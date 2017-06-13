Pienaar joins Montpellier

Ruan Pienaar, after years in Ireland with Ulster, has signed a three year contract with Montpellier. Pienaar joins a host of South Africans recruited to the Top 14 side by former Springbok coach Jake White.

Pienaar was ousted from Ulster after the Irish Rugby Federation ruled against Pienaar renewing after 7 seasons with the club.

Pienaar is one of three big name players new coach Vern Cotter has brought to Montpellier, also signing Aaron Cruden and Louis Picamoles.