Deadly defence sinks French

The Springboks have defeated France in Durban, scoring 4 tries to 2 in clincing the series with a 37 – 15 victory.
It was a superb defensive performance that led to the Boks winning this match with a score that somewhat flatters the home team. France were out of the blocks early with a flying start, scoring through ex-Durban boy Scott Spedding. The Boks seemed to run onto the field cold as they were run off their feet in the opening exchanges.
Once they woke up though, the Boks really took their chances as first Jan Serfontein and then Siya Kolisi scored tries, the Boks scoring 23 unanswered points to lead 23 – 7 at half time.
The second half started in much the same fashion as the first, the French putting the Boks under immense pressure. At one stage, the French had 25 phases inside the Bok 22, eventually having to settle for a penalty. Two further tries from Coenie Oosthuizen and Elton Jantjies late in the half, sealed the win.
The stats tell the true story of the game, the Boks having to make 169 tackles compared to 60 odd by the French, and in that still keeping France to only 2 tries.
Siya Kolisi won man of the match after first scoring an intercept try and then creating the final try for Elton Jantjies. Kolisi was one of the stand out players on the day, albeit in the loose. Jan Serfontein was surely also in the reckoning for the award, having played probably his best test to date. The centres worked really well together, especially on defence. The back three of Rhule, Skosan and Coetzee had very little to do on attack but showed again that their defensive capabilities cannot by questioned.
It still wasn’t a perfect performance, it was uglier than it had to be, but for the Boks to really shine this season, they will do well to win from having less possession and having to make the amount of tackles they did tonight. I asked in my preview for the Boks to step up on defence, and they did not disappoint.Tweet
Well done….better French, superb Boks.
Good on AC, and I have a sneaky suspicion Venter has a lot more influence than he’s getting credit for.
All round, good Boks performance.
The French attack was seriously one-dimensional,. Running straight at the big guys, no kicks and not going wide when it was on. When they did go wide, they made lots of ground. Both tries resulting from mistakes by a confused Bok defence.
For me its the team spirit … I have to give tons of credit to warren whitely
@fyndraai (Comment 2) : All true. France was bizarrely unstructured but I reckon this side would still have beaten the 2016 Boks.
It was, for me, a performance that provided hope and showed a willingness to improve as a team. So really happy with that aspect. Kudos to Warren and the guys.
Bollocking start?
Despite the quality of the opposition, was nice to watch a Bok game where there seemed to be some kind of plan and coaching in place.
Two 20 point plus wins in a row. WIll take that.
I agree that this was not a complete performance but still much more improved than this time a year ago. I also get the feeling that the players are starting to play for each other…finally!! The pride of the players are returning and I think that it has a lot to do with out new captain. I hope they continue to build on this performance and climb those rankings to where the proud Bok deserves to be.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : I agree. There is a massive difference in the team… the sort of difference that a new role player brings rather than one man’s mind shift.
@McLovin (Comment 6) : A misfiring french side is still better than an on form Italian side. And a convincing win against that still shows a lot of improvement on the balance.
very impressed with how du preez played. added so much grunt and hard hitting. kitshoff as well
The linked images from the run up to the 2 French tries, show pretty much the same defensive issues that were evident last year.
1. Turning a 3 on 3 into a 2 on 1 situation by 2 Boks going for the ball carrier.
2. Defenders running away from the ball carrier.
3. Defenders bunching up. Three Boks covering 2 opponents.
4. Running away from the ball carrier.
http://imgur.com/a/sygqR
Before we celebrate the 27 phase goal line stand, we should consider that the Boks gave the French 27 phases of possession without creating a turnover. Can anyone say: Attack the breakdown?
Additionally the French move started on their own 10-meter line and had progressed to the vicinity of the Bok try-line by phase 10. That is: Until their own try-line prevented them from backing away from the ball carriers the Boks gave up an average of 5 meters per phase.