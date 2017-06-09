Richard Ferguson

De Jongh asked to lead


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :France Series 2017, Original Content, Springboks on 9 Jun 2017 at 08:31
Tagged with : , , , , , , ,

Juan de Jongh has been appointed SA A team captain by coach Johan Ackermann for the 2 match series against the French Barbarians.

De Jongh is one of the most experienced players in the squad as well as having experience leading the Stormers.

There are a total of 7 players in the squad who have donned the Green and Gold boasting a total of 78 Test caps: De Jongh, Uzair Cassiem, Ruan Combrinck, Lwazi Mvovo, Trevor Nyakane, Francois Venter and Jano Vermaak.

The SA A team is in Durban gearing up for their first match, June 16 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.



1 Comment

  • No comments on Jdj’s captaincy from 8 this morning… Is it because everyone’s happy he’s the A-side skipper?

    • Comment 1, posted at 09.06.17 14:04:28 by Karl Reply
    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.