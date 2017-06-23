South Africa A vs French Barbarians

The SA A team host the French Barbarians in the second of two test at Orlando Stadium, already leading the series 1 – 0. It’s a brand new team with only two survivors from the first match which should keep things interesting.

Francois Venter assumes the captaincy from midfield, next to Lionel Mapoe. Expect some good things from this centre combination, so we can only hope Zeilinga and co give them the necessary front foot ball. It will also be interesting to see how the front row goes with Ox Nche given the opportunity to start alongside Ramone Samuels and Trevor Nyakane.

Kick off is at 20h00 tonight, enjoy!

South Africa A: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Francois Venter (captain), 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Uzair Cassiem, 20 Ruan Ackermann, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Juan de Jongh.

French Barbarians: 15 Julien Dumora, 14 Louis Dupichot, 13 Lucas Dupont, 12 Arnaud Mignardi, 11 Fabrice Estebanez, 10 Frédéric Michalak (captain), 9 Yann Lesgourgues, 8 Marco Tauleigne, 7 Antoine Erbani, 6 Romain Sazy, 5 Alexandre Flanquart, 4 Felix Lambey, 3 Clément Ric, 2 Anthony Etrillard, 1 Khatchik Vartanov.

Replacements: 16 Rémi Bonfils, 17 Malik Hamadache, 18 Tommy Raynaud, 19 Arnaud Mela, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Jean-Baptiste Pejoine, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Jean-Baptiste Dubié.

Date: Friday, June 23

Venue: Orlando Stadium, Soweto

Kick-off: 20.00 (20.00 French time; 18.00 GMT)

Expected weather: Clear skies with a high of 19 degrees and a low of two degrees.

Referee: Jaco van Heerden

Assistant referees: Lesego Legoete, Jaco Pretorius

TMO: Johan Greeff