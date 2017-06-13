Pollard drafted into A squad

Handre Pollard has been called up to the SA A squad as replacement for Francois Venter being called up to the Springbok team.

Venter was initially in the A team, but was called up as a result of the injury to Damian de Allende, who misses out completely.

Pollard saw some Supersport Rugby Challenge action over the weekend and will come into the frame for selection for the second SA A match against the French Barbarians in Orlando.

Meanwhile, the French Barbarian team has been announced that will face the SA A team on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with long time Sharks stalwart Freddie Michalak leading the team. Another Shark, Clement Poitrenaud, has been included on the bench.

French Barbarians:

1.Vartanov, 2. Bonfils, 3. Hamadache, 4. Flanquart, 5. Mela, 6. Jelonch, 7. Cancoriet, 8. Tauleigne, 9. Lesgourges, 10. Michalak (Capt), 11. Bonneval, 12. Dubie, 13. Danty, 14. Lacroix, 15. Dupichot

Reserves: 16. Etrillard, 17. Ric, 18. Raynaud, 19. Lambey, 20. Sazy, 21. Pejoine, 22. Belleau, 23. Poitrenaud