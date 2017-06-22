Sharks XV to take no chances

It seems the Sharks are bored of the international break already and will take advantage of any opportunity to get onto the pitch. Friday afternoon’s must-win Supersport Challenge match against at Free State thus could not come at a better time.
Paul Anthony’s team have been very good in recent weeks and are all but sure of a place in the next round already. The former Pretoria Boys High coach wants to ensure second spot on the central section log, though and has included three capped Springboks amongst a slew of Super Rugby regulars in his team this week.
Lourens Adriaanse, Stephan Lewies, Etienne Oosthuizen, Philip van derWalt, Tera Mtembu and Dan du Preez all start in a pack that would not be out of place in Super Rugby. Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens and Kobus van Wyk join a back division that already includes Andre Esterhuizen, S’bura Sithole and Garth April… A phenomenal team at this level of the game and one that must surely stand a good chance of securing a vital win.
Cell C Sharks XV
1. Juan Schoeman
2. Stephan Coetzee
3. Lourens Adriaanse
4. Etienne Oosthuizen
5. Stephan Lewies
6. Philip van der Walt (c)
7. Tera Mtembu
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Cobus Reinach
10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
11. Sbu Nkosi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Kobus van Wyk
14. S’bura Sithole
15. Garth April
Replacements
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Gerhard Engelbrecht
18. Hyron Andrews
19. Jacques Vermeulen
20. Wian Vosloo
21. Michael Claassens
22. Marius Louw
We’ve actually started Super Rugby games with teams not quite as strong as this.
Also watch the centre combo here move straight into the Super Rugby team when we play the Bulls
Ohhhh I like Kobus at 13!!!
@robdylan (Comment 1) : I noticed that centre combo immediately. I find it strange they’ve played S’bru at 13 almost exclusively but have moved him to wing to play van Wyk who’s been fantastic on the wing “out of position”. Is there something I don’t know about van Wyk as I was sure S’bru was going to slot into the 13 jersey against the Bulls, perhaps not!
Time will tell, but I think while Am is out, this could be quite an interesting combo. Glad they are able to get some time together in a match before the game against the bulls. Game to be televised? I would rather watch this team than the Boks, still finding it difficult to get exited about them, even after the last two games
By contrast the Cheetahs have stayed with the team that has represented the Cheetahs throughout the Supersport challenge. No Super Rugby regulars in their team. Guess the Sharks don’t have the depth
Johan Kotze
2. Joseph Dweba
3. Erich de Jager
4. Sibabalo Qoma
5. Justin Basson
6. Daniel Maartens
7. Gerhard Olivier
8. Junior Pokomela – C
9. Zee Mkhabela
10. Ryno Eksteen
11. Vuyani Maqina
12. Lihleli Xoli
13. Stephan van Rensburg
14. Jarik van der Walt
15. Marco Mason
16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Stephan Kotze
18. Nicolaas Immelman
19. Ntokozo Vidima
20. Dian Badenhorst
21. Michael van der Spuy
22. Ali Mgijima
Very good team!
But a part of me is feeling a bit sad as a lot of the players that got the Supersport Challenge side to this possition wil now miss out on playing.
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : there’s a part of me that wants the Cheetahs to win, just to prove a point.
It’s a very small part, though and I am already sharpening the scalpel.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : SS challenge serves 1 purpose: develop players for SR and CC, in this case the Sharks are wisely using it as a warmup for to shave rust off of the SR guys.
That forward pack should hopefully give the backs some good ball and that backline is pretty big and quick. That being said the Cheetahs always find way to upset the Sharks rhythem and i wouldnt write them off at all..
@JD (Comment 6) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : yes think that’s the main reason they picked the players to give them game time before playing against the Bulls on 30 June!!!
@JD (Comment 10) : Correct JD, some of the team match fit playing in Bok squads but those not get some game time this weekend and will be good for the main team for next weekend vs Bulls so in my view good call.
Interesting fact… I see Danie Mienie has been shipped to France as a medical joker. Either Toulouse or Toulon… I can never remember which…
@JD (Comment 6) : @robdylan (Comment 7) : yep and yep.
Great motivation for the Cheetahs to play out of their socks.
@Karl (Comment 12) : interesting. I think it’s Toulouse. I heard they were looking at either Juan Schoeman or Mienie…. guess our guy lost out.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Exactly
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : don’t mind if they’re playing out of their socks just not their jocks!!!
@robdylan (Comment 14) : I actually played with Danie at the Rhinos a few years back. Top class guy, glad he’s getting this opportunity
I wonder what this international game disruption will do to team who found some semblance of continuity? Sharks included. Not that I’m complaining it buys some time to get injured players back in play, but it would be interesting to see how SA teams adjust again after the break.
Van wyk at Centre? I think it might limit his freedom let’s hope he adjust better than JP did. I like him at wing very exciting.
@Hulk (Comment 3) : Wondering this myself.
How long before Am and Ward will be back in the mix?
@robdylan (Comment 14) : if we had lost schoeman which I am glad we didnt, who would have stepped up as loose head cover for beast and tank ?
I see the young loose head prop M Majola was on the bench for the Southern Kings in their last super rugby game, have we loaned him too them for SR ? he did play for us in the SSRC earlier this year
Kobus at 13 with sithole starting at wing wouldnt have been my first choose, that back three of Kobus, Nkosi and mvovo at 15 was killing it. would have kept sithole next to andre at centre. but what number they have on their back doesnt mean they will play in that position all game.
So .. if we lose our next two games we still make the quarters, winning both just increases the likelihood we possible play a quarter final in SA, best just to go out there and play to win and use it as preparation for the quarters.
looking forward to seeing Bosch back at FH, he had a rough JWC, but I’m certain he will show us his worth against the Bulls and lions.