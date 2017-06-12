Mapoe fit, Venter joins Boks

The Boks gathered in Durban yesterday ahead of the second test against France, hoping to clinch the series.
News from the camp is that Jesse Kriel will miss the second test due to the knock he took in the first test. In good news, Lionel Mapoe returns to full fitness and will be available for selection. Furthermore, Francois Venter has been called into the squad as backup
Damian de Allende has also been allowed to return to Cape Town to continue with his injury rehabilitation.
The rest of the squad seems fully fit and healthy.Tweet
Does anyone know how long AM is out ? He should be first choice #13 with the boks !
So good news from the Bokke camp!!!
“Damian de Allende has also been allowed to return to Cape Town…” Music to my ears!!
@John (Comment 1) : Good question
On paper the team still seams disjointed, however our performance was commendable.
dismissing the boks win just because french players from toulon and clarmont were not playing is short sighted. though the french are a very inconsistent team (seemingly trying to find the right combos for 10 years now) we still beat a good team, hopefully we win all three tests.
Excellent work from elton and ross thus far, hope to see Louie Schroeder in the mix soon, not sure how he didnt make it already his stellar work at the kings, would rather have him there than devald devenage, jano vermaak I understand
@Culling Song (Comment 3) : To your ears and mine…
@Culling Song (Comment 3) : Means AC dropped te Ellendig for Frans Steyn…..what happened to AC and when is he coming back.
@John (Comment 1) : Any fracture takes about 6 weeks to heal so holding thumbs we will see him at the bulls game, realistically only for the lions home game
@Dunx (Comment 7) : This really sucks hope he gets his chance in the RC