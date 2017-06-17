Deadly defence sinks French

The Springboks have defeated France in Durban, scoring 4 tries to 2 in clincing the series with a 37 – 15 victory.

It was a superb defensive performance that led to the Boks winning this match with a score that somewhat flatters the home team. France were out of the blocks early with a flying start, scoring through ex-Durban boy Scott Spedding. The Boks seemed to run onto the field cold as they were run off their feet in the opening exchanges.

Once they woke up though, the Boks really took their chances as first Jan Serfontein and then Siya Kolisi scored tries, the Boks scoring 23 unanswered points to lead 23 – 7 at half time.

The second half started in much the same fashion as the first, the French putting the Boks under immense pressure. At one stage, the French had 25 phases inside the Bok 22, eventually having to settle for a penalty. Two further tries from Coenie Oosthuizen and Elton Jantjies late in the half, sealed the win.

The stats tell the true story of the game, the Boks having to make 169 tackles compared to 60 odd by the French, and in that still keeping France to only 2 tries.

Siya Kolisi won man of the match after first scoring an intercept try and then creating the final try for Elton Jantjies. Kolisi was one of the stand out players on the day, albeit in the loose. Jan Serfontein was surely also in the reckoning for the award, having played probably his best test to date. The centres worked really well together, especially on defence. The back three of Rhule, Skosan and Coetzee had very little to do on attack but showed again that their defensive capabilities cannot by questioned.

It still wasn’t a perfect performance, it was uglier than it had to be, but for the Boks to really shine this season, they will do well to win from having less possession and having to make the amount of tackles they did tonight. I asked in my preview for the Boks to step up on defence, and they did not disappoint.