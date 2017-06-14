Injuries ahead of crucial clash

Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher will have wanted the benefit of maximum continuity going into this week’s crunch Supersport Rugby Challenge match against Griquas in Kimberley, but instead have been hit by injuries that have necessitated changes to the Sharks XV team.
Key tight forwards John-Hubert Meyer and Jean Droste will miss out on the trip, with Thierry Kounga and Wian Vosloo replacing them in the pack. Vosloo moves from blindside flank into the number 4 jersey, with Jacques Vermeulen recovering from last week’s knock to take over at number 7.
At the back, Odwa Ndungane is also out, with Ilunga Mukendi taking over on the wing and number 8 Keegan Daniel assuming the captaincy. Garth April moves from flyhalf to fullback, with Benhard Janse van Rensburg operating at pivot this week.
Sharks XV: 15 Garth April, 14 Ilunga Mukendi, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Thierry Kounga, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman
Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Cournet Winnaar
I hear there is a possibility of Rob jnr coming back to the sharks, almost seems like a done deal if the rumour mill has anything to say
@Dunx (Comment 1) : except the Sharks just refuted it
@robdylan (Comment 2) : So definitely true then.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : it makes sense to me.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Maybe the Dup family havent let them know yet.
@robdylan (Comment 2) :
@Dunx (Comment 1) : Wouldn’t make much sense for him to do that since that queue us pretty full at the sharks. Why would he give up a starting berth?
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : It does depend on who coach Rob sees as flyhalves versus fullbacks who can cover flyhalf (Bosch & April). We don’t have special insight into his opinion on that but, and I don’t say state this in a mean-spirited way, the Sharks must be realistic and ask themselves how many full SR seasons Lambie has played. Bringing in extra cover for flyhalf is almost a necessity at this point. A number of people have also suggested that Rob could make a really good 12. If he does move back to the Sharks we’ll find a way to accommodate without too much disruption I suspect.