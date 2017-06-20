Ross misses out on 3rd test

News from the Springbok camp is that Ross Crnonje will miss the thrid test match against France, as will flank Oupa Mohoje, due to concussion concerns.
Cronje is suffering from delayed concussion symptoms after the second test match in Durban and will not complete the necessary protocols to be ready for this weekend’s match. With Francois Hougaard and Rudi Paige already in the squad, a replacement for Cronje was not deemed necessary.
Mohoje, after beng carried of the park during the second test, will also not feature this weekend whilst recovering from the head knock. The good news is that Jaco Kriel, who has not been in the mix so far this series, will come into consideration after recovering fully from his injury.
Allister Coetzee made it quite clear that there will be changes to the starting line-up after releasing both Francois Venter and Lionel Mapoe to the SA A team for their second match against the French Barbarians on Friday night. Venter already featured from the bench in their first match.Tweet
It was strange to see Ross at the airport seperate from the rest of the Boks, who came by bus…..possibly some Sunday concussion tests I presume.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : I never noticed him take a knock on Saturday.
Did anyone notice?
Wonder how the “new” team will look?!?!?!
@Hulk (Comment 2) : Maybe he got into a brawl after the game….it was Kings Park after all
62:40
Looks like he may have knocked heads with Blue 12 as he is cleared at the ruck by 15. His head could have hit the ground also. He did get up, stood under the posts during the PK and ran off by his own accord when the replacement signs came up.
Ironically, the last significant thing he did on the field was to run away from a ball carrier.
http://imgur.com/a/4QxYu
@JD (Comment 3) : Most likely just Jesse Kriel replacing Mapoe and JLdP starts in place of Oupa with Jaco Kriel on the bench. Only at SH where I wonder if AC will start Paige instead of Hougaard.
Id make a couple changes:
1. Kitshoff 2. Marx 3. Malherbe 4. Etzebeth 5. Mostert 6. Kolisi 7. DuPreez 8. Whiteley 9. Hougaard 10. Jantjies 11. Lleyds 12. Serfontein 13. Kriel 14. Skosan 15. Coetzee
16. Beast 17. Mbonambi 18. Oosthuizen 19. DuToit 20. Kriel 21. Paige 22. Steyn 23. Rhule
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : Fanta impressed me when replacing Beast….scrums well, on fire at the ruck, tackles well and very mobile – we’re spoilt for choice at LH: Beast, Fanta, Thomas, Ox….all good at scrum time and general play.
Coenie was clever to make the switch to th, put in the hard work and it seems to be paying off.
@fyndraai (Comment 5) : Wow, harsh statement….or he may be scrambling to cover the vacant right wing position. He has a player behind him that can cover the ball carrier – the French 11 is totally open, Cronje sees this and is attempting to get there to cover him.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : That forward pack i picked could really become a good unit if consistently picked together. All young/ish and quality players.