Strong SA A team for French BaaBaas

A very strong South Africa A team has been selected by Johan Ackermann to face the French Barbarians on Friday afternoon with seven Springboks in the match 23.

Juan de Jongh leads the team from midfield, where he is joined by the exciting Harold Vorster. There are 2 capped Boks in the back three with Lwazi Mvovo starting as the last line of defence and Ruan Combrinck on the right wing. Kings standout Makazole Mapimpi is on the left wing.

The halfbacks comprise Jano Vermaak, another capped Bok, with the in form Lionel Cronje at pivot.

The forward pack is less experienced with no capped Boks in the starting line up. Sharks duo Thomas du Toit and Franco Marais start together with Wilco Louw. Another Shark in Ruan Botha start in the second row alongside Andries Ferreira. The loose trio of Uzair Cassiem, Ruan Ackermann and Sikhumbuzo Notshe should make a strong statement.

On the bench, Trevor Nyakane boast 28 Test caps as forward cover while Francois Venter, who was actually called up the main Springbok squad, covers the backline.

The South African ‘A’ side to face the French Barbarians in Durban:

15. Lwazi Mvovo (Cell C Sharks)

14. Ruan Combrinck (Emirates Lions)

13. Juan de Jongh (captain, DHL Stormers)

12. Harold Vorster (Emirates Lions)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (Southern Kings)

10. Lionel Cronje (Southern Kings)

9. Jano Vermaak (DHL Stormers)

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)

7. Ruan Ackermann (Emirates Lions)

6. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs)

5. Ruan Botha (Cell C Sharks)

4. Andries Ferreira (Emirates Lions)

3. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)

2. Franco Marais (Cell C Sharks)

1. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Ramone Samuels (DHL Stormers)

17. Ox Nche (Toyota Cheetahs)

18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls)

19. Jason Jenkins (Vodacom Bulls)

20. Andisa Ntsila (Southern Kings)

21. Dewaldt Duvenage (DHL Stormers)

22. Fred Zeilinga (Toyota Cheetahs)

23. Francois Venter (Toyota Cheetahs)