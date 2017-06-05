robdylan

Sharks XV turn the screws


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 5 Jun 2017 at 09:00
Tagged with :

Captain Odwa Ndungane led from the front, scoring a hat-trick of tries on Saturday afternoon as the Sharks XV hammered the Griffons by 50 points in Clermont.

The 60-10 win, with a bonus point, saw the Sharks team score nine tries to just one against and sees them now comfortably in touch on the SuperSport Rugby Challenge Central Section log, with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

S’bura Stihole, Khaya Majola and Ndungane all scored tries in a tight first half, that saw the hosts lead by just 20-10 after 40 minutes. Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a penalty and a conversion for good measure. The second period, though, was a different story, as the Sharks XV scored 40 unanswered points.

Centre Marius Louw – who seemed to be at the heart of all that was good about the Sharks’ attack – scored the fourth himself, with young fullback Courtney Winnaar adding a fifth not long afterwards. Louw set up Ndungane’s second, before leaving the old timer to do the hard work himself for a third, 15 minutes from the end.

Tristan Blewett and Sithole (again) scored in the last few minutes to further inflate the scoreline. The Sharks XV now face a tricky away game against the Leopards this weekend.

Sharks XV (60): Tries: S’bura Sithole (2), Odwa Ndungane (3), Khaya Majola, Marius Louw, Courtney Winnaar, Tristan Blewett. Conversions: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (3), Danrich Visagie (3). Penalties: Janse van Rensburg
Griffons (10): Try: Jasper Wiese, Conversion: Duan Pretorius. Penalty: Pretorius



7 Comments

  • Well done, boys!!! Great result. Good to see Idea getting his name on the scoresheet.

    • Comment 1, posted at 05.06.17 09:12:38 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 1) : Guess the auto correct? My money is on Odwa :)

    • Comment 2, posted at 05.06.17 09:40:30 by Southern_Shark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Southern_SharkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Southern_Shark (Comment 2) : :lol: Was wondering If it was maybe one of StevieS’ friends that only he and a handful of people knew.

    • Comment 3, posted at 05.06.17 09:53:56 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Southern_Shark (Comment 2) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : Haha autocorrect got me :sad: :lol:

    • Comment 4, posted at 05.06.17 12:12:56 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I see that Supersport showed highlights at halftime of the junior boks game of this game.

    • Comment 5, posted at 05.06.17 16:23:53 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Rob any news on Louw as he seemed injured after falling?

    • Comment 6, posted at 05.06.17 17:57:37 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Some what more interested in this team than I am the Boks vs Frogs and lions vs ABs series.

    keeping an eye in the jr boks though, any feedback on how well faf is playing at scrumhalf off the bench ?

    Mara louw pushing for greater honors at the moment, Sithole is like a Phoenix raising these days.

    • Comment 7, posted at 05.06.17 18:04:16 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

