Sharks XV make their move

A very credible 28-all draw in tough conditions against the table-topping Griquas side on Thursday afternoon saw the Sharks XV move into second spot on the SuperSport Rugby Challenge central section log.

Keegan Daniel led the side to a very important result, with the team showing how much they have come on since being hammered by these same foes in the opening match in Durban. Each side scored four tries, with Hyron Andrews, S’bura Sithole, Garth April and Ilunga Mukendi dotting down for the Sharks XV to ensure three log points from the encounter.

Griquas are runaway leaders with 30 log points, but the Sharks XV now have their noses in front of Free State in second. The final pool match between these two teams thus effectively becomes a sudden-death elimination. The Sharks face their rivals in Bloemfontein this Saturday and will need to once agin show how much they have improved, after narrowly losing to the same side earlier in the campaign.

Griquas 28 (14): Tries: Renier Botha (2), AJ le Roux, Jason Fraser. Conversions: Andre Swarts (3), George Whitehead.

Sharks XV 28 (13): Tries: Hyron Andrews, S’bura Sithole, Ilunga Mukedi, Garth April. Conversions: Garth April. Penalties: Garth April (2).