Fresh backline for France

The Springbok team to face France in Pretoria this weekend has been announced, with four debutants in the starting team.
All four debutants are in the backline as Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan earn their first Test caps. Coetzee, Rhule and Skosan make for an exciting back three that should be fantastic on attack, but questions could be asked about their defensive capabilities.
Elton Jantjies is outside Cronje to make his first match a little easier, with Bulls duo Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel combining in midfield.
Captain Whiteley is joined by Oupa Mohoje and Siya Kolisi in the back row of the pack. Surprisingly, Pieter-Steph du Toit is not accompanying Eben Etzebeth in the second row, Franco Mostert rather getting the nod. Beast Mtawarira, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe complete an entirely local starting fifteen.
There is a fifth debutant waiting on the bench in Dillyn Leyds. Francois Hougaard and Frans Steyn are the other backline reserves, sure to bring some impact off the bench. Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff and Coenie Oosthuizen is sure to feature in the second half, while Jean-Luc du Preez is set to add to his single cap off the bench.
The Springbok team to face France in Pretoria:
15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 0 caps, 0 points
14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 0, 0
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 17, 15 (3t)
12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 26, 10 (2t)
11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 0, 0
10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 11, 78 (12c, 18p)
9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 0, 0
8. Warren Whiteley (Emirates Lions, captain), 15, 15 (3t)
7. Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Cheetahs), 15, 0
6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 16, 0
5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 7, 0
4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers), 54, 10 (2t)
3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), 15, 0
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 2, 0
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 87, 10 (2t)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 5, 0
17. Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux-Bègles, France), 10, 0
18. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 23, 15 (3t)
19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 20, 15 (3t)
20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 1, 0
21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England), 39, 25 (5t)
22. Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France), 53, 132 (10t, 5c, 21p, 3d)
23. Dillyn Leyds (DHL Stormers), 0, 0
Interesting facts and milestones:
· The first Test match between South Africa and France took place in Bordeaux on 11 January, 1913. South Africa, captained by Billy Millar, won the match 38-5, scoring nine tries in the process, which, to date, is still a Springbok match record for tries against France.
· This Test match will be the third match at Loftus Versfeld between the two countries. The previous two, in 1975 and 1980, were comfortably won by South Africa with a combined score of 70-33.
· South Africa’s record against France at home: P: 21; W: 10; L: 6; D: 5; PF: 438; PA: 322; Win%: 48%.
· This encounter will be the Boks’ 40th Test match against France.
· South Africa’s overall record against France: P: 39; W: 22; L: 11; D: 6; PF: 783; PA: 578; Win%: 56%.
· The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 265. There are 54 caps in the backline with 211 caps amongst the forwards. On the bench there are a further 151 caps.
· The average caps per player in the backline are eight, the forwards 26 while the players on the bench average 19.
· The average age of the starting 15 is 26.
· The tallest player in the squad is Eben Etzebeth (2.04m) and the shortest Elton Jantjies and Bongi Mbonambi (1.76m). The heaviest players are Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff (125kg) and the lightest players are Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronjé and Dillyn Leyds (85kg).
· In the starting 15, only Kolisi, Etzebeth and Mtawarira have previously played against France.
· Frans Steyn last played a Test for the Springboks in September, 2012. That match was against New Zealand in Dunedin.
· Warren Whiteley is South Africa’s 58th Springbok captain. The 14th Springbok captain from the Golden Lions.
· The following Test debutants will receive Springbok numbers as follows: Ross Cronjé #882; Courtnall Skosan #883 and Andries Coetzee #884. Should Dillyn Leyds be used as a substitute his Springbok number will be #885. Raymond Rhule has not played in a Test match before, but he earned his Springbok number (#845) in 2012 while touring with the Springboks to Ireland, Scotland and England.
· Elton Jantjies needs 22 points to reach 100 points in Test rugby.
· Frans Steyn needs 18 points to reach 150 points in Test rugby.
