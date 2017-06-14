Strong SA A team for French BaaBaas

A very strong South Africa A team has been selected by Johan Ackermann to face the French Barbarians on Friday afternoon with seven Springboks in the match 23.
Juan de Jongh leads the team from midfield, where he is joined by the exciting Harold Vorster. There are 2 capped Boks in the back three with Lwazi Mvovo starting as the last line of defence and Ruan Combrinck on the right wing. Kings standout Makazole Mapimpi is on the left wing.
The halfbacks comprise Jano Vermaak, another capped Bok, with the in form Lionel Cronje at pivot.
The forward pack is less experienced with no capped Boks in the starting line up. Sharks duo Thomas du Toit and Franco Marais start together with Wilco Louw. Another Shark in Ruan Botha start in the second row alongside Andries Ferreira. The loose trio of Uzair Cassiem, Ruan Ackermann and Sikhumbuzo Notshe should make a strong statement.
On the bench, Trevor Nyakane boast 28 Test caps as forward cover while Francois Venter, who was actually called up the main Springbok squad, covers the backline.
The South African ‘A’ side to face the French Barbarians in Durban:
15. Lwazi Mvovo (Cell C Sharks)
14. Ruan Combrinck (Emirates Lions)
13. Juan de Jongh (captain, DHL Stormers)
12. Harold Vorster (Emirates Lions)
11. Makazole Mapimpi (Southern Kings)
10. Lionel Cronje (Southern Kings)
9. Jano Vermaak (DHL Stormers)
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)
7. Ruan Ackermann (Emirates Lions)
6. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs)
5. Ruan Botha (Cell C Sharks)
4. Andries Ferreira (Emirates Lions)
3. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)
2. Franco Marais (Cell C Sharks)
1. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)
Replacements:
16. Ramone Samuels (DHL Stormers)
17. Ox Nche (Toyota Cheetahs)
18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls)
19. Jason Jenkins (Vodacom Bulls)
20. Andisa Ntsila (Southern Kings)
21. Dewaldt Duvenage (DHL Stormers)
22. Fred Zeilinga (Toyota Cheetahs)
23. Francois Venter (Toyota Cheetahs)
I would still like to see this team take on the Bok team, could be a good match up.
Wasn’t Francois Venter called up to the Bok Squad? Not sure the logic of calling him to the Boks, bringing in Pollard to the A side, and then have Venter on the A side bench with no sign of Pollard, after Venter has been presumably training with the Boks all week.
Ramone Samuels & Dewald Duvenhage
Travesty that Acker v.d. Merwe is not part of this team
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : that is a head scratcher, would have thought Louie Schroeder. and Robbie coatsee or Acker v.d merve instead of samuals.
But hey the selection panel probibly is picking on ability to execute a specific game plan/style instead of form, who knows.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Didn’t Nkosi brush him aside on his way to the try line?
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : A lot of hype about Ackers brother and then before the Bulls can give him his first SR game he jets off to play in france. Bulls famed development process creating stellar recruits for europe, hope they are getting transfer fees instead of just investing in the kids for free.
Ackers bro is listed as a wing, but is only slightly smaller that Andre the giant.
Robert du Preez coming home? I see Beeld calling it a done deal as they usually do… Lets hope…
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : I will be so happy if true. Jeepers this will be great news for me.
Nothing related to this post, but I just read that RdP jnr might be on his way to Natal. Would be a brilliant signing!
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : Sorry bud. Just checked your post
@revolverocelot (Comment 5) : I like Akker at openside flank – he seems to be everywhere on the field. I would not mind if the Sharks bought him.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : @boertjie101 (Comment 10) : I would smaak it stukkend…
These are the rumors so who knows what the truth is.
http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/SuperRugby/du-preez-to-join-dad-brothers-at-sharks-20170614
http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/SuperRugby/lambie-not-considering-retiring-say-sharks-20170614
I reckon Lambie will not be retiring but i hope they keep him out for some time so he fully recovers, we have enough cover there for now although against the Lions we would need him, Bulls at home we should be ok with April and Ben10
and Bosch