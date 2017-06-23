South Africa A vs French Barbarians

The SA A team host the French Barbarians in the second of two test at Orlando Stadium, already leading the series 1 – 0. It’s a brand new team with only two survivors from the first match which should keep things interesting.
Francois Venter assumes the captaincy from midfield, next to Lionel Mapoe. Expect some good things from this centre combination, so we can only hope Zeilinga and co give them the necessary front foot ball. It will also be interesting to see how the front row goes with Ox Nche given the opportunity to start alongside Ramone Samuels and Trevor Nyakane.
Kick off is at 20h00 tonight, enjoy!
South Africa A: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Francois Venter (captain), 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Ox Nche.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Uzair Cassiem, 20 Ruan Ackermann, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Juan de Jongh.
French Barbarians: 15 Julien Dumora, 14 Louis Dupichot, 13 Lucas Dupont, 12 Arnaud Mignardi, 11 Fabrice Estebanez, 10 Frédéric Michalak (captain), 9 Yann Lesgourgues, 8 Marco Tauleigne, 7 Antoine Erbani, 6 Romain Sazy, 5 Alexandre Flanquart, 4 Felix Lambey, 3 Clément Ric, 2 Anthony Etrillard, 1 Khatchik Vartanov.
Replacements: 16 Rémi Bonfils, 17 Malik Hamadache, 18 Tommy Raynaud, 19 Arnaud Mela, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Jean-Baptiste Pejoine, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Jean-Baptiste Dubié.
Date: Friday, June 23
Venue: Orlando Stadium, Soweto
Kick-off: 20.00 (20.00 French time; 18.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Clear skies with a high of 19 degrees and a low of two degrees.
Referee: Jaco van Heerden
Assistant referees: Lesego Legoete, Jaco Pretorius
TMO: Johan Greeff
This place is dead tonight
Van Heerden at it again
HT SA A-24- 14 baabaas Ruan botha with a brain fart and getting a red card for using his shoulder to clean out at the ruck and making contact with a players head
@Poisy (Comment 3) :
@Poisy (Comment 3) : Contact was with the upper arm – not the shoulder. Yellow card would have been sufficient
@DuToit04 (Comment 4) : talk about pissing your chance away. Hopefully he gets another
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : I disagree mate. No matter how you phrase it that was bad and he could have really hurt the guy. That deserved a red card. If somebody did that to lambie you would agree it’s a red
@Poisy (Comment 7) : I would feel the same. The guy he connected with was not even the guy he tried to clean out. It looked accidental to me. Still think yellow would be sufficient there
Highlight of the match the Ox’s run to score. Nothing like a front rower in full flight, but usually those are from 10m out – not from almost the halfway line. This man will still fill the boots of another famous Free Stater.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : He’s surprisingly quick.