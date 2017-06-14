robdylan

Injuries ahead of crucial clash


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 14 Jun 2017 at 14:54

Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher will have wanted the benefit of maximum continuity going into this week’s crunch Supersport Rugby Challenge match against Griquas in Kimberley, but instead have been hit by injuries that have necessitated changes to the Sharks XV team.

Key tight forwards John-Hubert Meyer and Jean Droste will miss out on the trip, with Thierry Kounga and Wian Vosloo replacing them in the pack. Vosloo moves from blindside flank into the number 4 jersey, with Jacques Vermeulen recovering from last week’s knock to take over at number 7.

At the back, Odwa Ndungane is also out, with Ilunga Mukendi taking over on the wing and number 8 Keegan Daniel assuming the captaincy. Garth April moves from flyhalf to fullback, with Benhard Janse van Rensburg operating at pivot this week.

Sharks XV: 15 Garth April, 14 Ilunga Mukendi, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Thierry Kounga, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman
Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Cournet Winnaar



8 Comments

  • I hear there is a possibility of Rob jnr coming back to the sharks, almost seems like a done deal if the rumour mill has anything to say

    • Comment 1, posted at 14.06.17 15:11:46 by Dunx Reply
    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 1) : except the Sharks just refuted it

    • Comment 2, posted at 14.06.17 15:20:12 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : So definitely true then. :twisted: ;-)

    • Comment 3, posted at 14.06.17 15:34:23 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : it makes sense to me.

    • Comment 4, posted at 14.06.17 15:56:57 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : Maybe the Dup family havent let them know yet.

    • Comment 5, posted at 14.06.17 16:47:10 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 6, posted at 14.06.17 17:03:46 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 1) : Wouldn’t make much sense for him to do that since that queue us pretty full at the sharks. Why would he give up a starting berth?

    • Comment 7, posted at 14.06.17 18:55:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 7) : It does depend on who coach Rob sees as flyhalves versus fullbacks who can cover flyhalf (Bosch & April). We don’t have special insight into his opinion on that but, and I don’t say state this in a mean-spirited way, the Sharks must be realistic and ask themselves how many full SR seasons Lambie has played. Bringing in extra cover for flyhalf is almost a necessity at this point. A number of people have also suggested that Rob could make a really good 12. If he does move back to the Sharks we’ll find a way to accommodate without too much disruption I suspect.

    • Comment 8, posted at 14.06.17 19:13:37 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.