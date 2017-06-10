Boks bash frustrated French

The Springboks started the 2017 International season with a bang, beating the French 37 – 14 in a match that was much tighter than the scoreline suggests.
The Springboks scored 4 tries to 2 in a good first hit out against a patchy French team. As much praise as you want to heap on the Boks, we must remember that this is far from a full strength France side. The second test should see a stiffer challenge in Durban next Saturday.
There was plenty of passion on the field even before the whistle, as tears flowed at the singing of the anthems, a real sign of love and respect for the Green and Gold jersey.
Allister Coetzee hit the nail on the head by selecting a Lions backbone of Marx, Mostert, Whiteley, Cronje, Jantjies and Coetzee. There was an understanding there that could only come from playing at franchise level, and that influential spine was exactly what the Springboks needed to play so well in their first game together.
The positives from this match outweigh the negatives, but there are still areas that require attention. The French put our set pieces under immense pressure, we were never truly dominant in a scrum and the lineouts seemed to be a gamble with every throw. It could be that the French put enough pressure on by competing so well, or it could be as a result of this pack playing together for the first time. Either way, it needs attention before the second test, and more importantly, before the Rugby Championship later in the year.
The attacking prowess of this team far exceeds anything put together by Boks 2016, with line breaks happening more than once every 40 minutes of rugby played. My initial concern when the team was announced was defence, and that did prove a factor earlier in the match, when the French broke the line at will. The defensive lines really improved as the game went on and was evident in the final minutes as the Boks kept out a desperate France side.
All in all, a positive result for a new team. A definite shot of confidence early in the season, something that was clearly missing last year. Along with the positive there is still some real work that needs to be done, and improvement will be key to a series clinching victory in Durban.Tweet
Weaknesses … defence. Our fringe defence was weak and we did not drift well. A better team would have punished us.
Center combination didn’t work well as a combo.
Loosies didn’t look balanced, poor hands.
Positives … flyhalf desision making, scrumhalf quicker and crisp. Marx looked and played like bismark and we played a no5 lock who hit ruck after ruck
Lots of shape on attack. Passion from no 15 and we shifted the first contact as opposed to just bashing it up
@byron (Comment 1) : Pretty much spot on…all in all much better…defence is my biggest concern. But this was a good start…
This was probably the Boks best performance since beating the All Blacks in 2014 so pleased as punch with the result. I think everyone did their job and the only changes I’d make for next weekend is start Steyn and Jean-luc. We just looked better with both of them on the field. Unfortunately that means one of the centers needs to be benched. I feel Kreil had a better game so he’d stay. For the RC though, I’d keep Frans at 12 and play Am at 13 with Kreil slugging it out with Coetzee for the fullback spot. A special mention must go to Ross Cronjie who distributed with speed and precision what a fantastic effort. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such attacking intent from the Boks, hope to see more whilst we work on tightening the defense. I’d like to see our defensive line rush up faster much like the B&I Lions did against the Crusaders this morning. I feel our defensive line at the moment isn’t aggressive enough and we concede far to much territory whilst marking our opposite numbers. However we’ve got the next 2 games to get some cohesion in this team and best of luck to the players and backroom staff for the remainder of the series. They have my full support.
@Hulk (Comment 3) : Fair comments all the way through…I would just simply never pick Kriel at 13…he cannot defend in that channel. The second try came ONLY due to that fact and Kriel was immediately subbed. With Steyn and Serfontein at centre our defence improved 10-fold…so that’s the way I’d go…
Bad luck to Argentina, who lost to England in the last minute…34-38…