Ouch… Or maybe we need new blood.. Time will tell
My only surprise is putting Frans Steyn on the bench, otherwise no real surprises.
That is an even kakker team than I thought possible.
@Pokkel (Comment 3) : ja . the loosies gets me .. rest not bad
@Zibbie (Comment 4) : The Bulls centres
Not trying to be too negative but there are some serious weak spots in this team and it could all implode badly, especially if the French come out ready to play. Reading that team list just doesn’t inspire confidence. Think we in for a repeat of 2016…hope im wrong
How do the bulls centres get in there? How did siya get in there? Surely makes more sense to let the inside centre be a lions guy if we planning to attack! Sigh I will never understand South African rugby
One look at that team had me searching for alternatives to watching the game. No balance in loose trip and centres are not great.
I compare it to the squad chosen by NZ and realise how far we have fallen behind.
I bet this team could lose to the blues as well
@Poisy (Comment 7) : I don’t think there is a Lions inside centre in the squad. But yeh get your points
@Pokkel (Comment 5) : the bulls outside center at inside center and bulls fullback you mean ?
Boks by plenty.
@Poisy (Comment 7) : That’s why we’re Sharks supporters, SA rugby in general makes zero sense to us….Go Sharks.
I think SA-A will be more exciting than this….but even Sharkxv has me more excited than them.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : and there lies the problem. I’m so fed up with bok rugby. I will watch the bok A side instead
I really wanted to avoid being overly negative but I’m really not inspired by the selections (although I’m not surprised). Loose Trio makes little sense and the centers confuse me even more. I will always stand behind the Boks but if we manage to win this series (which I fully expect us to do), I fear we’ll go into the RC with a false sense of confidence and some serious weaknesses when we play better teams.
I know I am repeating what several have already said, but it does deserve repeating: The Bulls centres…REALLY?!
It just doesn’t look like the best side on paper, does it? Oh well…good luck, boys…
Frans Steyn has scored more points than the whole starting line-up put together – and he has only scored 132 points in a Springbok jersey…
I guess that is just where we’re at at the moment…
Sigh…
A team to strike fear into their opponents – not, and there lies the genius of this team/plan – make the opposition complaceent and give ourselves a chance of catching them not at their best.
Anyway, all the best to Warren Whitely and the team.
Nothing really exciting in this team. The Centre pair probably the most boring AC could find. True to form Coetzee…
I simply can’t imagine that Frans Steyn is thrilled about returning to Bok Rugby for a spot on the bench behind this backline.
Maybe this team could beat the French (although I don’t think so) but they will not beat the All Blacks!!!!!
The worst defender in Super Rugby on the wing next to one Bulls centre and Bulls fullback
@JD (Comment 22) : How many beers have you had????? Not only can this team not beat the French and the ABs, but it would also lose to Aus, Arg, Japan, Italy, and any of the Home Unions second teams missing their B&I Lions!
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : The worst defender in Super Rugby with 0 Bok caps How in the world do you give a first cap to the worst defensive wing????
@Dancing Bear (Comment 24) : don’t forget the SA A side!!!
@JD (Comment 22) : Silly comment. We aren’t playing the All Blacks now.
If you look at the All Black squad, in virtually every position they have a player with around 50 caps or more, their first back-up has 25-50 caps and their third back-up is a relative rookie.
After HM’s Geriatric Boks we are in a building phase, accept it, with only 3 players in the squad with more than 50 caps and 21 players with less than 20 caps.. Our squad has 513 caps, the AB squad has 1100+ caps.
We’re not going to beat the top team in the world this year.
The team for Saturday looks iffy because most of the players have little international experience. We are not in a position to have a rookie slot into an established team, we have a new team with less than 500 caps.
TBH, this is what should have happened last year, selecting a Lions core.
@JD (Comment 26) : SA A is only playing next Friday, they only started practice this week
@Baylion (Comment 27) : I’m happy that there is a Lion’s core, I accept that we have to rebuild…but the Bulls Centres?!