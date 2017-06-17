France Series: Springbok vs France 2

The Springboks host the French in the second of three tests in Durban this afternoon, leading the series after their win at Loftus last week. Can they clinch the series with a game in hand?
Let’s be honest – We all had butterflies before the match last weekend. And who can blame us, we had a torrid time in 2016 and we could not know whether a repeat was on the cards. In the end, the Boks won and there was a feeling that things could be going in the right direction.
But we as Bok supporters are not easy to please, the focus is already on improvement, on perfection. And we are expecting a better performance this afternoon, and why not? An almost unchanged team should spell consistency and better cohesion.
What will we be pleased with? I for one, would like to see the team step up in terms of defence. The French have selected a much improved team for this match making 8 changes. After the French success in breaking the Bok line last week, an improved effort is required against a much better backline, led by Trinh-Duc.
Tinkering the line out game and scrums would also give the Boks more set piece ball, after the line-outs were a struggle with the French competing and putting pressure.
The attacking enterprise was probably the most surprising element of the Bok performance last week, keeping that intent and working on the overall cohesion will be another positive to take from this series. Fans want to see tries after all, and this backline is ideally suited for the attacking game.
At the end of the day, further improvement is what we want. The last thing we need is complacency, but I cannot think that this team, after the horrors of 2016, will allow that to happen.
South Africa:15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Francois Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.
France: 15 Scott Spedding, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 François Trinh-Duc, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Romain Taofifenua, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot.
Replacements: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Julien le Devedec, 20 Bernard le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Nans Ducuing
Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017
Venue: Kings Park, Durban
Kick-off: 17.00 (17.00 French time; 15.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Sunny with a high of 25°C and a low of 13°C – great winter’s weather
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Angus Gardner (Australia)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)
This French line-up seems to be a stronger one…will see how we go against them. But I agree with you Rich, defence is one aspect I would like to see more cohesion and organization.
The first half will be key and the battle will we won upfront. If we can keep the French forwards at bay and build a good lead we would be able to win this but the French will fight if they believe they can win. That is why we must crush that hope in the first half. Quick ball to the back line and keep them pinned in their half. If the French think they are out of the game, they are, but if they are in with a sniff they can win this. Crush their hope and crush it quick.
@Mutley (Comment 2) : Agreed. This will be a much different ballgame. Going to need clinical execution from SA. Better watch that backline for lots if flair and creative distribution.
How many of the French players are french?
Spedding from SA? Who did he play for?
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : From Sharks apparently.
Isn’t Rory Kockott a french international now? Is he injured or something?
Great break by Rhule. Lots of gas in those rockets.
Wow a lot better from the boks than I’ve seen since AC appointment. That defence was brutal!
Hougaard moron runs into du preez preventing him from tackling and french score.
According to clowns on R365 JL Dup has been useless
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : JLDP made a huge difference since he came on. Kolisi also had a great game.
Start with the pack that finished the first half and just replace Beast and Malherbe with Ginger and Coenie. Also get a reserve hooker than can actually find his jumpers.
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Idiots will always abound. To me Kollisi has been huge so has serfontein. Even Cronje getting beter every game. Mapoe was absent and Hougaard a complete waste of space. Other than that every other player has put up his hand.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : Who will ginger replace malherbe? I don’t think he will like that.
Beast => Ginger, Malherbe => Coenie
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : @Bokhoring (Comment 13) : Agreed
My MOM was Siya with Serfontein a very close 2nd, As for Mahoje like last week he was not effective , I do believe he will be out injured though, concussion?
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : That place is getting decidedly close to voldy….fun to troll them though, so touchy.
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Kitshoff?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 18) : Yup, I see Heavens Game is have a good old tiff with quite a few of them
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : Yeah – that Ginger