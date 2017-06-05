Sharks XV turn the screws

Captain Odwa Ndungane led from the front, scoring a hat-trick of tries on Saturday afternoon as the Sharks XV hammered the Griffons by 50 points in Clermont.

The 60-10 win, with a bonus point, saw the Sharks team score nine tries to just one against and sees them now comfortably in touch on the SuperSport Rugby Challenge Central Section log, with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

S’bura Stihole, Khaya Majola and Ndungane all scored tries in a tight first half, that saw the hosts lead by just 20-10 after 40 minutes. Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a penalty and a conversion for good measure. The second period, though, was a different story, as the Sharks XV scored 40 unanswered points.

Centre Marius Louw – who seemed to be at the heart of all that was good about the Sharks’ attack – scored the fourth himself, with young fullback Courtney Winnaar adding a fifth not long afterwards. Louw set up Ndungane’s second, before leaving the old timer to do the hard work himself for a third, 15 minutes from the end.

Tristan Blewett and Sithole (again) scored in the last few minutes to further inflate the scoreline. The Sharks XV now face a tricky away game against the Leopards this weekend.

Sharks XV (60): Tries: S’bura Sithole (2), Odwa Ndungane (3), Khaya Majola, Marius Louw, Courtney Winnaar, Tristan Blewett. Conversions: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (3), Danrich Visagie (3). Penalties: Janse van Rensburg

Griffons (10): Try: Jasper Wiese, Conversion: Duan Pretorius. Penalty: Pretorius