against Clermont. The experienced Springbok loose forward will undergo further examinations when he joins up with the Springbok squad on Tuesday in Pretoria.
De Allende is still covering from the quad contusion he sustained while playing for the DHL Stormers in the last round of Vodacom Super Rugby action.
Mapoe, meanwhile, is currently struggling with a hamstring strain and is in his final stage of rehabilitation. He will be managed carefully during this week’s training, according to Springbok coach Allister Coetzee. However, the midfielder will not be considered for selection for this coming Saturday’s first of three Tests with the French.
@Hulk (Comment 8) : de Jongh isn’t in the Bok squad
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : @Zibbie (Comment 13) : Really hope Mostert gets some time on the field as both of the Streamers locks are severely lacking any sort of form.
@Baylion (Comment 19) : @Mutley (Comment 17) : You guys know ho long Rohan will be out?
@Quintin (Comment 20) : When is AE back?? See him as a better option than Rohan
@Baylion (Comment 19) : Wasn’t he called up from Sa A? Thought I read that somewhere.