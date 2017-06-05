Sharks XV turn the screws

Captain Odwa Ndungane led from the front, scoring a hat-trick of tries on Saturday afternoon as the Sharks XV hammered the Griffons by 50 points in Clermont.
The 60-10 win, with a bonus point, saw the Sharks team score nine tries to just one against and sees them now comfortably in touch on the SuperSport Rugby Challenge Central Section log, with a game in hand over most of their rivals.
S’bura Stihole, Khaya Majola and Ndungane all scored tries in a tight first half, that saw the hosts lead by just 20-10 after 40 minutes. Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a penalty and a conversion for good measure. The second period, though, was a different story, as the Sharks XV scored 40 unanswered points.
Centre Marius Louw – who seemed to be at the heart of all that was good about the Sharks’ attack – scored the fourth himself, with young fullback Courtney Winnaar adding a fifth not long afterwards. Louw set up Ndungane’s second, before leaving the old timer to do the hard work himself for a third, 15 minutes from the end.
Tristan Blewett and Sithole (again) scored in the last few minutes to further inflate the scoreline. The Sharks XV now face a tricky away game against the Leopards this weekend.
Sharks XV (60): Tries: S’bura Sithole (2), Odwa Ndungane (3), Khaya Majola, Marius Louw, Courtney Winnaar, Tristan Blewett. Conversions: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (3), Danrich Visagie (3). Penalties: Janse van Rensburg
Griffons (10): Try: Jasper Wiese, Conversion: Duan Pretorius. Penalty: Pretorius
Well done, boys!!! Great result. Good to see Idea getting his name on the scoresheet.
@StevieS (Comment 1) : Guess the auto correct? My money is on Odwa
@Southern_Shark (Comment 2) : Was wondering If it was maybe one of StevieS’ friends that only he and a handful of people knew.
@Southern_Shark (Comment 2) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : Haha autocorrect got me
I see that Supersport showed highlights at halftime of the junior boks game of this game.
Rob any news on Louw as he seemed injured after falling?
Some what more interested in this team than I am the Boks vs Frogs and lions vs ABs series.
keeping an eye in the jr boks though, any feedback on how well faf is playing at scrumhalf off the bench ?
Mara louw pushing for greater honors at the moment, Sithole is like a Phoenix raising these days.