De Jongh asked to lead

Juan de Jongh has been appointed SA A team captain by coach Johan Ackermann for the 2 match series against the French Barbarians.

De Jongh is one of the most experienced players in the squad as well as having experience leading the Stormers.

There are a total of 7 players in the squad who have donned the Green and Gold boasting a total of 78 Test caps: De Jongh, Uzair Cassiem, Ruan Combrinck, Lwazi Mvovo, Trevor Nyakane, Francois Venter and Jano Vermaak.

The SA A team is in Durban gearing up for their first match, June 16 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.