Big Andre back in action

Paul Anthony’s Sharks XV head to Potchefstroom this weekend to play a must-win SuperSport Rugby challenge fixture against the Leopards, bolstered by the inclusion of regular Super Rugby centre Andre Esterhuizen.

Anthony has taken advantage of the Super Rugby break and strengthened his team with a number of players from Robert du Preez’s squad; the opportunity for Esterhuizen to regain match fitness after a long suspension will, of course, benefit the Super Rugby coach as well. Big Andre replaces Marius Louw at inside cente, perhaps somewhat harshly after a fine performance by Louw against the Griffons last weekend.

Also in the side this week are Sbu Nkosi, who replaces Ilunga Mukendi at left wing, Garth April, who starts at flyhalf for Benhard Janse van Rensburg, and flanker Jacques Vermeulen, who takes over at blind side flank from Wian Vosloo.

Sharks XV: 15 Courtney Winnar, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (v/capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Jean Droste, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Tristan Blewett